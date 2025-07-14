MRCU battles surges and resistant mosquitoes

MRCU staff measure the distance at which the chemicals spread and at what points they are more effective. The tarps catch the small beads that drop from the mosquito plane. These are then carefully scooped out and taken back to the lab for analysis. (Photo credit: Tyler Stewart)

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is in an ongoing fight with Cayman’s most prolific pest. In June, mosquito populations reached their highest levels of the year, with trap counts rising to 170 mosquitoes per trap. CNS visited the field to investigate the measures being taken by the MRCU to address the spike and to learn how it’s tackling growing challenges, such as larvicide resistance and the long-term effectiveness of its control methods.

To combat the recent surge, the MRCU has intensified its control operations, deploying daily truck-mounted fogging and aerial spraying across Grand Cayman. These measures are guided by a data-driven approach, with teams collecting and analysing information from a network of mosquito traps, conducting larvae monitoring and inspecting potential breeding sites. Public complaints about numbers and bites are reviewed and factored into the response strategy.

By targeting key breeding sites, the MRCU was able to significantly reduce mosquito populations at their source. As a result, by the end of June, trap counts dropped to approximately 18 mosquitoes per trap, a dramatic decline from the earlier peak of 170.

Twenty-five years ago, the MRCU tackled the growing population using adulticides, a fast-acting chemical which affects only adults. Whilst adulticides are a quick solution for controlling these populations, they only kill existing mosquitoes, allowing the next generation to rebound soon after.

Adulticides can pose a major threat to other pollinators like bees and butterflies. However, the MRCU adulticiding operations take place 15 minutes after sunset, outside the active foraging hours of most beneficial insects, such as bees and butterflies. As such, the risk to pollinators is very low, the MRCU explained. It also operates within an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) framework that emphasises environmentally sensitive, data-driven strategies.

Today, the MRCU utilises larvicides as a primary control method, targeting mosquitoes in their larval stages, which lowers the population of the next generation. To prevent mosquitoes from developing resistance, the MRCU routinely rotates different types of products, both larvicides and adulticides, ensuring that no single chemical is overused and reducing the chance of mosquitoes adapting over time.

Additionally, the MRCU closely monitors mosquito mortality rates, allowing it to detect early signs of resistance and adjust its strategies accordingly. This proactive approach helps maintain the effectiveness of their treatments and supports long-term population control.

At MRCU’s lab, technical experts regularly conduct ‘cage trials’ to monitor how effective current control methods are. Some of these trials include more than 1,600 larvae at once. The cage trials involve carefully observing how the mosquito larvae collected respond to treatments, helping the team identify any early signs of reduced effectiveness.

Senior Research Officer Carlos Peçanha told CNS that biorational larvicides remain one of the MRCU’s most effective and environmentally responsible tools in mosquito control. They work “by producing toxins that only affect insects with a certain gut environment”, he explained.

“When consumed by mosquito larvae, it disrupts their system but doesn’t affect fish, pollinators or other beneficial insects. We don’t make or use anything new here; all our methods are approved and modelled on programmes elsewhere,” Peçanha added.

He also noted that other regions have begun to mimic the MRCU’s approach, adopting its data-driven control strategies as a proven blueprint. While these treatments are highly targeted and safe, he emphasised that mosquitoes are bound to evolve over time.

“We know resistance is always a possibility, which is why the MRCU is constantly evolving too, changing strategies, rotating products, and improving how we manage mosquito populations,” the expert stated.

Peçanha went on to describe the MRCU’s next step: digital monitoring powered by AI. Advanced traps now count mosquitoes by wingbeat frequency, and future versions may even differentiate species and sex automatically, offering earlier warning of resistant populations.

Public Education Outreach Officer Kevin Watler told CNS that the ongoing issue of battling mosquitoes needs to be a joint effort.

“There are no secrets, conspiracies or speculation,” he said. Questions are always encouraged, he assured the public. The MRCU’s mission is to continually educate the public about its ongoing efforts. “We need the people to do their part to reduce mosquitoes from breeding by eliminating standing water around people’s homes. We will continue to do our best to keep the population at bay,” Watler added.

There are currently 20 different mosquito species found in the Cayman Islands, though not all of them bite humans. The MRCU focuses its efforts on the species that cause the most problems — those that act as a nuisance to the public and those which have the potential to transmit diseases. By concentrating on these high-priority species, the MRCU ensures its resources are used where they are most effective.

This article was written and researched by Tyler Stewart, a first-year university student who is interning with CNS for the summer.

It has been updated with additional information provided by the MRCU.