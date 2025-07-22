Mysterious human smuggling conviction sticks

Clive and Iuliia Gurzhii (from social media)

(CNS): A British couple who took a mysterious trip from the UK to the Caribbean in 2023 in order, they claimed, to have their baby on a beach landed in jail in the Cayman Islands after being convicted of human trafficking. The conviction was appealed but has been upheld.

Iuliia and Clive Gurzhii were found guilty in September 2024 of smuggling two Ethiopian men for cash after they all landed in Cayman Brac last May. But the couple will now serve shorter sentences than those originally handed down and could be released in a matter of months.

In an unusual case and the first human trafficking conviction in the Cayman Islands, the couple’s ill-fated adventure appears to have begun in the spring of 2023, when they left their eight-year-old child with relatives in Tameside, Manchester, and flew to to Martinique.

There they picked up a boat and headed for St Lucia so that Iuliia (40), who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, could fulfil what she told the British press was her dream of having a ‘natural’ birth on the beach in the Caribbean. But her waters broke at sea in August 2023, and the baby was born on the boat, she told the Manchester Evening News.

When they arrived in St Lucia, they went to the hospital for a check-up and to register the birth. However, because several days had passed since the baby was born and they had no proof or witnesses to the birth, they could not do so.

They then headed to Grenada but encountered the same problem there. So they contacted the British consulate, who said they would need DNA tests to prove the baby was theirs to secure a passport. In August 2023, the couple told the UK media that they were stranded, unable to leave the region and running out of money and food.

Nine months later, the couple turned up on Cayman Brac, where they were arrested for failing to register their arrival on a foreign vessel.

On 14 May 2024, Brac officials saw a sailboat, the Moondancer, tied up at the West End dock, but found no paperwork in the system. Customs and Border Control officers were notified, and they set off to look for the owners. Since there was no activity on the boat, the officers looked onshore and found the Gurzhiis with the baby eating at a local supermarket deli.

Clive Gurzhii (53) confirmed he was the captain of the Moondancer and had not completed a clearance process. He was told he should have stayed on board and contacted CBC, and that he would now be escorted back to the boat to go through the clearance process and fill in disembarkation cards.

Gurzhii was handed a blank form, which he filled out and signed. On it he listed himself and Iullia Gurzhii as the only two passengers, but stated that all their passports and travel documents had been stolen. Gurzhii claimed the boat’s registration documents were on board, but when the officers said they would be boarding the vessel to check it, the Gurzhiis both became agitated, according to court documents.

The couple began accusing officers of wanting to steal their child and of operating outside their jurisdiction. The Gurzhiis then said they wanted to leave, and witnesses said the situation became hostile. However, they were prevented from leaving by the CBC officers, who boarded the vessel, and after cutting through padlocks discovered two male Ethiopian migrants locked up in a small cabin.

At trial in Summary Court, the two men said they had paid the Gurzhiis about €5,000 to travel from Saint Martin to Honduras, but they had no idea they were planning to stop in the Cayman Islands. The men said they were badly treated on the trip, starved, racially abused, made to sleep out on deck at night or locked up in the cabin, and told to lie to anyone who might see them by saying they were cleaners.

In another unusual element to the case, although local attorneys represented them through legal aid, the couple both refused to take part in their trial, stating that they didn’t accept the jurisdiction of the Cayman court. Nevertheless, officials ensured that all the evidence was served on them and that the trial proceedings were transmitted via video link to their cells.

The magistrate found the couple guilty on all counts and they were convicted of human smuggling, illegal landing and failing to complete disembarkation cards. Clive Gurzhii, as the captain and therefore the most culpable, was sentenced to four years, and his wife, Iullia, to just over three. They were also given much shorter concurrent sentences for the lesser crimes.

However, they appealed the convictions and the sentences. During their appeal hearing in Grand Court in May, Iullia Gurzhii again refused to take part, but her husband made an appearance in the dock.

While the appeal against the conviction failed, Justice Cheryll Richards found the sentences handed down were “manifestly excessive”. They had been based largely on UK case law, which was, on closer inspection, far more serious than the offences committed by the Gurzhiis.

As a result, the sentences were cut. Clive Gurzhii was now sentenced to 33 months and Iullia to 25 months. They have been in custody since their arrival here in May 2024, so they are likely to be released in a matter of months as the law paves the way for all prisoners to be considered for release after serving around two-thirds of their sentence.

Meanwhile, the two Ethiopian nationals, who were said to have fled their war-torn country, have since left the Cayman Islands through unofficial channels. It has not been made clear exactly where or when the couple picked up the two men.

It is understood that the couple’s baby was returned to the UK into the custody of family members shortly after they were arrested. However, CNS could not find confirmation that the DNA tests were ever completed to establish the parentage of the child.