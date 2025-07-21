Minister vows to make scholarship investment work
(CNS): Caymanian Employment Minister Michael Myles has said he intends to make sure all returning local graduates are able to get the work they want when they come home and are no longer passed over for permit holders. Each year, the Cayman Islands invests more than CI$30 million in scholarships, supporting hundreds of young Caymanians as they pursue higher education, often abroad, with the goal of strengthening the national workforce.
However, the current system is not supporting these students when they return, Myles has said. Many report difficulties finding employment that aligns with their qualifications or, worse, are unable to find work at all. Some come home to low-paying or entry-level positions, despite holding degrees and international experience.
At the same time, the jobs they are looking for are being filled by work permit holders. The issue has sparked renewed debate over how to better connect returning graduates with local job opportunities and ensure that the Cayman Islands’ long-term investment in education is matched by corresponding support in the labour market.
“We’re spending boatloads of money sending our young people overseas,” Myles told CNS after a recent press briefing. “I don’t want to hear that we don’t have qualified Caymanians when we’ve spent years preparing them. We just have to give them the opportunity.”
His goal is not just to raise wages but to break down the barriers that have long kept qualified Caymanians, especially young people and returning students, from securing meaningful employment in the Cayman Islands.
Myles has highlighted what he sees as a major flaw in the Cayman Islands’ approach to workforce development: a lack of follow-through. He said the government’s goal is to ensure that Caymanians have every opportunity to apply for jobs and to advance within the local economy, not just find a starting point.
Speaking on Radio Cayman recently, Myles said, “Many of our young people need to start somewhere, but also need the opportunity to move up in our country.”
He highlighted growing concerns that while the Cayman Islands invests millions of dollars each year in educating its young people, the country still lacks the infrastructure to help them transition into meaningful, long-term employment once they return home.
The minister vehemently disagreed with criticisms that the NCFC government’s minimum wage reform is simply a continuation of policies started by the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), maintaining that he is focused on putting things right.
“My responsibility isn’t to get into a contest where we’re comparing what they’ve done and what we’ve done,” Myles said. “If they truly wanted to make reforms once the minimum wage was approved two years ago, why wasn’t it introduced?”
Myles also expressed frustration with delays connecting returning Caymanians with opportunities in the tourism sector. Recounting a recent meeting with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), he said that industry leaders are urgently looking for staff and want to begin placing Caymanians in available positions.
However, delays in information sharing between government bodies are getting in the way, he said. “We don’t even know who’s coming back,” he said. The data needed to match students with jobs is being withheld, he said, even though this doesn’t belong to a particular department. “It is ours, collectively,” he said.
He framed the issue not just as a governing failure, but as a missed opportunity to integrate young, educated locals into one of the country’s most vital industries.
Minister Myles told CNS that it is deeply concerning to see so many Caymanian students go overseas to pursue higher education, only to feel discouraged from returning home. “It’s a shame for the Cayman Islands,” he said, stressing the need for change to make young people feel they have a future here at home.
This article was written by Tyler Stewart, a first-year university student who is interning with CNS through the WORC summer placement programme.
I’ve never understood this, scholarships are not linked to the job market right? So I as a scholar want to do marine biology for example and so do 10 other people over 5 years and it’s all paid for, then I complain because there isn’t the jobs. Using this example there are not 11 marine biology job in cayman opening over 5 years no matter how much politicians force the issue. Surely the first step is to link scholarships to the job market not this bottom up forcefull approach
Correct. You can’t blame the universities, either.
Before you go to university, know that you are being sold a ticket to an outcome. The university doesn’t care about the outcome; they only care about the sale of the ticket.
So if the university can convince 500 people to enrol and graduate from Tulip Arranging, earning £60,000 per student, but only two jobs for Professional Tulip Arrangement exist, leaving 498 people with a completely useless degree… well that’s not really the university’s problem. The university’s problem would be finding an artist to build a statue of a giant tulip with the extra £30,000,000 revenue and making flipping certain that the brochures for the next class will be extra glossy.
This failure is entirely due to previous governments misleading Caymanian students into believing that there are entry level jobs in any subject they want to study. That was a betrayal.
As another comment below warns:
“Never before [have there been] had so many qualified graduates. And never before have their qualifications amounted to so little. Each year, far from creating graduates of an unparalleled calibre, [there are] waves of sub-prime students […] In the name of social mobility, an elite university education has been sold to successive generations of students. An emaciated, grossly expanded education has been delivered. “The real tragedy is we’re wasting the money, and worst of all, the time, of young people. That is unconscionable.”
https://archive.is/2023.12.28-025655/https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2019/08/the-great-university-con-how-the-british-degree-lost-its-value
Let’s look at some quotes from Elon Musk, the richest man (and immigrant) in the world who moved to a country where he benefited from handouts and special privileges from its government – then he insulted the people of that country to defend his special work permit requirements:
———————————————————
“…there aren’t enough ‘super motivated’ and ‘super talented engineers’ in America.”
———————————————————
“OF COURSE my companies and I would prefer to hire Americans… HOWEVER, there is a dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America.”
———————————————————
“There are just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing. They won’t just be burning the midnight oil. They’ll be burning the 3 a.m. oil. Whereas in America, people are trying to avoid going to work at all.”
———————————————————
“I think there’s an issue with people not being taught to think critically in a lot of American schools.”
———————————————————
“The U.S. should be importing top talent. Otherwise, we fall behind.”
———————————————————
“We don’t have enough Americans with the drive and ability to scale next-gen companies.”
———————————————————
Now does any of this sound familiar to Caymanians? How many Americans have you met at work that live up to Elon’s comments?
Wherever very rich men with very rich companies go… they say this type of thing about the people of the places they want to control.
Anon at 22/07/2025 at 9:45am’s attempt to draw parallels between Musk’s remarks and the challenges faced by Caymanian graduates is misguided and fails to engage with the substantive issues. Misquoting Musk is dishonest and designed inflame sentiment. You’re sidestepping the need for practical solutions
Musk’s quotes, taken out of context, reflect his views on global talent competition in highly specialised industries, not a blanket dismissal of the entire US workforces. Applying them to Cayman’ labour market oversimplifies a complex issue and distorts the reality of workforce development in a small, specialised jurisdiction.
Musk’s comments address the scarcity of niche, high-skill talent in specific sectors like engineering, where global competition drives recruitment. By way of example, Cayman’s legal market is similarly specialised. This demands expertise in onshore/offshore finance and corporate law. These are areas requiring years of experience which we need people to get from major financial hubs. If we don’t recruit people with that experience, CLIENTS DO NOT INSTRUCT US, AND WE LOSE THE WORK. That’s annoying for us when it goes to another firm on island which employs more expats, but it’s even worse FOR EVERYONE when the work instead goes overseas. The fees paid to CIG by companies and funds choosing Cayman is what pays the CIG budget. There is no special magic to Cayman law. A huge amount can be done off-island, and then a single attorney in Cayman can rubber-stamp it. There’s no practical way to police this. If you don’t trust the big law firms, you’ll probably believe that we’re evil and selfish. Either way, what I’m saying should be obviously true, because it’s also not in OUR OWN SELF-INTEREST to allow work to disappear to e.g. Hong Kong or London.
This is not a criticism of Caymanian capability but a reflection of market realities. The suggestion above that Caymanians are unfairly overlooked ignores the structural challenges: many employers simply can’t get what they need from Caymanians. Moreover, equating Musk’s pursuit of global talent with Cayman’s reliance on work permit holders misrepresents the intent. Cayman’s policies aim to protect local talent but inadvertently mislead newly qualified Caymanians, who misunderstand that (in either the short or long term) they can compete with expats with experience overseas. There’s no point vilifying foreign workers. The insinuation that wealthy firms inherently seek to “control” local markets is a frothing-at-the-mouth conspiracy theory. There is an economic necessity for expat expertise in a global financial hub.
Caymanians are not being insulted or deemed inferior; rather, Caymanian graduates are being given terrible careers advice. Why aren’t MANY, MANY more Caymanians studying accounting, and planning to join the Big 4 firms here? There are lots of audit jobs, and the firms can only fill a tiny % with Caymanians. Look at ICCI’s graduation announcements: only pitifully few Caymanians bother to study accountancy.
