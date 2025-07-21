Minister vows to make scholarship investment work

Caymanian Employment and Immigration Minister Michael Myles

(CNS): Caymanian Employment Minister Michael Myles has said he intends to make sure all returning local graduates are able to get the work they want when they come home and are no longer passed over for permit holders. Each year, the Cayman Islands invests more than CI$30 million in scholarships, supporting hundreds of young Caymanians as they pursue higher education, often abroad, with the goal of strengthening the national workforce.

However, the current system is not supporting these students when they return, Myles has said. Many report difficulties finding employment that aligns with their qualifications or, worse, are unable to find work at all. Some come home to low-paying or entry-level positions, despite holding degrees and international experience.

At the same time, the jobs they are looking for are being filled by work permit holders. The issue has sparked renewed debate over how to better connect returning graduates with local job opportunities and ensure that the Cayman Islands’ long-term investment in education is matched by corresponding support in the labour market.

“We’re spending boatloads of money sending our young people overseas,” Myles told CNS after a recent press briefing. “I don’t want to hear that we don’t have qualified Caymanians when we’ve spent years preparing them. We just have to give them the opportunity.”

His goal is not just to raise wages but to break down the barriers that have long kept qualified Caymanians, especially young people and returning students, from securing meaningful employment in the Cayman Islands.

Myles has highlighted what he sees as a major flaw in the Cayman Islands’ approach to workforce development: a lack of follow-through. He said the government’s goal is to ensure that Caymanians have every opportunity to apply for jobs and to advance within the local economy, not just find a starting point.

Speaking on Radio Cayman recently, Myles said, “Many of our young people need to start somewhere, but also need the opportunity to move up in our country.”

He highlighted growing concerns that while the Cayman Islands invests millions of dollars each year in educating its young people, the country still lacks the infrastructure to help them transition into meaningful, long-term employment once they return home.

The minister vehemently disagreed with criticisms that the NCFC government’s minimum wage reform is simply a continuation of policies started by the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), maintaining that he is focused on putting things right.

“My responsibility isn’t to get into a contest where we’re comparing what they’ve done and what we’ve done,” Myles said. “If they truly wanted to make reforms once the minimum wage was approved two years ago, why wasn’t it introduced?”

Myles also expressed frustration with delays connecting returning Caymanians with opportunities in the tourism sector. Recounting a recent meeting with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), he said that industry leaders are urgently looking for staff and want to begin placing Caymanians in available positions.

However, delays in information sharing between government bodies are getting in the way, he said. “We don’t even know who’s coming back,” he said. The data needed to match students with jobs is being withheld, he said, even though this doesn’t belong to a particular department. “It is ours, collectively,” he said.

He framed the issue not just as a governing failure, but as a missed opportunity to integrate young, educated locals into one of the country’s most vital industries.

Minister Myles told CNS that it is deeply concerning to see so many Caymanian students go overseas to pursue higher education, only to feel discouraged from returning home. “It’s a shame for the Cayman Islands,” he said, stressing the need for change to make young people feel they have a future here at home.

This article was written by Tyler Stewart, a first-year university student who is interning with CNS through the WORC summer placement programme.