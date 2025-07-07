Minister to get Caymanians back at heart of tourism

Deputy Premier Gary Rutty (file photo)

(CNS): The new tourism minister, Gary Rutty, has made a commitment to get Caymanians back on the frontlines of tourism and inject local culture into all aspects of the product. In his first public address to the sector, given at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) Hospitality and Tourism Forum on Thursday, he said, “We have to go back to recognising that our greatest asset isn’t just our landscape; it is our Caymanian people.”

After seven weeks on the job, he said he had begun meeting with stakeholders in the sector, from the larger hotel managers to tour operators, but this was just the beginning, and he would be meeting and listening to everyone’s concerns. However, his main priority would be to take a Caymanian-centric approach.

“When tourists began arriving on our shores decades ago, they came for the sun, sea and sand; but they returned year after year, attracted by the warmth and friendliness of Caymanians and the sense of being ‘welcomed back’ like family,” Rutty told the audience of private sector stakeholders at the Marriott hotel.

“Somewhere along the way, we have lost some of that magic, and it is working against us. How many more times must we hear visitors asking ‘Where are the Caymanians?’ before we really do something about it?” He noted that it was not just him that wanted to see more Caymanians in every area in the sector — greeting guests, guiding tours and interacting with visitors at every possible touchpoint.

“I am aware that CITA members have held job fairs in the past, and I applaud those efforts. But if we are truly serious about serving a Caymanian experience in the tourism industry, we have to be more deliberate in our efforts to bring Caymanians on board,” he said. “This government has already taken bold steps to reform immigration, and we are determined to ensure that those reforms translate into tangible opportunities for our people.”

The minister said he would be following the progress of a number of young Caymanians studying tourism and hospitality with the support of ministry scholarships. “I’ll be paying close attention when they return home, to ensure they can enter the industry and have the chance to succeed,” he told those who would be in a position to hire them.

Rutty also said he wanted to ensure that Caymanian culture is at the forefront of the tourism product, being visibly celebrated and woven into every visitor’s vacation experience.

As he spoke about shaping his ideas for tourism, the minister reminded the CITA members that he had spent 35 years in business, including running a hotel, so he understood the responsibilities and challenges of the industry.

“I’ve been in your shoes,” he noted. “So I come to this ministry with not only a vision, but with real life experiences and a business mindset that is rooted in practicality, driven by results and shaped by an abiding passion to see Caymanians in every walk of life prosper and succeed.”

The minster told the sector that the increase in the minimum wage from $6 to $8.75, which was in line with the 2023 Minimum Wage Advisory Committee’s recommendation and announced by Caymanian Employment and Immigration Minister Michael Myles last week, could be made up partially from tips, as is the case now, even though the committee had recommended that this formula should be dropped.

The formula for calculating the minimum wage within the hospitality industry will not changed, he noted. Currently, to meet the basic $6 an hour, employers must pay at least a base rate of $4.50 (75%) and the remaining $1.50 (25%) can be made up from gratuities. To meet the new minimum wage, beginning January 2026, the base rate will be $6.56 (75% of $8.75) and the remaining $2.19 (25%) can come from an approved gratuities scheme.

As is the case now, if the gratuities are insufficient to pay the mandated 25%, employers must make up the difference to ensure that employees receive the full minimum hourly wage.

Rutty noted that Myles will be establishing a committee to review all of the MWAC recommendations, “including how the contribution from gratuities will be treated in the future, to ensure fairness and transparency”. He said, “It is my hope that this increase will also help to make jobs within the tourism and hospitality sectors more appealing to Caymanians — increasing local participation in this vital industry.”

In his address, the minister revealed that the government is hoping to begin a beach replenishment programme to address the erosion on Seven Mile Beach before the end of the year. He also spoke about a need to clean up and raise standards at many of the tourism attractions, including Seven Mile Public Beach and Smith Cove.