The quotes above were Musk’s ACTUAL words.
He painted American workers as less motivated and talented than foreign (Indian and Chinese) labour to justify his desire for importing talent under special visa programs. That pattern isn’t unique to the U.S.
The same language gets used in Cayman to justify excluding locals in favour of more “compliant,” “experienced,” or “global” hires. Pointing that out isn’t conspiracy theory or spreading hate. It’s recognising how corporate power and gatekeeping operate.
Caymanians aren’t failing. They’re swimming against a current designed by firms that say: “You’re not ready yet. Come back with 5 years’ experience from abroad.” And when they do, they’re told: “We’ve filled the role.” One firm got fined a pittance for this behaviour.
We should absolutely encourage Caymanians to pursue high-demand careers, but let’s not pretend that a lack of accounting degrees is the reason employers look elsewhere. It’s about power and preference, not just “practical market realities.”
Spare me the bull, Bo Bo.
We see it. We feel it. We live through it.
I respectfully disagree:
>”The same language gets used in Cayman to justify excluding locals in favour of more “compliant,” “experienced,” or “global” hires. Pointing that out isn’t conspiracy theory or spreading hate. It’s recognising how corporate power and gatekeeping operate.”
= I have a persistent victimhood narrative, and everything is the fault of evil forriners. I use this to drive division, and foment hatred.
>“Spare me the bull, Bo Bo. We see it. We feel it. We live through it.”
= Anyone who disagrees with me, no matter that they may have far more knowledge than me, is a hater, and I will ignore them, and scweam and scweam and scweam.
As to “One firm got fined a pittance for this behaviour”, is that a reference to Maples? My understanding from that article was that no one was “passed over” as the inadvertently mistitled headline incendiarily and inaccurately argued. Rather, , Maples made an admin error and omitted to email unsuccessful applicants’ details to WORC.
Business DO NOT WANT TO PAY FOR WORK PERMITS. We only do it because ALL THE DECENT CAYMANIANS ARE ALREADY EMPLOYED.
It’s also schizophrenic how you accuse businesses of being ruthlessly capitalist, and also paying work permit fees unnecessarily. Do you not see the contradiction? Caymanian unemployment is a myth.
I respectfully suggest that your “translation” of my words wasn’t an attempt to engage… it was an attempt to dismiss. You didn’t respond to what I said. You reduced it to a caricature, then argued with that instead.
I never said foreigners are evil or that Caymanians are victims. I said that powerful people and companies often create systems where locals are made to feel like they’re never quite ready, no matter how qualified they are. That’s not hate. That’s observation.
As for the recent Maples case. They were fined CI $8,000 because, as WORC put it, they “failed to disclose Caymanian applicants” during a recruitment process. That’s not an “admin error.” That’s a firm bypassing local candidates… and getting caught.
So no, it’s not “inaccurate and incendiary” to say Caymanians are being passed over. It’s the literal reason they were fined. And it reflects what many locals already know: the system isn’t built to include them… it’s built to explain around them.
And the idea that permit fees prove employers are acting out of desperation? Come on. Businesses spend money all the time to maintain control. Paying for a permit doesn’t disprove bias… it just means the return is worth the cost.
And no, Caymanian unemployment isn’t a myth. That’s a lazy and offensive claim. We all know people-smart, motivated, qualified-trying to gain experience, trying to grow, and being told they’re not “quite ready.” Meanwhile, someone else is flown in. Again.
This is something that’s been happening quietly for years. If that makes some people uncomfortable… good. That’s probably where the work starts.
Your comment was written entirely by ChatGPT.
Ignored.
I don’t understand your assertion here:
“As for the recent Maples case. They were fined CI $8,000 because, as WORC put it, they “failed to disclose Caymanian applicants” during a recruitment process. That’s not an “admin error.” That’s a firm bypassing local candidates… and getting caught.”
My understanding is this. Please do correct me:
1. Maples advertised a job.
2. Many people applied – local & expat.
3. The locals weren’t good enough.
4. Maples employed the expat.
5. They made an admin error in documenting the failed locals.
The difference between your version of events and mine is in my version Maples DID consider the local applicants, but decided (as they have every right to) that they weren’t good enough. The only mistake Maples made was in ex post facto paperwork, which is understandable give the hassle of engaging with WORC.
You say that Maples passed over the locals: i.e. didn’t consider them. I presume (but do feel free to clarify) that you are alleging that this was an example of bias and discrimination?
If that is correct, on what basis do you make that assertion? And who is best placed to decide who the best candidate for a job is:
1. Maples, the firm who has reviewed all the candidates’ applications, knows the job, and will be the employer.
2. A WORC apparatchik, with no knowledge of law firms in general, Maples in particular, or the particular team in which there is a vacancy.
3. The failed candidates themselves, who are constantly being told by people like you that they are victims of pervasive racism.
4. You, an anonymous Cayman commentor, who has apparently decided that the most logical reason why companies pay work permit fees is that they pay “money all the time to maintain control. Paying for a permit doesn’t disprove bias… it just means the return is worth the cost.”
Do tell – we’ll all be fascinated to hear your tales…
>”Let’s look at some quotes from Elon Musk…”
I’m not sure that your citations of Musk are the flex that you apparently think that they are.
Musk, rightly, or wrongly, was saying that the USA, with a population of 340 million people, needed to use highly skilled expats because certain jobs require that.
Cayman’s population is about 80,000 people. It is 4250 times smaller than the USA. A population which is 4250 times smaller than the USA is going to struggle to find many very intelligent people for the top jobs.
Or are you suggesting that all Caymanians are inherently geniuses, just because they were born here? Why do they pretend otherwise when they’re at school (i.e. the exam results are shocking)?
Couple of observations:
Scholarships are given to far too many families that absolutely do not need them. There are so many examples of wealthy families receiving full scholarships sending their children to extraordinarily expensive schools and colleges (often studying generic programs of little use to a professional career) when those funds could be redirected either to truly needy or to entirely different ministries. Lucky for the rich among us taking advantage of the system. If someone wants to give you free money, take it. The system is broken.
Law firms complaining about being asked to train up students. If the general public understood how much money the partners pay themselves annually they’d be shocked. Same in accountancy firms. There isn’t one medium or large size law/accounts firm that cannot easily without batting an eyelid find the funds to employ multiple graduates annually and train them as paralegals or financial associates etc. But they don’t. Because they pay themselves. Which is fine, its a free country. But don’t write garbage and cry rivers. You can do it, you just don’t want to.
>Law firms complaining about being asked to train up students…
You are demanding the impossible. The foundations to a successful offshore legal career, e.g. Cayman, are to have practice ONSHORE, e.g. Canada, US, UK, Hong Kong, for several years before coming here.
By definition, OFFSHORE law firms do not do ONSHORE work. E.g. some of us do that offices in London, but those offices (i) do OFFSHORE work and (ii) only need to be staffed by senior lawyers with existing OFFSHORE experience.
Everyone hates dealing with WORC. Hiring Caymanians is always our first choice, but ignorant comments by ignorant people don’t grasp the actual complexities.
You’re utterly wrong. Infact, I’d go as far as to state you lay claim to being the Mayor of Delusion in Delusionville. There are plenty of professionals in the finance industry here that have never worked in your onshore utopia. Be interested to have to sit down with the original bastions of financial and support services here and how that foes for you. Dear oh dear, talk about drinking the koolaid. Nothing at all stopping people ‘onshoring’ remotely in this little offshore rock you’ve luckily found yourself upon and seem so desperate to blockade to yourself and others living in delusionville with you
“Nothing at all stopping people ‘onshoring’ remotely”
Is the suggestion here that people can be physically in Cayman, and yet get the same experience as working in a First World jurisdiction by just logging in on Zoom?
Yes, that will definitely work. It’s exactly the same as actually living and working in e.g. Hong Kong. Well done. Brilliant idea. Why didn’t we think of that ourselves.
Now, let’s try to sell this idea to some onshore employers: “Hello Big Company, would you like a remote worker to dial in from Cayman and work for you?…. [Silence]”
Thank you, Tyler Stewart, for your contribution. Keep aiming high.
