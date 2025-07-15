Measles, once eliminated by vaccine, returning to US
(CNS): Public health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, given the rising cases in the United States. The dangerous and highly contagious disease had been eliminated in 2000, but 1,288 cases have been confirmed by the US-based CDC this year.
The outbreak in the US and other countries coincides with growing anti-vaccine sentiment and the thoroughly discredited belief that the MMR vaccine causes autism, a falsehood previously spread by the current US Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr. However, with the rising number of cases, he finally endorsed the vaccine in April of this year.
According to the UK government, everyone who can should have the MMR vaccine, including children as part of the vaccination programme. “By doing so you will also help to protect others who can’t have the vaccine. These include unborn babies, infants who are too young to have the vaccine and children/adults who can’t have the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems. This will help to prevent large outbreaks of disease.”
Cayman Islands Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said the health ministry is closely monitoring developments in the US and will remain vigilant regarding new measles cases.
“We are also reminding residents that vaccination is the best and safest way to prevent infection and limit the potential for outbreaks. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is available free of charge from Public Health and provides about 97% protection after two doses,” he said. “Given the Cayman Islands’ close travel ties with the US, there is a possibility of imported cases. However, the risk to the local population remains low, particularly for those who are fully vaccinated.”
While measles cases have risen in the US, the Cayman Islands has robust public health systems in place and a comprehensive response plan, which includes rapid diagnostic testing, to manage and identify potential cases locally. Measles is highly contagious and easily spread through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms of measles include fever and sore throat, a cough, cold-like symptoms or conjunctivitis, and a red, blotchy rash that typically appears after the onset of fever.
Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said people should check that they and their children are fully vaccinated, and if not, arrange to get the free shots. “To help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, take precautionary measures, for example, by practising good hand hygiene. Steps like these can make a big difference in keeping our community healthy.”
See here for more information or to access the vaccination schedule,
or contact the department at 244-2621 or 244-2889.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, Medical Health
USA Moron-in-Chief, Brainworm Health Secretary, MAGA idiots, this one us all on you!
Washington Clown Show!
The entire vaccine ‘debate’ is maddening mindless drivel sourced primarily from the US a country that lets its own children get slaughtered in schools and simply shrugs as if there is nothing they can do about it. A country which can’t even get a grip on actual issues which directly kill thousands every year like mass shootings and drug deaths, fueling endless conflict around the world all while pretending they hold human life as sacred.
Vaccines as area of medicine have existed and been studied since the 18th century, modern vaccines have lower rates of adverse effects than aspirin, birth control or basically any OTC medication but are nevertheless twisted and caricatured as being some massive risk to public health mostly by people who barely graduated high school.
Measles aside from posing risk of permeant disability such as blindness or permanent brain damage is one of the most contagious and transmissible diseases on the planet and often leads to complications which most people have forgotten due to its limited impact on society since widespread immunisation. It almost entirely preventable and has been eliminated from many countries around the world due to years of hard work and effective prophylactics. Now due to the idiocy of primarily the religious far right and wellness nuts we are going to be subjected to further isolated outbreaks and flare ups for years to come – of course the worse bit these people are not happy just putting themselves or their own children at increased risk. They are seeking to destroy the systems and institutions that protect the rest of us and ultimately want to dismantle the practice of administering vaccines entirely. Regardless of the fact that letting measles and other preventable diseases run amok is many times more dangerous to the average person than even their most exaggerated claims about vaccine risks. We are increasingly stuck on this planet with death cults built around ignorance, opposing science and basic truth while claiming to be enlightened and pure.
Sometimes I wonder how events like Jonestown occurred but every day I am reminded that despite all available avenues we live in a dual age, with near limitless access to information – and conversely with near limitless efforts to deny and reject that information in favour of barbarity.
I weep
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8j1k3k44e2o.amp
Perhaps Cayman should insist on proof of vaccination -or titre results for all incoming visitors from the USA.- similar to the Covid Vaccine protocol. Protect our population.
we can thank the politics of antiscience and social media for all the BS that’s out there.
Time to watch the classic movie, “inherit the wind” as we celebrate the hundredth anniversary of scopes
This is what happens when you have open borders with people from every nation flocking in, well done to Biden and his Dem buddies
CNS: Utter nonsense. Unless you close the borders, viruses like measles will get into every country. “People from every nation” will continue to enter the US regardless of who is in the White House. To think otherwise is just mad.
The outbreak of measles in the US in entirely due to anti-vaxers. It’s worth reading this article in the Lancet in full. However, the most important takeaway is this:
“For herd immunity to come into action, according to WHO targets, at least 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated. In Gaines County in western Texas, where the current US measles outbreak began, Texas Department of State Health services (DSHS) reports that as few as 82% of kindergartners are vaccinated against the virus.”
Again, well said CNS!
states is a clown show right now…and the gullible poor people who elected them will be the ones to suffer the most.
sad times for humanity.
when people stop trusting international community of science…the world is doomed….but we have known that since the first time trump got elected by the votes of poorly educated, backward rednecks in the states…
well done trump, rfk and the idiot maga sheep….
because youtube vids are always better than hundreds of years of real science!