Minimum wage uplift first step to address poverty
(CNS): Michael Myles, the minister for Caymanian Employment, has said that implementing an hourly minimum wage of $8:75 across the board from 1 January is the first step towards addressing the poverty that exists in the Cayman Islands among local people as well as those on permits. He said it wasn’t just a “symbolic gesture” but a tool to uplift families and pull “our people out of poverty”, as well as ensuring that guest workers are paid fairly and can afford to live here.
The new minimum, which was the figure recommended in the 2023 Minimum Wage Advisory Committee report, is the first step of a much bigger programme that the National Coalition for Caymanians administration plans to implement to change how government manages the workforce and “fixes immigration”. However, even on its own, it could still make a significant difference to many local workers.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday about the rollout of the new basic wage, Myles also confirmed the formal adoption of the MWAC report, which the UPM administration and its conflicted labour minister, Dwayne Seymour, rejected last July.
Arguments have been made that the increase could be inflationary and make it difficult for Caymanians to keep their helpers, but would not actually benefit many local people, as minimum wage earners tend to be expatriates. However, Myles said that leaving guest workers in poverty was “not who we are or who we want to become” because “no one should be living in squalor”.
Adolphus Laidlow, the director of the Economics and Statistics Office, which played a major part in the work of the MWAC, also said there was no reason to expect the increase in minimum wage would have a significant inflationary impact or that many jobs would be lost.
He said the increase was likely to prove positive because it would fuel GDP growth and act to push up wages for those already earning the new basic wage or close to it. Laidlow said the ESO estimated that another CI$15 million could be paid to over ten thousand workers in that situation in the first year. He said recent research indicates that in the worst-case scenario, around 200 positions currently held by permit holders may be lost.
He explained that since the MWAC published its report in 2023, several companies have already begun increasing the salaries of their minimum wage earners, so there won’t be a sudden situation where the increase in costs to businesses will be immediately passed on to consumers.
At the end of last year, the number of people earning minimum wage was around 10,500, of which 8,000 were local. Now, the entire number of people earning less than $8.75 has fallen to under 8,000 as employers have already begun increasing staff pay.
Myles argued that the cost of living always increases, and that it isn’t fuelled by minimum wage levels. He pointed to the global issues as the real causes, such as who is in the White House and the cost of fuel on the world market, as well as Cayman’s position as a consumption-based economy dependent on imports.
The minister said that, starting in the New Year, the government will be reviewing the level of the wage to keep pace with the cost of living. He added that his ministry was also examining basic pay for people under 18 as well as phasing out the part of the law that enables employers to use gratuities or commission to make up part of the legal minimum hourly rate.
See the full press briefing below on CIGTV:
Bold and encouraging move, so kudos to you Minister. However, as a former hotel worker, can the Minister provide details on what Law permits hotels, restaurants etc., to use 25% worth of gratuities to pay minimum wage. When I left the industry in 2017, I recall it being 2 categories, but don’t recall what. I am confident though, and this may have changed since but at that time it wasn’t gratuities. This should NOT be allowed as grats are paid by GUEST for service and not for hotel operators profit.
There is no obligation for the Cayman govt to help and or assist able bodied working expats in any fashion. However, there should be an obligation to assist and help Caymanians.
How are low income Caymanians to survive the expense of the nanny? Does govt have more daycares in place that accept babies at 6 weeks or subsidies to pay nannies the increased wage?
any comment from chamber of commerce or CITA?
increasing minimum wage will actually make cayman more appealing to low cost overseas workers.
this move solves nothing….
if you want to fix ‘squalor’…bring in minimum standards for rental housing…..but you ain’t go the stones to do that!
A decent wage may help with your thieving epidemic.
It will never be done. There are no Caymanians on minimum wage, so no voters to please
don’t bring facts into this!
Pay them more than they earn instead of teaching them how to earn more pay? That never has and never will work out well. The ones who thought this out are over paid. Poor work=poor pay, good work=good pay, better work=better pay, and best work=best pay period. Paying good or better pay for poor work is not fair to the one paying and leaves the poor worker with no work at all.