A big part of the problem is that Caymanian graduates don’t believe they should start at the bottom of the pecking order and work their way up the ranks. They feel they should walk into top management roles. I saw it with my peers when I finished college… Some of them, who are now 40+ years old, never had a job because they couldn’t deal with having a boss and putting in the work to get somewhere in life.
I’m a Caymanian – being appointed CEO of any organisation to which I deign to apply is my BIRTHRIGHT! They ought to be HONORED that I have graced them with my consideration.
These evil forriners, comin’ over ‘ere and paying there 1.2 billion dollars every year in work permit fee and CIMA fees, and indirect taxes, should be GRATEFUL for the PRIVILEGE of being ALLOWED to be here.
Now, WHERE IS MY CEO JOB! It’s THE LAW that you must prefer Caymanians – I demand an investigation by Mr Minister into the illegal practice of Cayman business by forriners who won’t give me everything I demand.
If you disagree with any of this, you are racist and you should go home! Why are you in Cayman!! We hate your sh-tty attitude.
Maybe give those drugs a rest.
I thought that the comment was hyperbolic, then I kept reading, where someone has rightly criticised Myles for complaining that graduates “come home to entry level positions”.
I had to re-read the article to confirm that he did actually say that, he is that stupid. He did. He is.
For the very slow learners (all of CIG?):
– Everyone starts their first job with no experience and by definition it’s “entry level”.
– Cayman has a sophisticated financial services sector, and there are only a tiny % of entry level jobs.
– We actually recruit far more entry level Caymanians than we need, to keep WORC happy. We are doing those people a disservice, because their careers will forever be handicapped by their lack of international experience.
Off topic, but I like how Myles and Rutty both married non Caymanians and got their partners citizenship, and now want to make anyone else who marries a non Caymanian wait 22 years for citizenship.
Shall we call this the incest law? They want Caymanians to marry Caymanians only now?
You think UK will let it happen? Order in Council will fix the ambitious, like it happened before.
Accounting and legal work pays well but the road to getting there is arduous and challenging. Companies and firms simply cannot be forced to hire just anyone.
Not all can become accountants or lawyers.The government should improve the vocational programs in the schools. Construction, autobody repair, diesel mechanics and even nursing programs would be great and give youths a head start on apprenticeship or college level vocational training.
I put 2 permits in last week. I got 15 applications from Caymanians for each job. not one of the 15 people had any experience in the role. Most had over 15 jobs not lasting a year. I want to support local and Caymanians and I do. But this feels forced and a little ridiculous. I have to be able to keep my business running. I cant hire people that have no chance at success. How do I train everyone? How do I take on liability because someone has the right passport? They have to be ready for the role somewhat. I want their success, because its my success. And if I can avoid permit fees, Hell ya I am doing it. But I cant hire someone who isn’t suited for the role, unfortunately a janitor is not a Plumber, a mechanic is not a lawyer. Thats not how it works. Cayman needs its own blue collar training facility. So the businesses have a chance at success too.
Businesses are obliged, by law, to provide in house training/apprenticeship opportunities IF they are relying on work permits in skilled roles, and Caymanians are not being hired because they lack the skills.
Because the government won’t give the people the right opportunity, its the employers responsibility? In what universe does that make sense?
Immigration Law universe. Section 58 of the Act, and Regulation 6 of the Regulations.
It has been the clear black – letter law of the Cayman Islands for more than 50 years and is the quid pro quo for work permits.
If you don’t like it you could always employ Caymanians and thus avoid work permits.
As someone else said, you might as well have legislated that all Caymanians can fly. Gravity doesn’t work like that.
Companies can’t train people for many jobs. Financial services doesn’t work like that.
On the other hand, shelf-stacking at Fosters, CAN be trained.
Do you understand the difference?
It doesn’t. It is bone-headed, window-licking, knuckle-dragged, clinically retarded, economically-illiterate, quasi-lobotomised nonsense.
But it gets votes.
In the many years I’ve been here, it’s always been a trade off between the populists who pander to non-existence myths of anti-Caymanian discrimination, and the realists who have actually worked in the financial services sector and understand what the issues really are.
Keep your CV updated, so if this or future governments torpedo Cayman and send it the way of Jamaica, you can escape. It’s their island, they have the right to destroy it if they want to: we’re just observers (and rightfully so). We need to metaphorically keep our bags packed.
I am shamelessly stealing what someone else said on another article, but employers CAN ONLY EMPLOY people with the right:
1. Qualifications. (Depending on the job)
2. Overseas experience. (Depending on the job)
3. Aptitude.
4. Attitude.
Employers can’t train ANY of those. It’s nonsense.
Having this provision in the law is unfair to Caymanians, whose expectations are unrealistically raised. It’s like MLAs legislating to mandate that Caymanians can fly:
“Upon attainment of the eighteenth anniversary of birth, every individual possessing Caymanian status ipso jure shall, without further act, deed, or ministerial intervention, be deemed to have acquired, vested and perfected in their corporeal person a pair of functional, flight-capable appendages (“wings”), and shall thenceforth be empowered, authorised and entitled to ambulatorily depart from the earth’s surface by means of self-propelled aerial locomotion, notwithstanding any common law, statutory, physical, biological or metaphysical impediment to the contrary.”
You can legislate to make Caymanians fly, but that still doesn’t make it realistic.
The problem is not that mendacious employers are deliberately breaking the law, it is the the law is a nonsense, and it is often IMPOSSIBLE to do what it demands. Demands that Caymanians be “trained”, is ipso facto evidence of such people’s inherent unemployability: they don’t appreciate that it’s frequently impossible.
We’re not being difficult, we’re being honest with you. We don’t want to pay work permit fees: we very much prefer hiring Caymanians. Whenever we can, we do. The best ones therefore are very rapidly signed up, and that then leaves very few others. I’m very sorry – we are doing everything we can, but we serve no one’s interests by recruiting people who will be a dead weight to the company.
Employers also have a full planet of applicants willing to show up and do that same job for less.
Good point, well made.
Yes, there is a problem with the low wage sector. That’s where action is needed. The minimum wage is the single most toxic CIG policy handicapping young Caymanians, because it:
– Prevents them from getting part-time experience while at school.
– Renders most entry level jobs prohibitively underpaid, in contract to third world expats from whom the money is still better than they could get at home.
– Knocks out entire economic sectors which would otherwise be sensible career choices. For example, many friends back at home are now advising their children to become electricians, plumbers or air conditioning technicians, rather than wasting money on university degrees. None of those trades however are reasonably paid in Cayman, because – as you rightly point out – employers can recruit from the the entire planet.
To 6:10am: Have you heard of Passport2Success? Call WORC and ask to speak to a senior representative who will tell you all about it.
“Some come home to entry level positions” Imagine that, starting your first job, with no experience and it’s “entry level”.
I thought you were being sarcastic, and mocking what he said. I just checked: HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT! What a moron. No wonder the locals are annoyed: they are being told fairytales by dumb politicians on the make.
Degrees are worthless, now that AI enables anyone to ‘earn’ a qualification:
– Economist, Why today’s graduates are screwed, 16 June 2025: https://archive.is/20250702221815/https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2025/06/16/why-todays-graduates-are-screwed
– Beyond Cooked: The UK Graduate Debt Crisis – Alex Petrou, Substack, 10 July 2025, https://alexpetrou.substack.com/p/beyond-cooked-the-uk-graduate-debt
– FT, It’s a bad time to be a graduate – AI is only one of the many pressures facing university leavers, 6 July 2025, https://archive.is/20250707210427/https://www.ft.com/content/002a0943-f977-44bd-bc78-957c877dfed1
– https://nypost.com/2025/04/21/tech/gen-z-grads-say-their-college-degrees-are-worthless-thanks-to-ai
– https://www.smh.com.au/national/cheating-is-now-so-rampant-that-uni-degrees-have-become-worthless-20241119-p5krwq.html
– https://brockpress.com/generative-a-i-is-rendering-your-degree-useless/
– Even master’s degrees are useless – data show a shockingly high proportion of courses are a waste of money: https://archive.is/20241121181448/https://www.economist.com/international/2024/11/18/is-your-masters-degree-useless
A common-sense approach here would be to partner with the FCDO as much as possible to evaluate avenues to utilise the UK’s business sectors in whatever way they can possibly assist.
