(CNS): Public health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, given the rising cases in the United States. The dangerous and highly contagious disease had been eliminated in 2000, but 1,288 cases have been confirmed by the US-based CDC this year.

The outbreak in the US and other countries coincides with growing anti-vaccine sentiment and the thoroughly discredited belief that the MMR vaccine causes autism, a falsehood previously spread by the current US Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr. However, with the rising number of cases, he finally endorsed the vaccine in April of this year.

According to the UK government, everyone who can should have the MMR vaccine, including children as part of the vaccination programme. “By doing so you will also help to protect others who can’t have the vaccine. These include unborn babies, infants who are too young to have the vaccine and children/adults who can’t have the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems. This will help to prevent large outbreaks of disease.”

Cayman Islands Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said the health ministry is closely monitoring developments in the US and will remain vigilant regarding new measles cases.

“We are also reminding residents that vaccination is the best and safest way to prevent infection and limit the potential for outbreaks. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is available free of charge from Public Health and provides about 97% protection after two doses,” he said. “Given the Cayman Islands’ close travel ties with the US, there is a possibility of imported cases. However, the risk to the local population remains low, particularly for those who are fully vaccinated.”

While measles cases have risen in the US, the Cayman Islands has robust public health systems in place and a comprehensive response plan, which includes rapid diagnostic testing, to manage and identify potential cases locally. Measles is highly contagious and easily spread through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms of measles include fever and sore throat, a cough, cold-like symptoms or conjunctivitis, and a red, blotchy rash that typically appears after the onset of fever.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said people should check that they and their children are fully vaccinated, and if not, arrange to get the free shots. “To help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, take precautionary measures, for example, by practising good hand hygiene. Steps like these can make a big difference in keeping our community healthy.”