Well done Minister. Yes I do agree it might backfire for a short period with inflation, but when lowest wage goes up eventually everyone else in the ladder of pay scale goes up in near future. 6 to 8.75…. 6.5 to > 8.75 etc
Sure just go with the Flow, Don’t do something smarter, the phrase “Cost of living always increases ” it is a bad cycle no one seems smart enough to stop the cycle if they did everyone benefits. First its Government increase duties, then businesses take the increases and pass it back onto the public, then the Government says minimum wages have to go up so everyone can afford to live. They of course started it all and continue to be the cause. Wait until they raise their own salaries again.
Good. Nearly every day I read something from the new government which makes me hope, again, finally. Please join me in supporting them with our hope, if nothing else.
wow…
It’s not at all clear whether this would do more harm — or more good. But history has taught us one thing: Markets usually work best when they are free markets. That is to say, when market participants, not the government, make the determinations. Just look at the U.S.: They have a law for EVERYTHING imaginable — and it hasn’t stopped the country from being in slow-speed decay.
Here’s the fact of the matter – if your business is only viable if you are allowed to pay people 6 dollars an hour, your business should not exist.
And to your broader point when exactly will the almighty, glorious market suddenly wake up here and set things right?
Cayman has let businesses run unimpeded for decades its one of the things that attracted Dart and others like him here. Our reward and the boons of your beloved market appear to be an insane cost of living, stagnating wages and the sheer cliff we call a housing market.
Not sure which bits of history you are reading – but the bits I have seen are that your almighty ‘markets’ without intervention would have us working from sunup to sunset, 7 days a week if they thought they could get away with it and the only reason they aren’t is because workers organised and forced their hands previously. Workers today are more productive than they have ever been in history and yet many of them are still struggling to tread water because their labour is siphoned to the top to profit an owner-class who live like modern nobility. The greed of businesses has not just accidentally ended up putting is in a never-ending fight to survive despite ostensibly living in an age of plenty, its not a flaw in the system – it is the primary objective their bottom line matters more than any individual.
I can’t imagine the level of stupidity it requires to be cheering for the ‘determinations of market participants’ as we watch the rise of AI, another massive catastrophe in the making. As automation decimated factory jobs and manufacturing previously – AI is poised to decimate white collar positions all so the people at the top can hoard more wealth and cut out expenses (people), even modest estimates are forecasting untold numbers of people could suddenly find themselves out in the cold while the people on top go laughing all the way to the bank. These new developments are not for our benefit, they are not to enhance our lives or give us more time out of work to do things we find fulfilling – they will eliminate swaths of positions, shatter industries that people have relied on for decades and completely upend the social contract that has existed since workers seized their rights and forced Governments to enforce them.
A society established around the acquisition and hoarding of wealth in the elite – by siphoning that wealth from the masses who actually produce it is one doomed to fail. This is not 1066, we are not uneducated peasants who don’t know the world past the horizon. People will watch in real time around the world as the new reality dawns even before it hits them personally. We are likely entering into the largest period of economic change since the wide adoption of the internet – which at least actually had benefits for individuals, and probably since the industrial revolution.
People matter more than lines on a graph, lining the pockets of ‘owners’, executive pay packages or shareholders dividends. God help us all the second firms here figure out how to automate office jobs and cut Caymanians out of the tiny scraps they currently get from financial services.
The tiny scraps are not so tiny for some. Ask Don Seymour or Dan Scott
An employment market dominated by work permits is as about as far removed from a free market as you can get. Can you imagine a Cayman government ever advocating the removal of the work permit system?
Im not gonna lie, this will just increase the remittances. Very few Caymanians will benefit, UNLESS min wage jobs at this price can attract Caymanians into them.
“Of this, 8,033 are employees of businesses, and 2,424 are employees of households. Of the total beneficiaries, 2,395 (or 22.9%) Caymanians are expected to benefit,
and non-Caymanian beneficiaries are estimated at 8,062 (or 77.3 %).”
This is direct from the Minimum Wage Report 2023.
Expats benefit from minimum wage 3.5/1. There are not 8,000 locals on minimum wage
“CI$15 million could be paid to over ten thousand workers in that situation in the first year.”
And he thinks this money is coming from thin air or business owners pockets? This will be passed onto the consumer in cost increases.
Also the 8,000 people on minimum wage were expats, not locals. I believe this stat is the wrong way round with around 2,500 locals previously being on minimum wage.
Even the people sitting next to him couldn’t hide their confused faces while he was talking his nonsense.