The FCDO has a vested interest in Cayman doing well (it looks good to the colonial police at the UN), and they have tentacles far and wide in Whitehall. As a result, they connect to all the other departments across the UK. I’m absolutely certain they would help us to the best of their ability or at the very least point us in the right direction.
Anything to get our young people the best experience they can. If we insist on throwing money at them (and we do), then we may as well leave no damn stone unturned in the process.
Alas, I believe our politicians and many of our fellow Islanders have a reluctance to ask the UK for any help at all, thanks to a stubborn, almost hubristic appetite to show strength. That attitude will probably lead us all to the dogs eventually, our grandchildren included.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Royal Navy used to show up yearly and be met with open arms, amongst other things, as we accepted a common bond. Not anymore. It seems we’d rather show the UK we can go it alone, even when it’s painfully clear we could do with a little help and some fresh ideas.
If the UK is happy to throw billions at India and others, £14 billion a year and counting, you have to wonder whether there’s a nice little cheque and some experts they might send our way. That is, if we’d just accept we’ve got some real problems: the dump, education, radar, drug running, and so on. Swallow a bit of pride and reach out. It can’t do any harm. And how far would a cool billion go toward fixing some of these issues? Likely nowhere, as we’d probably just spunk it up the wall, but hey, one can dream of a better future for our beloved islands.
Embrace our links with the UK, or maybe it’s time we all had a long, hard look in the mirror instead of acting like a teenager away from home for the first time.
In b4 the usual “but the UK can’t get their own house in order”
I train new expat grad’s all the time. Shining resume along with their respective certification and i’m suprised almost all in the last 12 years dont know anything! Even they basics seem to escape them and im left to spoon feed them for 2 years.
So please spare me “Caymanian” graduate is competent as i’m having to proof read emails for fear of embarrassment to the company of expats.
Calling BS on this. You’d only be hiring “New Expat Grads” if there were no “New Caymanian Grads” out there.
Not too many people getting approved for work permits that require university degrees, but no experience. It just doesn’t happen.
Anonymous at 21/07/2025 at 7:29pm sounds like someone making up stuff as clickbait. Are you actually an expat cruelly pretending to be (i) Caymanian, and (ii) very, very stupid? Stop it!
I’ll play along though:
1. What industry do you work in?
2. Why doesn’t your employer hire Caymanian graduates?
3. What experience do the [mythical?] expat graduates have?
4. What skills do you assert you “spoon feed them for 2 years”?
5. Why would WORC allow newly graduated expats work permits? Usually they would – quite rightly – refuse any such work permit application.
Moving on to assess the credibility of your post:
– You incorrectly wrote “grad’s” with a possessive apostrophe.
– You incorrectly wrote “i’m” rather than “I’m”.
– You incorrectly wrote “Even they basics seem to escape them” rather than “the basics…”.
– You incorrectly wrote “im left to spoon feed them” rather than “I’m…”.
– You incorrectly wrote “So please spare me “Caymanian” graduate is competent”, which was either missing a ‘not’, or an ‘in-‘ prefix before “competent”, and ‘graduates’ probably ought to have been plural.
– You incorrectly wrote “i’m” rather than “I’m” a second time.
Finally, in the context of the above, your bold assertion that you are “having to proof read emails for fear of embarrassment to the company of expats” seems unlikely.
In closing, I respectfully commend to you, by way of concise reply, the famous Billy Madison, ‘Everyone Is Now Dumber’ scene, here: http://youtu.be/zrWoG8IckyE
The best way to handle this is to do like my sons, work as interns when they are on school break. This enables them to have the experience for the jobs that they are coming back to.
Yup! I have two SEZC companies at CEC campus and take interns every single year. Hired a few of them too!
Yes 100% we have people applying for jobs who have their UK degree but they have no experience, never volunteered as an intern. What do they expect!
At least an expat comes with the degrees + training + experience they all went through internships from their home countries.
We had a couple of interns last summer, they were good and have boon offered starting jobs.
But some who applied refused as it did not pay much. They won’t invest in their own future. (I did internships years ago,in the UK and got no pay + I had to pay for travel).
Spoken like a partner at the nepo firm they work at. There aren’t enough intern positions, they only run for 4 weeks a year, and at minimum wage. Many of the firms don’t even bother to acknowledge applicants who had to submit application essays, with resume, and provide university transcripts.
We have absolutely no use whatsoever for students. Every single offshore firm bends over backwards to employ Caymanian students several times a year, to keep WORC happy. They are just expensive furniture. What possible use is someone who has no qualifications or experience?!
A funny video about this was released last week:
——————–
“What’s the point of summer internships?
Hey, this is Liam – Good Work’s summer intern. It’s been the dream of a lifetime to work here over the last month or so, and everything I’ve done so far has been productive, eye-opening, and under the unexpectedly watchful eye of my boss Dan. In fact, he’s staring at me while brandishing a machete as I type this right now. What a team!
But not every intern has as clear a goal as I do this summer – many are wondering what they’re even for! So in today’s investigation, my handsome and well-read boss Dan Toomey seeks to uncover why we keep children like me around for two whole months, where we party and if he’s still got it at beer pong.
Enjoy and do not worry because I’m completely safe and well-fed! Thanks Dan!”
It’s worth watching!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCjL1bFALLA
——————–
I frequently think that people comment on CNS pretending to be Caymanians, trying to make actual Caymanians look stupid. Stop it, it’s juvenile.
Summer interns add another pair of eyes to review previous full-time back office work. They can very astutely flag issues on files, the missing regulatory obligations, fix back office errors/omissions, and/or provide another willing point of contact to chase recalcitrant KYC/AML/fee delinquent client files. ie. Actual fee-driven utility.
They might even qualify for your distain as expensive furniture, if only they were allowed to integrate more than a few weeks at min wage. But yet, as you admit, Cayman is not a large enough market to offer an abundance of these learning roles, nor anything more than the absolute minimum performative annual Labour Law tick box for WORC.
Some of these interns will certainly qualify as lawyers, if not clients, and may come home to work one day, where they can recall the firms and treatments of themselves and their peers.
It’s not an expat/Caymanian thing: back in my home country, the position was the same.
Most employers didn’t accept interns (because with the best will in the world, they’re not helpful), and those that did contrived a “centrally-managed organised fun programme” that in reality was an expensive gimmick (which it seems from that video above is what happens in the US, too). There isn’t the size of firm to do the “centrally-managed organised fun programme” option here.
In Cayman, not offering internships looks bad to WORC, so everyone does it. That doesn’t change the utility, however.
Perhaps Mr Myles should spend a day at his program he set up and see the level of student that is looking for work. Can he honestly say we should expect internationally recognized businesses to accept these students?
Be more specific crazy baby
Camana Bay and JGHS brawlers, stealing cars and destroying them, drug use, and fireworks tossed into Burger King.
Did I miss anything?
Yes, you missed having a relevant point to your post.
Teedee the fireworks in Burger King happened like three years ago, and if this was America it would’ve probably been a grenade instead.
You are generalizing, @Black Cat. Agreed, some young people have issues, but not all of them.
I presume that his argument is that all of the employable Caymanians are indeed being employed.
Let’s be brutally honest: expats are here for money. They won’t pay work permit fees if there is a Caymanian who can do the job.
Every work permit application is therefore evidence that they couldn’t find such a Caymanian. There’s no shame in that: it’s a tiny island.
90 percent of returning employable Caymanians can get a job and do get jobs. He is just using this to look favourable for voters and will end up majorly disrupting big business in Cayman.
Business is aware too.
actually you are wrong. 90% of children returning from university are unable to get jobs and when they are lucky enough to get a job it is often not in the their field of study. Caymanians should not have to struggle as hard as they do especially when so many non Caymanians are able to succeed here. This is home for us so we should be given the available opportunities. Anyone not from here that isn’t given an opportunity has other options and can choose to leave and return home. For Caymanians this is home. We have nowhere else to go.
