Myles targets permit abuse to clear path for locals
(CNS): Minister for Caymanian Employment and Immigration Michael Myles has begun outlining the changes to legislation that the new coalition government plans to bring to parliament in September to reform a system that has, over the last two decades, served to hamper the advancement of local people in the job market.
Myles has said that amendments to the immigration law will include diverse reforms, such as ending job-hopping by work permit holders and mandating information sharing by relevant government entities.
He said that the changes the National Coalition for Caymanians are planning to make, based on a report by labour ministry technocrats that was only partially considered by the previous UPM administration, go much further than the proposals in a discussion white paper his predecessor released just before the election.
The minister has said on a number of public platforms that the break for permit holders will now be extended to two years. In other words, expatriates who don’t apply for or are unsuccessful in their permanent residency applications after nine years will have to leave the island for two years before they can return on a permit.
He has also said recently that the government is planning to make it much more difficult for foreigners to job hop and to reduce the abuse of temporary permits, which he believes is one of the major problems clogging up the current system.
“One of the major items that we are introducing… is where folks are not going to be able to job hop,” he said. “What is tying up our work permit system right now is people are coming to the country on a temporary work permit… maybe in janitorial services, but within three months, they are in construction or the hotel industry or somewhere else.”
One of the legislative reforms is that guest workers will need to remain in their original employment for two years before they can change jobs. If they want to change employment after that, they will have to leave the island for at least six months before they can apply for a new permit, the minister explained recently on Radio Cayman.
“We want to make sure that our people have every opportunity to apply for jobs. So we will be enforcing the use of the database a lot more. When organisations put jobs on our database, we will be screening it a lot more.”
Myles said the reforms will help ensure that Caymanians are given first preference for employment and receive succession training. “All of this goes towards making sure the people can be pulled out of poverty and give Caymanians real opportunities and not just entry-level positions,” he said.
The minister said it was time to implement real reforms that actually benefit local people. There will also be reforms in the labour and pensions department, as he said there were too many “unscrupulous employers” that workers need to be protected from.
Myles also spoke about the decision to legislate information sharing across government agencies to make the system more efficient. They should not be working in silos and protecting information from each other, he said.
“We need information to do our jobs,” he said, referring to his ministry’s various departments, and indicated that the law will now force all agencies, such as the Department of Commerce and Investment and the RCIPS, to ensure that information is available to all those involved in helping Caymanians advance.
The minister also said the creation of a national workforce database will improve communication between relevant entities across Cayman. The WORC director agreed that information sharing is important, but said it’s not always easy for his staff to get the data they need from other departments.
WORC has a heavy workload, making around 65,000 decisions each year. Almost 9,000 jobs were also posted on the WORC portal during the first six months of this year, illustrating the size of the issue. It also shows how any delay in information can clog up the system and lead to permits being issued without all the necessary checks that local people were given a fair shake at the positions.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Surely if we have 1,048 Caymanians unemployed and 1,910 underemployed, we could take a case-by-case approach—start with the unemployed, sit with them, understand their skills and career goals, help with resumes, set realistic expectations, and match them with opportunities.
The same could be done for the underemployed. Across the board, offer proper support—recommend training where needed, provide ongoing guidance, and help people grow into roles they’re truly suited for.
Employers could then be encouraged to hire qualified Caymanians, making sure we don’t get overlooked.
Has anything like this ever been seriously tried?
The underemployed include fully employed and employable people whose hours have been cut significantly for the quiet season, all while thousands of underemployed work permit holders are also sitting out the quiet times. If the government insisted on seasonal permits, as it used to, much of the underemployment issue would not exist.
I doubt, simply because it makes sense and doesn’t get any of them any brownie points during election time.
Cayman’s delight in obstructing others is a personality defect, rather than a power move. The annual NICE vote-buying work camps pay 3x min wage and yet struggle for numbers of unhireables that can color inside the lines. There has to be a test for genuinely impeded Caymanians to warrant policy shifts that play out as real GDP drag.
Prime area of job hopping is in real estate. Where a bartender can become an expert agent with huge earnings potential. All real estate agent permits should cost $100K at least. On our small island we have 300+ of [them].
No more permits for real estate agents. It isn’t rocket science.
