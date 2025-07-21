Man mugged of jewellery at knifepoint, 3 arrested

(CNS) Police have arrested three men in relation to a mugging outside a liquor store on Shedden Road in George Town on Friday evening, 18 July. Three men were said to have approached the man, one of whom brandished a knife and demanded his jewellery. The robbers assaulted the victim and took three gold coloured necklaces from him. They then left the location in a black vehicle before the police arrived.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and checked out the victim, whose injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, the RCIPS said in a press release. No one else was hurt during the street robbery.

Following their initial inquiries, police located and arrested three men on suspicion of robbery. They are aged 31, 28, and 27, and all are residents of George Town. They remained in custody pending further investigations over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com