UCCI ran a congratulations ad for their graduates earlier this year. 30 plus people, I think only 3 or 4 had studied accounting. You need to prep for where the jobs are not take whatever you feel like.
I have had accounting partners ask me if any of my kids want to go into accounting as they can’t find enough Caymanians that want to. Mine are going to do other things, but they likely aren’t going to be back home anytime soon as there are few in any entry levels jobs in their fields in Cayman.
Gov’t scholarship money should be going to fund students in the UK at schools where they get home fees or for students to attend UCCI or ICCI. Paying out for some directional U in the USA is often a waste of money.
Scholarships for UCCI and ICCI are available.
Yes, and that is good. It is sending kids to Western Kentucky Baptist College for $40k a year in tuition that doesn’t make sense.
The Govt doesn’t restrict scholarship availability to the skill sets the CI economy needs. The grants are available for any subject no matter what. A Fundamental Flaw.
This really isn’t true. None of our Caymanian kids were granted any type of scholarship. They’re only given to certain Caymanians.
Genuine question: who gets scholarships?
I’m a clueless expat: I thought that every Caymanian high school graduate gets given a fully-funded overseas university place to study the subject of their choice, with all of their travel and accommodation and living expenses paid for them.
I understand that’s probably not true given your insinuation above, but I’m interested in what the reality is, please?
Not at all, that’s a myth. Firstly, there are real/imaginary perceived education quality and means gaps between the “Caymanian” public high school kids, and private schooled. We know that public high schools will “graduate” high schoolers with G grade or above in 4 subjects (we might not realize there can be any performance grade below F, but in Cayman there is). It’s an abnormally minimal graduation standard, but those kids don’t have high aspirations for overseas college. The government scholarships do seem earmarked for Caymanian public high school kids with the best chances of success, usually high marks, and due to an implied needs gap. Or sometimes political cronyism, or beauty contest prize. The odd private schooler might qualify to win one of the handful of private scholarships, sometimes with a required work placement as a precondition. There aren’t many offered, certainly not enough to cover all the possible recipients. Many of the overseas first year students, with and without scholarship, both private and public educated will bomb out in first year and return home empty handed. Those scholarships should either fall away and/or be reassigned to someone Caymanian attending school and doing the work, but it is unclear what happens.
Interesting, thanks for your reply.
I suppose it’s too much to ask that there’s a properly-audited analysis of the extent to which the money is well spent, and how the system could be improved…
Never mind!
2:23 pm How is that a flaw? The islands need Caymanians in every occupation, not just finance, banking or tourism.
A degree in ancient history or film studies dies not benefit the Cayman Islands
Religious studies…
Most degrees are worthless. We’re wasting money, and worst of all, the time, of young people. That is unconscionable. It’s not a Cayman thing, it’s a Western world university qualification inflation point. I stole these points from the (UK) left-wing New Statesman. See the last line of this article:
** The great university con: how the British degree lost its value **
The New Statesman, 21 August 2019
[…] Never before has Britain had so many qualified graduates. And never before have their qualifications amounted to so little. Each year, far from creating graduates of an unparalleled calibre, Britain is producing waves of sub-prime students – students who are nevertheless almost all being highly rated. As Robert Penhallurick, reader in linguistics at Swansea, put it to a House of Commons select committee inquiry into universities, which reported in 2009, there has been “a lack of courage, a failure to stand by the long-standing hallmarks of good academic work”. Richard Royle, senior lecturer in law at the University of Central Lancashire at the time, added in his evidence to the committee: “There is a conspiracy of silence among academics.” If standards had actually been upheld, Lee Jones, reader in politics at Queen Mary, University of London, tells me ten years on, “vast swaths of people currently going to university would fail”. […]
The UK is, at great future cost, bankrolling a university system that in no way resembles the world it was supposed to expand. Like a frog in boiling water, universities have been slowly transformed. “You get more and more uncomfortable,” says the Russell Group professor, “but you never quite jump out.” […] In the name of social mobility, an elite university education has been sold to successive generations of students. An emaciated, grossly expanded education has been delivered. “The real tragedy,” says Derbyshire, “is we’re wasting the money, and worst of all, the time, of young people. That is unconscionable.”
https://archive.is/2023.12.28-025655/https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2019/08/the-great-university-con-how-the-british-degree-lost-its-value
it’s a flaw if you were to study subjects for which no jobs exist in Cayman, and then come home and expect to get that job. it’s also a flaw to think you are entitled to anything other than entry level jobs when you are fresh out of Uni or College with zero experience. Normal people start at entry level and work their way up. I have a law degree but I started in an admin job at a law firm just to get my foot on the first rung of the ladder. From that point onwards I became employed as a lawyer through pure grit, determination, and a dogged will to excel and succeed. It takes years, but it’s character building and a way to be seen and work your way up.
Graduate employment is a major problem worldwide, due to a combination of graduate oversupply (everyone has a degree), qualification inflation (the quality of degrees has dropped), and AI removing the need for many junior roles.
There was lots of detailed analysis about this under the recent Maples story, here:
https://caymannewsservice.com/2025/07/law-firm-fined-8k-for-passing-over-caymanians/
Incidentally, please correct me if I’m wrong CNS, but wasn’t the Maples articles headline incorrect: no one was “passed over” as the title incendiarily argues; rather, Maples made an admin error and omitted to email unsuccessful applicants’ details to WORC? Forgive me if I’m being dumb, but the distinction does seem to be stark!
Myles is right to ask why CI$30 million in scholarships is not turning into career success for enough Caymanian graduates. We all want to see taxpayer investment yield strong local talent and rising living standards.
Yet his diagnosis needs more depth. Employers are not bypassing returning graduates out of spite. They need staff who can match strict international standards on day one. A degree alone does not mean much. It doesn’t give a fund analyst years of audit file experience, a hotel manager the credibility that global guests require, or a junior lawyer trial exposure. Cayman’s small population of fewer than 40,000 citizens cannot supply enough people with the rare mix of intellect, grit, and client-ready soft skills that many posts require. Until our families and school system cultivate those traits from childhood, firms must still recruit abroad.
Work permits are not the main barrier. WORC already refuses a permit if a suitable Caymanian applies. The real test is whether the applicant can show the INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE/CREDIBILITY, aptitude, and attitude the CLIENTS DEMAND. Insisting that employers hire an new graduates helps neither businesses nor the young Caymanian who will eventually get frustrated that clients overlook them in favor of expats who come here with years of experience under their belt. Cayman is too small for people to get that experience on island (and also it’s not what clients demand: they want international experience).
Tourism vacancies prove the point. Many government scholars study accounting, law, or medicine overseas. They will not return to entry-level hotel jobs. Better tracking of graduates is useful, yet data alone will not bridge a clear mismatch between career goals and available posts.
A more honest answer lies in long-term talent building. Identify high-potential students early, push workplace discipline in schools, fund rigorous overseas internships, and CREATE SCHEMES WHICH ALLOW CAYMANIAN GRADUATES TO WORK IN MAJOR INTERNATIONAL CITIES FOR AT LEAST 3-5 YEARS BEFORE RETURNING TO CAYMAN. That mix will grow a pool of Caymanians who can win roles through merit, not quotas.
I applaud the minister’s passion and his wish to keep young Caymanians at home. That shouldn’t be at the expense of crippling their careers by dragging them back to Cayman immediately after university, though. The skills gap starts in Year 7, not at the airport arrival lounge, and extends to the crucial post-graduation period when they need years of international experience that clients demand.
So – do the Hyatt/Ritz/Marriott/Kimpton/ Indigo provide opportunities for Caymanians to work in their hotels in New York / Paris / London / Toronto or Rome? How many Caymanians have been sent for this mission-critical experience and training?
If none, and those brands in Cayman insist on international experience, and use its absence as an excuse to not employ or not to promote a Caymanian, why would the Cayman government even consider granting work permits to them?
Same goes for law firms.