And a revocation of all existing permits where the employment contracts are unlawful. Many real estate agents are employed as independent contractors even though they have no trade and business license. Sone real estate companies AND the agents appear to be committing multiple offences. Yet WORC, DLP and DCI sit back and do nothing. Sometimes these agencies appear to inherently facilitate ongoing breaches of multiple Cayman laws.
Everyone and their dog can be a realtor these days. No qualifications needed (nor intelligence) and a CIREBA test that can be completed with a crayon.
This comment has no basis in reality. Bartenders with no real estate experience simply can’t get real estate permits…
Also you fail to realise that the current permit costs over 6k per year which is already very high…
When are we going to pry open the lid on the immigration avoidance scams that run through the SEZC companies at Enterprise City. WORC has no oversight over these permits and many people come down and set up at CEC as “consultants” and then magically end up competing with local Cayman companies.
cayman ..land of scams.
The government needs to work on moving how Caymanian applicants present themselves to prospective employers. Having dealt with dozens of applicants via the WORC site, 99% are one page resumes and when I’ve contacted/ emailed the prospective applicants they’ve either had no idea their application had been submitted for the job, no idea of anything to do with the company or role they were applying for or they just flatly failed to respond to communication.
There are some talented people out there but they are let down by the lack of knowledge or proactivity in learning the basics in applying for a job and the etiquette surrounding interviews etc.
WORC already has a heavy work load, which will double with all these changes to the regulations. Kill two birds with one stone, Worc can hire several hundred unemployed Caymanians to cope with this and even if they are below par this will not be noticed as after all, it’s the Civil Service!.
This should be a matter for the department of education, as soon as they reach 14, rather than government agencies and employers after kids leave school.
Some grounding professional basics would definitely help. Showing up for the scheduled opportunity interview, helps enormously.
We gave them his group of MPs a clear mandate and so far, Myles is trying to deliver. It is certainly more than the PPM did in three terms…
Michael Myles is trying to use a shotgun to kill a mosquito. His Bull in a china shop approach is going to damage this economy!!!
Punishing everyone for the actions of a few bad players is not the way to do this!
Voters did not give this coddled-together post-election group of independents any such discretion.
They were too busy bashing PPM to realized they are bringing in much worse. Some people sounded the alarm but were ignored. Now we are all going to feel it
Will the fronting be stopped? Why are all these new foreign companies coming in to Cayman? Who are their Cayman partners? The Hyatt and Mandarin projects as well as all these other large projects need to be investigated.
Big boys fronting and making big coin doing so.
The money developers are not going to like this at all.
Minister Myles you are on the right track and anyone that is pro caymanian is good for Cayman. The only critique I have is that whilst laws are passed, the laws are not enforced. If we don’t have the bodies to fill the spots in certain areas that are inundated with case files, then why not rehire some of the pensioners that has the experience in the required area and let the young ones go into the field and police the laws. A win win situation i.e. no pensioner would ever have to be on NAU.
The problem with enforcement is squarely with the civil service. A number of civil servants MUST be fired if there is to be any prospect of this mess being fixed.
A number of civil servants have some of these businesses and are benefiting hand over fist.
…so their conduct is criminal?
If we Caymanians can’t see through the smoke and mirrors then we are truly doomed.
This is not about our ordinary Caymanians, this is about elitist, wealthy, top of the food chain Caymanians just like our politicians trying to hold on to power at all costs. “how does that work?” you might ask?
1) Limit who can vote – this stops wealthy educated outsiders from participating in our democracy and therefore voting against the established order (which used to be 2 or 3 families but now is larger but not hugely)
2) Limit how long it takes to be able to vote – much the same as above but works by nudging potential opponents (whether they be good or bad, I’m of the opinion that nearly all politicians are self serving, pigs only out for the trough providing nothing but lip service to most, and crumbs to the rest) out of the race all together by making it unattractive to even stay long enough to qualify to vote.
3) Limit who can run for office – and then after all the dedication, potentially decades of commitment to these Islands, you STILL have no real ability to better them through democracy, the children MAY qualify to run and by that point it may be far too late.
