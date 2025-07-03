LRC working to deliver on referendum results

(CNS): The Law Reform Commission is examining how the Cayman Islands Government can deliver on the results of the referendum in relation to the ‘yes’ votes for a national lottery and the decriminalisation of consumption and possession of small amounts of ganja. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and other ministries are exploring ways to assist Caymanians who are being impacted by the decline in cruise calls after the electorate voted emphatically against the construction of berthing facilities.

Answering a question in parliament on Friday from Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, who had championed the national poll on the three issues, Premier André Ebanks said that work was underway in response to the results. “This government is committed to honouring the will of the Caymanian people as expressed through the democratic process,” he said.

Ebanks explained that the LRC was assessing all aspects of how a national lottery could work, and said the coalition government would be guided by its findings, noting that the results were closer for the lottery question (51.24% voted ‘yes’) than for the ganja or cruise questions.

“Being aware of voters with continued concerns, particularly regarding the manner in which a national lottery would be operated and regulated, the matter will be referred to the Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission. The commission will be requested to make reform recommendations regarding key matters, such as the business model or models that could optimise revenues and costs,” he said.

The LRC will also consider the appropriate legal framework and licensing regimes, as well as effective mechanisms for oversight and transparency, and robust safeguards against problems associated with gambling.

Given the small population in the Cayman Islands, the expected profits for any private sector entity taking it on and the jackpot before any money can be given to good causes, there are concerns that a national lottery may not be viable.

During the previous administration, the PACT and UPM governments decided that the way to tackle police concerns about organised criminal gangs running the regional numbers games illegally here in Cayman was through a national lottery. But there are no guarantees that this would stop the illegal games.

Ebanks told his colleagues that once the LRC reports back to Cabinet, he will provide parliament with an update on the way forward, whatever that might be. In the meantime, he expects that by October of this year, the commission will draft a scoping memo based on their research that will pave the way forward and a Cabinet paper will be drawn up to document the work.

The referendum results was more clear on the ganja question. The majority of voters were in favour of decriminalising the possession small amounts of cannabis, and the premier said the government had to recognise both the evolving regional and global legal landscape as well as the social and criminal justice implications.

The Law Reform Commission has been asked to evaluate and make reform recommendations on possession thresholds and legal definitions. They will also advise on levels of administrative penalties, the alignment with existing drug enforcement, Cayman’s regional and international obligations, as well as the potential economic and social impacts and how to safeguard vulnerable populations.

The question put to voters last April did not ask about legalization of cannabis. The main goal for legislators has been to stop criminalising the widespread personal use of the drug by ensuring those who ae caught with the drug only pay an administrative fine. this means they will not have a criminal record, which can impact people’s access to jobs and overseas travel, even in the case of medical emergencies.

The NCFC government, like those before it, appears to have no appetite to go further and allow cultivation for personal use. However, many people support this idea as it would take the supply of the plants out of the hands of criminals and ensure those using it for health reasons or recreation could grow the appropriate natural strains themselves and avoid the chemicals in the ganja that is circulating on the street.

Speaking about the cruise berthing issue, Ebanks said the NCFC would respect that clear result in which over 65% of the electorate opposed the development of piers. But he said the government would be examining all other means of supporting those who have made a living from cruise passengers, given the continued growth of overnight tourism.

The premier said that when the coalition took over the reins of power, they found that the previous administration had no plans in place to address a ‘no’ vote.