Cayman law is different from English, Canadian, or Australian law – so how and why would big city experience be relevant. If you want lawyers to understand the pace of activity and work ethic in Hong Kong, London, Singapore or Dubai – there are plenty of offices branded as Cayman firms operating in those places – and yet scant opportunity for any Caymanian, particularly in a junior or trainee capacity, to avail themselves of the opportunities many in the local business community are seemingly now insisting on.
The same case can be made for many in banking, accounting and many other fields.
Too many employers in Cayman have been ignoring the legal expectations placed on them by our regulatory requirements. They are likely to now be facing recruitment issues. The law won’t have changed. The government will have simply started following it.
The sad reality, for the less scrupulous employers, from the Caymanian vantage, is: Dat Wha You Get. The scam has been perpetuated for too long. Beads and mirrors, obfuscation and distraction, are not enough for the trade.
Cayman law is English law, with a little turtle stamped on it. That’s why we call it “Turtling” our submissions: when we can’t hire enough high quality lawyers in Cayman, we instruct English barristers to do the drafting, and the here in Cayman we do the turtling inject a Cayman flavour.
What law is your firm practising in Hong Kong? Just want to get the story straight.
Cayman law, obviously. Chinese clients demand lawyers who aren’t in a time zone 11 hours offset from us.
We ALL have a vested interest in limiting this – including the law firms in Cayman. Those of us who live in Cayman (including me, obviously, because it’s 11:30 in Cayman now and half midnight in HK) want as many jobs in Cayman as possible. My kids are in school here, I want stability for them. I don’t want to move to HK.
But:
1. We must have large offices in HK, or Chinese clients won’t instruct us. They will likely go to Singapore, which is making a bold pitch to replace Cayman and BVI in a wide raft of work. ME clients will go to Dubai.
2. We must have competent lawyers in both our HK and Cayman offices. That means lawyers with at least three years of experience in a major international city, doing major international work. There is no getting around this. It’s almost embarrassing being on a Zoom call pitching to new clients and when they hear about your HK/London/NY experience, they suddenly stop treating you like you’re retarded. Clients really care that we used to do the job they are still doing, before we moved here. Offshore law firms can’t train that experience: the clue is in the name ‘offshore’. It can only be ‘bought in’ by hiring lawyers with existing onshore experience.
The barristers are admitted as Cayman attorneys before knowingly advising on questions of Cayman law, right?
No – because it’s impossible to police. I’m really trying to be helpful here. By definition, work in an International Financial Centre is **international**. It will involve multiple countries.
Let’s say a deal involves English, New York and Cayman elements, or a cross-border litigation matter has similar jurisdictions involved. The subject matter of the deal or litigation is similar or even the same in every jurisdiction: e.g. BigCo is buying LittleCo.
Much of the work to enable that can be done in *any* country. I’m not being difficult, I’m just stating an obvious fact. There will be some differences in each location, sometimes major – but often just minor. That’s where local lawyers come in.
We do everything in our power to get as much work done in Cayman as possible, but most clients have already instructed onshore law firms, and we get given their work product. We then need to add Cayman elements, and finalise it. There’s no way for some WORC apparatchik to examine a multi-billion dollar merger, and say “Ooooh, that billing entry should have been done by BoBo in Cayman not Rupert in London – naughty!”. To be clear, we would rather it be done in Cayman, but we do what the client needs us to do.
The harder that populist Cayman politicians make it for law firms in Cayman to hire the people they need, the more work that will flow out of the jurisdiction. There will not be more jobs created for Caymanians: we are already hiring more than we really have work for.
Please remember: we are in this together. I don’t want to move to Hong Kong or Singapore, and so we’re doing all we can to keep WORC/CIG happy. There’s nothing more we can do.
That way of thinking leads you to erroneous Court of Appeal decisions which have to get overturned by the Privy Council. Frightfully expensive.
It’s even worse than this. Vast swathes of legal work is outsourced to other countries because we can’t hire the manpower in Cayman. Those demanding that law firms hire every Caymanian law graduate don’t appreciate how much damage they are doing to Cayman.
1. If there is a competent Caymanian available, we will hire them. We don’t like paying work permit fees.
2. If there is not a competent Caymanian available (and most are already employed), we need an expat. We won’t hire an incompetent Caymanian.
If WORC refuse to let us do (2), we simply don’t hire anyone at all in Cayman. Instead, we instruct an overseas law firm and get them to do the work. That’s not good for clients, that’s not good for the development of Cayman law, and it’s terrible for CIG revenue because they miss out on work permit fees and all the taxes that a lawyer employed on island would have paid.
In summary, whatever the law says, WE WILL NOT BE FORCED TO HIRE PEOPLE WHO WE CANNOT PRODUCTIVELY EMPLOY. You can stamp your feet and gnash your teeth all you like, but you can’t force us to hire people.
There is no demand that you hire every law school graduate, or even close to it.
When you do however hire an excellent Caymanian candidate, the expectation is that you take reasonable steps to provide them with a reasonable opportunity to succeed and achieve the skills and qualifications you will require of them later in their careers.
If that is International Experience, then there is an obligation to provide a reasonable path to achieve it – all the more so if you have offices all over the world.
No, I am very sorry but that is simply incorrect. Clients demand international experience doing ONSHORE legal work in major international cities.
For example, working on a deal from the perspective of a Canadian or Australian lawyer, or being in litigation in a major case in the English courts in London.
OFFSHORE law firms’ offices do OFFSHORE work. The clue is in the name. In my firm’s London office, we practice Cayman law, not English law. The same in the Hong Kong office.
What clients want from their lawyers in Cayman is people who have worked on the other side of the table, i.e. who have ONSHORE experience for the first 3-5 years of their career. By definition, OFFSHORE law firms can’t provide that.
I’m very sorry, but the brutal reality is that many clients do not like, do not trust, and do not instruct lawyers who qualified in Cayman and only ever practiced Cayman law. It would make our lives far easier were it otherwise.
Are Australians and Canadians qualified in English law? Who knew? Certainly not the Law Society of England and Wales.
No. Lots of London firms employ e.g. solely Australia or New Zealand qualified lawyers, who work in English law firms under supervision of English-qualified partners. Here are four examples from a quick google (tell me your question was rhetorical, and you already knew this, please! ;):
1. Pia Mitchell (Australian‑qualified) – Leigh Day. Pia is an Australian-qualified lawyer working in the international department at Leigh Day in London, specialising in international group claims, diesel emissions cases, and corporate accountability. https://www.leighday.co.uk/about-us/our-people/senior-staff/pia-mitchell/
2. Emily Chalk (Australian‑qualified) – White & Case LLP. Emily is an Australian-qualified associate in the International Arbitration team at White & Case’s London office, with experience in ICC, ICSID, LCIA and UNCITRAL arbitral proceedings. https://www.whitecase.com/people/emily-chalk
3. Jonathan Embling (New Zealand‑qualified) – Kennedys Law. Jonathan, admitted in New Zealand in 2015, is a Legal Director in Kennedys’ London office. He advises on complex dispute resolution for insurers across multiple jurisdictions. https://kennedyslaw.com/en/our-people/people/london/jonathan-embling/
4. Jeremy Stewart (New Zealand‑qualified) – Clifford Chance. Jeremy is a Senior Associate at Clifford Chance London, qualified in New Zealand. He focuses on international trade, WTO matters, and investment treaty advice. https://www.cliffordchance.com/people_and_places/people/lawyers/gb/jeremy-stewart.html
None of them are admitted in England & Wales, yet are employed by leading UK law firms, practising under qualified English supervision. This is very common. The way to do it is just to ensure that only English-qualified partners sign off the final paperwork
The obsession with Cayman law being ‘super special’ really is a toxic fever dream. The world does not work how the xenophobes think that it does.
I suspect that this is slightly off point (because the argument above seems to be a Cayman-focused one), but having practiced in London I thought it would be interesting anyway.
It is a fascinating aspect of London’s legal market that many top-tier lawyers in the city are not actually English solicitors. You will find numerous partners at major international firms who are qualified exclusively in other countries, particularly the US.
For example, the managing partner of Sidley Austin’s London office, Thomas Thesing, is only admitted to practise in Illinois. You see similar examples with US-qualified partners like Neel Sachdev at Paul, Weiss and John Ablan at Mayer Brown, or even Canadian-qualified partners such as Marwa Elborai at Shearman & Sterling.