None of this has anything to do with your run of the mill Caymanian on the street but instead everything to do with keeping the established order of multi millionaire Caymanian families in power at all costs unfortunately, and tragically at the expense of the rest of the people on these great islands both Caymanian and Immigrant.
Being born to the right stock of family that benefited likely from parents with British ancestry, then their money allowing you to visit the United States and bring those opportunities back here and lock everyone else out is good work if you can get it. At least the Canadian bar staff are giving them a good run for their money.
You want to fix it. Make examples of the companies that are bringing people in on permits that the employee pays for the permit and does not work for the company. Get rid of any company that is not legit. No more mobile businesses. Mobile mechanics, mobile bodywork, mobile plumbers, mobile drywallers. If they do not have a physical presence of an office, they shouldn’t have a business. The construction industry is littered with people who are just working for day pay, some of the big names have their permits too. Drive down dump road and there are a couple places working with nothing but plywood scraps for roofs and cars scattered all over the street. I dont think Tony’s Toys, or Seperior auto appreciate competing against people who have no overheads because they are breaking the trade and business license laws. Mobile mechanics are running around in cars that are unsafe and have no place telling people how to fix cars. They dont even take care of their own. Strengthen the businesses that run as a business and help them make money to hire and train. Whats going on is madness. A proper trade school would help. Then Caymanians would want to be involved.
I’ve been saying for year that we need to start trade schools or traineeship or apprenticeship programs for decades. It’s one thing to change the immigration laws so dramatically even though fundamentally I agree, however, Cayman and Caymanians are not ready for this yet – not are local businesses who will be impacted. The infrastructure to support Caymanian’s gaining experience as an alternative is latently lacking…
An apprenticeship is a work-based training program where individuals learn a trade or profession through a combination of on-the-job training and formal education. It’s a paid job (subsidised by the Govt) that allows apprentices to gain practical experience while also earning a wage and working towards a qualification. There are multitudes of business categories that can support this infrastructure and the incentive where the Govt supports the subsidesed salary between them will encourage participation i.e., Mechanical, Retail, Hospitality, Electrical etc.
There are also traineeships as well. A Traineeship is a work-based training program designed to provide young people with practical work experience and skills development, often as a pathway to an apprenticeship or job. It combines on-the-job training with formal learning, leading to a certification. Traineeships are particularly aimed at those who need to build up experience and skills to progress to an apprenticeship or other employment opportunities.
Any Caymanian under 25yo out of high-school not attending college or without a job should and relying on NAU should be required to participate in a traineeship, or any Caymanian over 25yo without a job and relying on NAU should be required to select an apprentice program.
Time to put Employment Services Unit to some real work – where are the recommendations and strategic thought process around the future experience and capabilities for Caymanians…make it make sense!
Hit the nail on the head
Many have figured out how to profit from our immigration system.
Form a small business and apply for temporary work permits. Require the employees to pay for their work permits and their plane tickets to the Cayman Islands. When the employee arrives, write a release letter a few weeks later stating that business is slow and send the employee on their way to find real employment.
Repeat the process as many times as possible and use the money the employees paid for their permit to pay the bills.
So what is wrong with this? We then get our construction jobs done for a better price by hiring the exploited Jamaican’s so we all benefit. Stop this man as his crusade is illegal.
I imagine they have to pay more than just their own permits.I’m sure they also need to pay a fee to the business owner.
Yikes. Unfortunately none of these measures will create any jobs for Caymanians. They’re just intended to make life more difficult for permit holders and that’s enough to get reelected.
Caymanians do not gain employment now through the rollover process. What will two years do to change that? It’ll just ensure a specific wp holder is gone and replaced by another for 24 months. It will not create Caymanian jobs.
The job hopping happens because people are brought here by horrible employers breaking all kinds of rules and they can’t report it or they’ll lose their job and have to leave. Nobody ever came here for a good gig with a good employer and hopped right away. Those hops are happening because of the unscrupulous employers we have and now you’re tying that employee into an awful situation for two years or they leave. How will that create Caymanian jobs? It won’t.
None of these polices create jobs. They just create votes. Congrats.
Just another day in the private sector. Thank godness for the civil service and Minister Myles. Get rid of the private sector immigration boards. Private sector can’t regulate private sector.
