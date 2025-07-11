Man denies sending abusive email to planning director

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Neville Antonio Faulknor (56) pleaded not guilty on Friday to allegations he misused an ICT network last year when he sent an abusive and apparently threatening email to the director of the Department of Planning, Haroon Pandohie. Faulknor, from George Town, was unrepresented when he appeared in Grand Court for the first time in relation to the charge, and, as he asked for a jury trial, he told Justice Cheryll Richards he intended to represent himself.

Faulkner denied the accusation that in August 2024, he sent an email to Pandohie with a photograph of the planning director’s family attached that had been edited to include spiders and scorpions across the image alongside a Bible verse about the slaying of the wicked.

Following his arraignment, he was bailed to return in September for a case management hearing ahead of a trial set for November. The court estimated that, since Faulknor is unrepresented, the trial will last around one week.