These lawyers are typically leading experts in the law of their home jurisdiction, advising on high-value international transactions directly from London. It perfectly illustrates how globalised the city’s legal sector has become, functioning as a hub for expertise from around the world.
Look, the idea of Cayman law firms sending local grads overseas for secondments sounds nice, but it’s just not realistic. Clients in places like New York or London want lawyers who’ve cut their teeth at big-name firms like Freshfields or Latham, doing proper onshore work for years before heading to Cayman. That’s what makes them think, “This guy gets it, I’ll hire him.” Without that, you’re not on their radar. And no, firms can’t just ship Caymanians to their London office for a quick two-year stint. Our offices don’t need extra juniors clogging up the works. We only send people to London who already have 5+ years Cayman experience.
Here’s the deal: offshore firms like us are basically the hired help for onshore giants. We don’t have the clout to convince a Kirkland & Ellis in London to take on some random Caymanian grad for a couple of years. Their own trainees are already a handful; they’re not keen on babysitting secondees from the hired help (us!). Plus, it takes a year just to get up to speed in a new place, and you need at least another year to actually be useful. So, even if there was a massive shortage of law grads (there’s not!), secondments have to be two years minimum. How many Caymanian grads are itching to spend that long in a pricey, high-pressure city like London?
A Caymanian lawyer once nailed it: the only way to really compete, no shortcuts, is for grads to land training contracts or pupillages in London, grind it out for three years, then come back. That matches the rule for expat lawyers, who need three years’ overseas experience to work here. But good luck with that—getting a spot at a top London firm or chambers is brutal, with tons of applicants fighting for a handful of roles. Caymanians, often from less globally recognised schools, face an even tougher climb.
Then there’s the elephant in the room: clients think expat lawyers are the real deal and Caymanians are just diversity hires, pushed in by WORC’s rules. It’s harsh, but when clients see locals without serious onshore experience and know they’re getting a leg up from employment policies, they get sceptical. You can’t just tell them everyone’s awesome – they want proof, not promises, especially when billions are on the line. Those policies make sense for protecting local jobs, but clients aren’t wrong to want the most experienced hands for their money.
Secondments sound like a fix, but they’re a pipe dream. The real answer is getting Caymanians into those London training spots, which is a slog and a half. That, however, is the only solution.
And all the Canadian and South African and Australian and Kiwi lawyers that never landed this top London jobs? What of them?
You’ll find most of them worked in some pretty serious roles prior to coming to Cayman.
Who is best placed to judge lawyers’ competence:
1. The law firms who, having reviewed applicants’ CVs, interviewing them, checking their references, and considering whether it is worth paying a fortune to WORC in work permit fees, go on to hire them’ or
2. An anonymous CNS commenter who, one is tempted to infer was considerable unemployable by one of the law firms, and who finds it psychologically cathartic to blame every perceived slight as discrimination?
Law firms have no interest in playing favourites. If you have the experience and can do the job and will impress clients, you will be hired. Most can’t and won’t. I’m very sorry, but that’s just reality.
Cayman law firms aren’t discriminating against local grads. They’re just playing in the same cutthroat game as everywhere else. Getting a legal job is brutal, whether you’re in Cayman, Canada, Australia or London. Most law grads, even with top degrees from fancy schools, don’t land jobs at commercial firms. It’s not about entitlement; it’s about the numbers. Firms can’t hire everyone with a law degree: we simply don’t need many newly-qualified lawyers. We’re not charities: if we hire lots of new grads we would tank our business. In the UK, you’ve got hundreds of applicants with stellar grades from Russell Group unis fighting over a handful of training contract spots. The overwhelming majority end up stuck as paralegals or ditch law altogether because the market’s flooded with grads. Same deal here. A 2:1 from a good uni and a solid LPC? Still not enough when there are way more qualified people than jobs. For every trainee spot, firms are drowning in applications: 80-90% of them from folks with “excellent” credentials. Cayman’s no different; the bar’s sky-high. Passing exams doesn’t guarantee a job. Thousands of LPC grads learn that the hard way every year, racking up debt and rejection letters. The legal world’s oversaturated, and firms only want the cream of the crop. Expecting a job just because you’re Caymanian and have a degree is wishful thinking: it’s not how it works anywhere.
Cayman law firms aren’t discriminating against local grads. They’re just playing in the same cutthroat game as everywhere else.
Getting a legal job is brutal, whether you’re in Cayman, Canada, Australia or London. Most law grads, even with top degrees from fancy schools, don’t land jobs at commercial firms. It’s not about entitlement; it’s about the numbers. Firms can’t hire everyone with a law degree: we simply don’t need many newly-qualified lawyers. We’re not charities: if we hire lots of new grads we would tank our business. In the UK, you’ve got hundreds of applicants with stellar grades from Russell Group unis fighting over a handful of training contract spots. The overwhelming majority end up stuck as paralegals or ditch law altogether because the market’s flooded with grads.
Same deal here. A 2:1 from a good uni and a solid LPC? Still not enough when there are way more qualified people than jobs. For every trainee spot, firms are drowning in applications: 80-90% of them from folks with “excellent” credentials. Cayman’s no different; the bar’s sky-high. Passing exams doesn’t guarantee a job. Thousands of LPC grads learn that the hard way every year, racking up debt and rejection letters. The legal world’s oversaturated, and firms only want the cream of the crop.
Expecting a job just because you’re Caymanian and have a degree is wishful thinking: it’s not how it works anywhere. It can’t work that way: we’d go out of business!
The demand that law firms in the Cayman Islands should be compelled to train every individual holding a law degree, solely by virtue of that qualification, is misguided and impractical. Employers can only employ candidates who possess a specific blend of attributes: robust academic qualifications, substantial overseas experience, demonstrated aptitude, and a professional attitude. These qualities cannot be imparted through training alone; they are developed through rigorous education, practical exposure, and personal initiative. To mandate that firms provide such training oversimplifies the complexities of legal practice and sets unrealistic expectations for Caymanian graduates. About 90% of law grads in e.g. Canada, Australia and the UK simply aren’t good enough to legal jobs after graduation: why, specifically, do you think that the economics works differently here?
Legislating a requirement to employ every Caymanian law grad (which CIG effectively has done) is akin to enacting a statute that defies practical reality. Imagine a law proclaiming that, upon turning eighteen, every Caymanian shall be endowed with the ability to fly, complete with functional wings, irrespective of the laws of physics or biology. Such a provision, while well-intentioned, would be as unfeasible as mandating that law firms transform every degree-holder into a globally competitive attorney. The legal profession demands more than a degree; it requires a proven capacity to operate in high-stakes environments, often honed through years of onshore practice at leading firms. Imposing a training obligation on firms does not bridge this gap but rather fosters a false sense of entitlement, leaving graduates unprepared for the competitive realities of the job market.
This approach is not only impractical but also unfair to Caymanians, whose aspirations are inflated by such policies, only to be met with the harsh truth of a saturated and discerning industry. A more constructive path would involve encouraging graduates to apply to first jobs overseas, then having acquired the necessary experience through merit-based opportunities, returning to Cayman with the skills and standards that clients demand. Unrealistic mandates serve neither the individual nor the profession.
Global groups pick Cayman because they can slot proven staff into key roles. Shut that door and the investment, payroll, and work permit fees go with it. That’s the same for hotel staff, doctors, accountants or law firms. Refusing permits just hurts Cayman’s ability to get $$$$. Big-city legal work matters even if Cayman statutes differ. Funds, M&A, and restructuring deals use English documentation, New York financing terms, and Asian investor demands. A lawyer who has at least three years’ experience at that pace returns with skills no classroom or law firm in George Town can give. The same logic applies to hotel revenue teams and accountants. I really don’t see how employers can select on anything other than merit, without risking bankruptcy.
The voices of reason are finally coming forth.
So the law firms are NOT providing the “adequate” in house training and mentoring programs required of them by law?
No, they’re not. Because it’s impossible.