I completely agree. I have heard awful stories of being having to pay their own work permit and full insurance fees. No pension.
I’ve heard of someone opening a health insurance policy and then cancelling it after the permit was approved and when the employee got cancer she then found out that she didn’t have a valid insurance policy. Like WTF?
Yup. Happens. Gets reported. Authorities do nothing. People delay getting treatment. People die.
Minister- there will always be abuses of any system implemented, including what your government will eventually change.
How about holding Mr. Jermy Scott accountable for mismanagement? The immigration department plays a large role for our immigration problems.
The problems, though in the civil service, appear to be “above” Jeremy.
So in other words, we are just going to enforce the rules. When I arrived in Cayman in the 90’s you could not change jobs without a release letter from your employer and you could not apply for another job while physically in Cayman. Why did we stop enforcing these rules?
Good question. Attorney General/Solicitor General/Director of Policy, please explain?
can you stop all these buy a work permit people who are running around acting as sub contractors on these jobs. Check out the Dart projects and the new French company at the Mandarin. This has wrecked smaller Caymanian companies from getting the jobs.
A once smaller non Cayman owned company is fronting this and bringing in huge money.
Follow LG
imagine Michael Myles married to an expat….and he is so anti-expat. Hopefully the damage he does to this country is limited to one term.
Us expats would not be here u
if CAYMANIANS did not hire us
He isn’t “anti-expat”; he is anti-screw over Caymanians as has been done for the last decade or so.
From entry-level to management positions, for years the immigration department has regularly approved work permit holders to change jobs during the currency of their work permit, without requiring “special circumstances” or “special extenuating circumstances” as noted on the Work Permit Appendix page. A release letter is also not needed for an employee to change jobs during the currency of a work permit, even though this is a requirement on the checklist page of the work permit application.
If the immigration department decided to uphold the law, there would be a lot less job hopping.
The Department has frequently, quite literally, ignored the law. Their actions are frequently unlawful. They have faced no consequence or accountability for their actions. Cayman and the Caymanian people have suffered.
Section 71 of the law requires the Department to issue a work permit identity card to every work permit holder, and makes it an offence not to produce one when required.
When did anyone last see one of those cards?
Our laws are scams. Mere suggestions to be followed or ignored on a whim.
I have one in a junk drawer somewhere from circa 2000, nobody carried them around after realizing nobody was ever going to ask for them.
I have one from the 90’s. Also what happened to the mandatory fingerprints?
isn’t that what the front page of the work permit with the photo, ref number, issue and expiry date is supposed to achieve? I know it’s not a physical card but it serves the same purpose.
I hope all of the status holders who voted for Michael and this government realize they are more anti expat than pro Caymanian. You are lucky you got here when you did.
Let me rewrite the headline “Michael going to force Cayman companies to hire more people from his own personal education business”
the people from his business are unemployable..
Not surprised if he is the one training them
You can start by stopping the employment of Jamaicans.
But they show up for work on time and work holidays and weekends and do the dirty jobs.
And sit around all day on the phone watching videos. Get off it, the Jamaican’s are a huge part of our problems right now thanks to sloppy Big Mac and his status scam.
Filipinos are fast overtaking Jamaicans, partly due to the “do not recruit from Jamaica” stipulation that has been used on BSPs for the past several years. We need to better balance the incoming foreign cultures.
Many business plans also say “do not recruit from Philippines” – and Jamaicans outnumber Filipinos 3:1.
The Filipinos are scamming the people with all the phony kiss behind act, then when your back is turned they are pulling a big scam. The ladies wear lots of perfume though!
We don’t want those scammers here either.
have you seen hoe many indians are here now all of a sudden? its insane.
Hey while you are at it please stop the illegal food vending. Advise contractors and construction companies not to purchase food from the people showing up on construction sites selling food out of their cars.
Why? You sound like a fickle restaurant owner. This food is usually the best food you can get while working on site.
My dog wouldn’t eat that slop.
Even if this bunch had proper T and B, there is no way they are preparing this food in an inspected commercial kitchen.
I’ve seen these server ladies wipe serving spoons off in their arm pits.
