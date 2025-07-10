Minimum wage uplift first step to address poverty

ESO Director Adolphus Laidlow at the minimum wage press conference

Caymanian Employment Minister Michael Myles at the minimum wage press conference

(CNS): Michael Myles, the minister for Caymanian Employment, has said that implementing an hourly minimum wage of $8:75 across the board from 1 January is the first step towards addressing the poverty that exists in the Cayman Islands among local people as well as those on permits. He said it wasn’t just a “symbolic gesture” but a tool to uplift families and pull “our people out of poverty”, as well as ensuring that guest workers are paid fairly and can afford to live here.

The new minimum, which was the figure recommended in the 2023 Minimum Wage Advisory Committee report, is the first step of a much bigger programme that the National Coalition for Caymanians administration plans to implement to change how government manages the workforce and “fixes immigration”. However, even on its own, it could still make a significant difference to many local workers.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday about the rollout of the new basic wage, Myles also confirmed the formal adoption of the MWAC report, which the UPM administration and its conflicted labour minister, Dwayne Seymour, rejected last July.

Arguments have been made that the increase could be inflationary and make it difficult for Caymanians to keep their helpers, but would not actually benefit many local people, as minimum wage earners tend to be expatriates. However, Myles said that leaving guest workers in poverty was “not who we are or who we want to become” because “no one should be living in squalor”.

Adolphus Laidlow, the director of the Economics and Statistics Office, which played a major part in the work of the MWAC, also said there was no reason to expect the increase in minimum wage would have a significant inflationary impact or that many jobs would be lost.

He said the increase was likely to prove positive because it would fuel GDP growth and act to push up wages for those already earning the new basic wage or close to it. Laidlow said the ESO estimated that another CI$15 million could be paid to over ten thousand workers in that situation in the first year. He said recent research indicates that in the worst-case scenario, around 200 positions currently held by permit holders may be lost.

He explained that since the MWAC published its report in 2023, several companies have already begun increasing the salaries of their minimum wage earners, so there won’t be a sudden situation where the increase in costs to businesses will be immediately passed on to consumers.

At the end of last year, the number of people earning minimum wage was around 10,500, of which 8,000 were local. Now, the entire number of people earning less than $8.75 has fallen to under 8,000 as employers have already begun increasing staff pay.

Myles argued that the cost of living always increases, and that it isn’t fuelled by minimum wage levels. He pointed to the global issues as the real causes, such as who is in the White House and the cost of fuel on the world market, as well as Cayman’s position as a consumption-based economy dependent on imports.

The minister said that, starting in the New Year, the government will be reviewing the level of the wage to keep pace with the cost of living. He added that his ministry was also examining basic pay for people under 18 as well as phasing out the part of the law that enables employers to use gratuities or commission to make up part of the legal minimum hourly rate.