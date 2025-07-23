Myles targets permit abuse to clear path for locals

Michael Myles (file photo)

(CNS): Minister for Caymanian Employment and Immigration Michael Myles has begun outlining the changes to legislation that the new coalition government plans to bring to parliament in September to reform a system that has, over the last two decades, served to hamper the advancement of local people in the job market.

Myles has said that amendments to the immigration law will include diverse reforms, such as ending job-hopping by work permit holders and mandating information sharing by relevant government entities.

He said that the changes the National Coalition for Caymanians are planning to make, based on a report by labour ministry technocrats that was only partially considered by the previous UPM administration, go much further than the proposals in a discussion white paper his predecessor released just before the election.

The minister has said on a number of public platforms that the break for permit holders will now be extended to two years. In other words, expatriates who don’t apply for or are unsuccessful in their permanent residency applications after nine years will have to leave the island for two years before they can return on a permit.

He has also said recently that the government is planning to make it much more difficult for foreigners to job hop and to reduce the abuse of temporary permits, which he believes is one of the major problems clogging up the current system.

“One of the major items that we are introducing… is where folks are not going to be able to job hop,” he said. “What is tying up our work permit system right now is people are coming to the country on a temporary work permit… maybe in janitorial services, but within three months, they are in construction or the hotel industry or somewhere else.”

One of the legislative reforms is that guest workers will need to remain in their original employment for two years before they can change jobs. If they want to change employment after that, they will have to leave the island for at least six months before they can apply for a new permit, the minister explained recently on Radio Cayman.

“We want to make sure that our people have every opportunity to apply for jobs. So we will be enforcing the use of the database a lot more. When organisations put jobs on our database, we will be screening it a lot more.”

Myles said the reforms will help ensure that Caymanians are given first preference for employment and receive succession training. “All of this goes towards making sure the people can be pulled out of poverty and give Caymanians real opportunities and not just entry-level positions,” he said.

The minister said it was time to implement real reforms that actually benefit local people. There will also be reforms in the labour and pensions department, as he said there were too many “unscrupulous employers” that workers need to be protected from.

Myles also spoke about the decision to legislate information sharing across government agencies to make the system more efficient. They should not be working in silos and protecting information from each other, he said.

“We need information to do our jobs,” he said, referring to his ministry’s various departments, and indicated that the law will now force all agencies, such as the Department of Commerce and Investment and the RCIPS, to ensure that information is available to all those involved in helping Caymanians advance.

The minister also said the creation of a national workforce database will improve communication between relevant entities across Cayman. The WORC director agreed that information sharing is important, but said it’s not always easy for his staff to get the data they need from other departments.

WORC has a heavy workload, making around 65,000 decisions each year. Almost 9,000 jobs were also posted on the WORC portal during the first six months of this year, illustrating the size of the issue. It also shows how any delay in information can clog up the system and lead to permits being issued without all the necessary checks that local people were given a fair shake at the positions.