Nasty!!
funny that you think we have actual health inspectors lmao 80% of these restaurants would be shut down or have C and below ratings.
inspectors come in at the very beginning when the place is sparkling because its not open yet, when they get approval to home youll never see them again lmao
Look at PDs lmao how are they open? corners, wellys i can keepp going
it is all old left over slop, most of the workers are in the toilet with diarrhea after they eat it.
paid shit break. Its a win win
Sir, please fix the Pension loophole which does not incentivize employers to hire Caymanians for temporary positions. No pension contributions for expats are required for first 9 months of employment….whereas Caymanians require pension contributions from day one.
Just raise the cost of permits and try enforcing the existing rules.
Outside of financial services and a few select industries permits are way too cheap.
If you doubled or trebled some of the current permit fees then you would get a market rate solution that would also generate revenue for Government.
Large fines for breach of the law would also help. $25k per instance where someone deducts pension or healthcare from an employee and pockets it would change some behaviour pretty quickly. We allow a lot of immoral and criminal mistreatment of employees to go on.
Leaving an employee with no retirement savings or health insurance, where the employer has committed a fraud, warrants criminal prosecution. Nothing less will be adequate.
People have literally died in consequence of employers not providing them with legally required health insurance. It is sickening that regulators have not taken meaningful action.
this is the part when people cry about not being able to afford helpers
Roll over should be CHANGE to FIVE years and leave for three years!! ITS LONG OVERDUE!!!!!
It would be do nice if at least for a couple of days y’all get what you wish for : expats stop working. May you get all the jobs you don’t want.
Good luck with your collapsed economy!
All that would accomplish is an accelerated influx of new foreigners to the Island. Jobs still have to be filled. What is the point?
It allows Cayman to control who settles here.
Exactly. It was the introduction of new laws and the rollover policy, plus those status grants that got us in this mess in the first place. Things were so much better before.
Before we had a bill of rights and a constitution which in effect conspire to guarantee all long term residents a right to remain here forever?
The rules of the game have been changed. We now have no option but to operate term limuits.
Policy change must make sense, rather than serving to quell misplaced xenophobia and unsupported theory. Unskilled minimum wage tier job hopping has zero impact on Caymanians who won’t work at that rate, or do those things (any of them). If someone has been hired specifically for cleaning, and then has free idle time to also pick up a paint brush, nobody sensible should be freaking out. There aren’t Caymanians displaced at that end of the income continuum, where 80% of issued permits (held by Caymanians) live. If the minimum wage was a living wage north of $10/hr it would send a lot of these issued permit workers, that perhaps aren’t working full-time, home. There should be a permit issuance criteria to hold a return ticket and send that person home if they are not working, and WORC need to supervise that criteria for compliance.
How may Caymanian teenagers do you see working in fast food restaurants, cleaning neighbours cars, arranging deck-chairs by hotel pools or mowing laws?
Do you not think some of these roles should be accessible to young people, as they are throughout North America?
There is nothing misplaced about the positions government is taking. They are necessary and long overdue.
how many high school kids applied for a summer job? when students can go away to college and come back with more money then the cost of the schooling, there is a problem in the freebies given. No student willing to work. I know so many Caymanian children that make thousands of the government scholarships. Perhaps pay directly to the school. so many problems that need to be fixed first. where to start.
What summer jobs? They are all filled with experienced but underpaid 35 year olds from Jamaica, Nepal, and the Philippines.
And this not just about the summer. What about other holidays, evenings and weekends?
They are accessible to Caymanians but they don’t want the jobs because they are ‘beneath them’. Entitlement culture is rampant. Ask Deputy Peanut why he had barely any Caymanians working at Burger King or Popeyes if he is so pro Caymanian. He will even be forced to admit it.
Those roles couldn’t be any more accessible: Caymanian kids don’t need a permit or any incorporated DCI company to take that initiative if they had the gumption. All they have to do is print some flyers, take out a META ad, and market their availability and skill set. If there was a Caymanian student painter outfit, they would have more jobs than time to finish. Ditto minor renovations. Those barriers are non-existent. College painting/landscaping/bin cleaning business plans, like those found in the real world, are available for download online.
Minister. Please close down any employers that are intentionally abusing the systems and their workers. They should literally be banned from employing foreign workers, and have their licensing revoked (and be barred from getting a new one for a significant period).