We will bend over backwards to do whatever is possible, but we don’t have time machines or magic wands:
1. We can’t go back in time and change people’s history so that they actually have years of experience in ONSHORE legal work in ONSHORE firms in major international cities.
2. We can’t use a magic wand to force onshore law firms to hire people (years ago in the past – hence the time machine as well as the magic wand) so they get the experience and we can hire them in the present day.
So we have to ‘buy in’ that experience by recruiting overseas.
I got bored reading this… there are solutions to the foolishness you just write kmt
Short attention span, inability to use Standard English, and failure to understand much less engage with the material.
Do you see why you’re struggling?
Oh gosh, they keep forgetting that Cayman is not a country, but a part of one. Meanwhile, waiting for what they come up in terms of immigration, and what UK has to say about. 22 years huh.
The basic problem is that too many students are given scholarships to study abroad in subjects which there is no demand for their skills / knowledge in the Cayman Islands.
We should be more selective in the subjects we give scholarships for.
If that is the case, it may be a bit of a problem, however I think that students returning with any degree should be able to find work in their field, and said work to be prioritised over existing non-Caymanian workers.
We have to require the young to be included in the process. I realise that existing systems that are semi-functioning are resistant to change, but change in this sense is almost always beneficial when measured in the long run. I am also including Civil Service in this.
Simple: they’re our future. They must be given a profound advantage.
The ones that can gain quality employment in the states are better off there. More opportunities and more affordable living.
name some, quickly
The CIG scholarship spend isn’t divided as equitably as we might presume given the numbers. Until a couple months ago, it was highly political, often dispersed without needs, or academic qualification, or with regular ongoing performance supervision for renewal.
waffle and soundbites….thats all we are going to get from ncfc.
go ask any major employer on their experiences when forced to employ locals.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
12:51, Granted, I cannot speak for all employers, however, I have found young Cayman accountants good. The experience in our firm has been good with locals.
More Caymanians should study accounting & finance abroad.
Well said.
MANY more Caymanians should study accounting & finance abroad.
It is truly bizarre that more Caymanians are not going into accountancy.
I think one of the reasons is that there is no accountancy equivalent of “Suits” – unfortunately, lots of students have been brainwashed into thinking that law firms have lots of jobs, which are really exciting and you’ll work with people who look like Meghan Markle.
As anyone who has seen lawyers can tell you, there is thing called a “lawyer’s body”, and that’s not a compliment.
Do accountancy, people – it’s the better option!! (It’s also safer from being replaced by AI)
perhaps some people dont want to or care about being accountant???????
well if they want a well paid job in Cayman Legal and Financial Services is pretty much the obvious choice
Not law. There are FAR too many law graduates, and the overwhelming majority (90% in the UK) end up unemployed.
Would you say purusing Accounting (Big 4 mainly) would give you the best opportunity to transfer to London and build your life over there in financial services by moving into industry after a few years of grinding? Also what are your thoughts on the Actuary profession? Genuine question by the way, it is so hard to find advice on these matters online, spefically relating to Caymanian students. There is a lot of information available online for UK, USA, Canada, etc students.
Try to get in touch with partner at one of the Big 4 here. Hopefully someone at your school will have connections – either staff, or peers’ parents.
People are usually happy to help, and you ask very sensible questions.
Good luck!
Why doesn’t CNS set up a page on their website where Caymanian students can input their name, what they are studying, where they are studying, when they will finish, and their phone or email address, and employers can reach out to them. I think a lot of employers would be very grateful for something like this! I know we would!
CNS: That’s an interesting idea. I’m not sure we’re the right platform for that but I’ll think it over. Further feedback would be welcome.
How many genuinely entry level graduate jobs are there on Cayman?
I fear that we are lying to Caymanian graduates by saying that they can get successful careers in international businesses which serve international clients, but without having first got years of international experience under their belt. Am I imagining that risk?
Please, just leave.
Cayman has thousands of jobs filled by expats who had little to no relevant experience in them when they came here. The barriers to the employment and promotion of Caymanians are known and evident. Those unwilling to participate in solutions are not welcome.
Thanks for the unevidenced assertions.
“The barriers to the employment and promotion of Caymanians are known and evident.”
= I have a persistent victimhood narrative, and everything is the fault of evil forriners. I use this to drive division, and foment hatred.
“Those unwilling to participate in solutions are not welcome.”
= Anyone who disagrees with me, no matter that they may have far more knowledge than me, is a hater, and I will ignore them, and scweam and scweam and scweam.
Business DO NOT WANT TO PAY FOR WORK PERMITS. We only do it because ALL THE DECENT CAYMANIANS ARE ALREADY EMPLOYED.
It’s also schizophrenic how you accuse businesses of being ruthlessly capitalist, and also paying work permit fees unnecessarily. Do you not see the contradiction?
Caymanian unemployment is a myth.
Say it louder for the people in the back!
Caymanian unemployment; 4.9% BEFORE many hundreds of high school and college/university graduates entered the job market last month.
What “known and evident” barriers?
Why is WORC granting work permits for roles which don’t require relevant experience?
Bullshit. Absolute bullshit. The major accounting firms require inventory work for all first year students.
What does this mean, please?
CNS – the WORC system is unwieldy and difficult and only lists a very small number of opportunities – and only for a couple of weeks before a permit is to go in. That is not how the job market works. People need to anticipate opportunities several months in advance – and many employers have opportunities that will arise if the right candidate comes along. I have no interest in applying for work permits and so will not be registering jobs in the WORC system. I want to attract and retain the BEST Caymanians that are available, and am willing to wait until they become available in many instances. A jobs page would be welcomed – with the prospect of anonymity. Expensive recruitment firms could be bypassed – and I believe employers would help sponsor it. It could help drive traffic to your site – and help Cayman and Caymanians. A win win win.
CNS is a news platform, Government should be doing this, also more than enough recruitment companies on Island. Surely, the student is able to do that for themselves like the rest of the world. Pampering is not a good start.
Sadly, the government is inept. The recruitment companies greedy. CNS – like newspaper advertising of old – is optimal to facilitate the provision of real solutions.
I would love to hear more about your experience with recruitment firms as an employer.
For local job adverts, perhaps you can try to post job adverts on ecaytrade? However, I understand if you are deterred as that seems to be a cesspool of people attempting to work outside the terms and conditions of their work permits, presumably successfully, considering the number of views and posts by those seeking jobs.
In relation to recruitment firms – as a job seeker, I am constantly ignored and dismissed whenever applying for roles advertised at recruitment firms. If a recruiter deigns to acknowledge my application, I am simply told that I am not qualified for the role after my CV is reviewed by the recruiter, which is funny in a dark way because most recruiters are glorified sales people (the majority of the recruitment personnel that I have been caustically shut down by do not have any qualifications according to their professional online profiles).
Minister Myles, why are recruitment firms allowed to advertise roles online and on JobsCayman without naming the company in breach of immigration legislation, as well as hiding job opportunities from job seekers?
Also, why are core government departments, statutory authorities and government companies utilising recruitment firms for government roles, especially considering that we as taxpayers pay the salaries for HR staff in every tiny department in CIG? What are they doing all day if not recruiting? Why are we paying twice the recruitment costs for these roles?
Additionally, noting the press releases encouraging Caymanians to use the JobsCayman portal – are temp permits finally being advertised? They are normally used to get someone’s foot in the door and then even the worst work permit applicant will have three to six months of experience over any subsequent qualified Caymanian, PMC or PR applicants who apply for the role when the company is forced to advertise for the WPG application.
Are the administrators at WORC and the WPB and BSP Board actually reviewing Caymanian, PMC and PR applicants on JobsCayman? I have never been contacted by anyone from WORC after submitting an application on JobsCayman.
Quite honestly, based on the vitriol espoused in the comments in every article that touches upon immigration and employment, in addition to various experiences in different workplaces, I feel defeated as a Caymanian. It seems the prevailing attitude of most employers and the government for Caymanian job seekers is that we are just supposed to apply for social services forever (though many of us have never done so and try to support ourselves with any job or jobs that we can) or wither away into nothingness because there is no hope for any of us left in Cayman.
No one in any position of power actually gives a shit and nothing will ever change, despite the constant press releases from the government and the current elected officials.