Too many employers are literally stealing employee pension monies (deducting the funds but never paying them into the employees account). These employers should be being prosecuted for theft and fraud but the RCIP has refused to act.
Too many employers have no genuine Caymanian ownership and control and too many (usually newer) Caymanians are facilitating fronting arrangements. These persons should be prosecuted and status revoked where people have abused the privilege of its grant, but the DCI has NEVER prosecuted fronting.
Too many employers are still not paying minimum wage, and yet all their work permits are renewed with no problem.
Too many employers continue to advertise unreasonable expectations for job qualifications. Minimum 18 years experience required to be a real estate agent? Seriously?
Please stop the madness! There must be real and lasting consequences. The many businesses that abide by all the laws should not be facing competition from charlatans and carpet-baggers.
10:50 am, you make some good points. But don’t forget, almost all businesses are Caymanian-owned.
All the abuse starts with Caymanians.
No – the point is they are owned by Caymanians “on paper.” Would be a fun exercise to compare historic distribution of profits, to shareholding.
…from the purest point of view, profits can ONLY go to shareholders…anything else is an conveyor belt that ends in “money-laundering”.
BINGO!
With regards to pensions, it is the DLP and not the RCIP that should be chasing employers.
No. The theft is criminal, quite aside from any DLP violations. No-one does anything. It is shocking how badly we are governed.
The DLP has a role where there is no pension.
The RCIP has a role where there is a pension but the employer pockets the money.
See the difference?
I couldn’t agree more with your saying that employers who are abusing the system should be prosecuted. WORC (or any of its previous incarnations) has had that power for decades and hasn’t done anything about it.
These new measures would not even be necessary if enforcement were to get serious.
I speak as a person who has run businesses here for 40 years within the construction sector, employing over 200 people at any one time and have employed thousands of Caymanians over the years in our cyclical market environment.
My companies have had to compete with the charlatans and carpet baggers of whom you speak
My view is that these “new” policies are just going to make it harder for the good companies to operate. I don’t believe they will make any difference to the people who break the rules or make any improvement for those Caymanians they say they are intended to help.
The “no job hopping” rule will only strengthen the hand of unscrupulous employers who abuse temporary work permits, effectively turning their employees into indentured slaves who can’t escape.
If this new government truly wanted to lift Caymanians out of poverty, then it would immediately raise the minimum wage to a proper living wage level, like $15/hour, not the measly $8.75 currently promised.
It won’t make any difference in my businesses because all of my employees are already paid more than that.
Yes. Some large Caymanian company employers (who are also major political donors) with many low skilled employees, say, within grocery distribution, security, landscaping, and retail sectors may have to raise prices, and yes, more money will leave the island in remittances, but more lower income Caymanians would then be able to work in those areas holding just one job, and leave them time to bring up their children, so that they could have a better chance to escape the poverty trap they are currently locked into.
If he really wants to change our lower income peoples’ lives, I think the new Minister should concentrate on those things, and maybe turn his ears away from his locally owned big business donors.
There would be a massive influx of yet more people from third world countries. The Cayman dollar is mightier than the US dollar. They can send home money and be rich in their homelands by the time their permits expire. Who can blame them for trying to elevate their families and put their children through school?
There are plenty of construction company’s fronted by Caymanians who have nothing to do with the business.
They are happy to collect a few grand from each Aussie who wants a construction company.
These guys are on basic work permits themselves but running a business, taking out work permits and taking work away from real Caymanian owned and operated companies.
What you describe, though accurate, is literally a crime. It is widespread, and yet the police, the DCI and WORC do nothing about it.
It is particularly galling where the frontier has a status stamp in their own “Aussie” passport. Fronting is grounds for revocation of status, even that granted by Cabinet. It is an offence made possible or facilitated by the grant.
You know this guy as well then
This illustrates the problems with locals – “Frontier”!!.
“autocorrect”?
So it is Caymanians scamming Caymanians, as always
Please check out the French company at Hyatt and Mandarin. why are they here?
They will ruin the economy. Essentially, the employees will have to suffer for years without possibility to change the job, once the employer owns their permit and essentially the person. This is already reality and it is going to get worse. If a random foreigner can change jobs easily, why Caymanian can’t get one of them?
Having to leave for 6 months may be harsh for a limited number of persons who find themselves abused by an existing employer and exceptions should be allowed – but subject to that – these proposals are necessary and are a long overdue series of corrections to a broken system.
Well done Minister!
Yes, I like what I am seeing and hearing so far.
any comment Mrs governor?
any comment chamber of commerce?
any comment cita?
You expats have started to think this island belongs to you. The governor nor the Chamber will help you now. The bow has broken, its time to go home, why is it that you dont want to go home? Did you not arrive here from somewhere?
We dont need 40 thousand of you settling here. Work permits should be just that, a permit to work for a time being, then leave.
Let’s see about that. Courts will be busy. Direct rule is always a possibility.
They have lost almost all credibility and can and should probably go and do unmentionable things to themselves. They are complicit in digging the hole we are in. They stood silent, and watched a whole people become marginalised in their own land – while cheering their own profiteering. Their role in solutions should be limited.
When they start demanding meaningful accountability – and playing a role in calling out the worst offenders – they can come back to the table.
That is some way off.
ncfc….killing a golden goose that will only hurt caymanians further.
backward times for cayman….and especially worrying for a government trying to escape a pact/ppm deficit situation…
welcome to wonderland
A PACT/PPM deficit situation brought about by unbridled immigration and the mass importation and retention of poverty? With overloaded infrastructure and overwhelmed NAU funding the spawn of countless foreign baby daddies and paying pensions to 26 year old widows of seafarers? You understand that their refusal to deal with immigration is the reason we are in this problem?
Not at all. The progression of Caymans economy is based is immigration. Most Caymanians have benefitted from economic growth over the last few decades. Some have not admittedly, but most of the ones that have not have an entitlement problem that they need to get over. I am a Caymanian and have no problem admitting that our education system is dire and entitlement culture is a massive problem. Look at our government, there are senior positions held by people who can barely spell, all because of “time served” not qualification or ability.
In the last two decades immigration has been allowed to replace and displace Caymanians. It was supposed to help fill gaps, usually on a temporary basis – not push us permanently out of the way.
I think the honorable minister is talking sense. In fact he seems to be the only one talking about actual change to benefit our people.
What are the rest of the cabinet doing? Why is the PM not more visible and talkative about these issues in support of Minister Myles? Where is the leadership at this critical time?
The Premier you mean? Yes he has been deafeningly silent, what is he up to?
Perhaps it is because the Premier does not see an “easy win” on immigration matters.
all these changes will be great. Now sort the Caymanian education system, and UCCI. If there are no foreign workers, the replacement staff will need to read and write. Imagine UCCI accounting graduates not being able to do math! that is real!
Because they don’t agree with them. Michael is on his own rampage and they are trying to figure out how to reign him in. He will be gone from government soon, mark my words. You all were warned about him numerous times and still voted him in. Hope you are happy.
another day…more expat bashing by ncfc….zzzzzzzzz.
so you want the private sector to be like civil service where people are hired based on nationality instead of ability????
want to see the results….go look at the cesspool of waste and incompetence the civil service is.
The Civil Service predominantly employs expatriates from Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean. It is not operated by Caymanians. Get that shocking reality into your skull!
The statistics do not support this comment
Your government issued statistics mask what is happening. Many of the Caymanian Civil Servants were, until recently, expatriates. Legal services, the police, prison service education, health and even the judiciary are key examples. Many others are married to Caymanians (including status holders) or Permanent Residents and so are not counted amongst the 1,500 expats in core government service. If a third are expats, and a third were expats, then two thirds of our civil service ain’t from here.
numbers/facts don’t support that myth
You are unbelievable, Mr Manderson has long extolled the Civil Service for being mostly Caymanian. That your comment gets 15 likes and only 4 against is a sad indictment of those voters
How and when did the Caymanian Civil Servants become Caymanian?
YES YES YES and more YES. After all suitable hard working Caymanians (not the drebs and plebs that loaf around) are advanced, then and only then can we revisit these new measures! This has gone on long enough and hopefully a few thousand will leave on their own accord, since they say what a terrible and backwards island this is.
But ofcourse they will not.
Unfortunately there are more drebs and plebs than you may think!