Local jobless rate fell by just 0.4% in latest survey

(CNS): Around 800 more people were working in autumn last year than in autumn 2023, according to the Economics and Statistics Office’s 2024 Fall Labour Force Survey, but fewer than 100 of those additional jobs went to Caymanians. Although the survey, conducted between the end of September and 10 November, found that the unemployment rate fell by 0.4% over the year, the number of employed Caymanians was 21,563, only slightly up from 21,487 at the end of 2023.

However, this followed a bump in local employment in the Spring of 2024, when 22,181 Caymanians had a job. Overall, the labour force grew from 60,513 in the 2023 Fall LFS to 60,828 in the 2024 Fall LFS, but at least 1,048 local people were still unable to find a job.

The level of underemployment among Caymanians also increased over the course of the year. In the 2023 Fall survey 629 local workers said they weren’t working sufficient hours, but this figure had more than trebled a year later, when 1,910 Caymanians reported being underemployed.

The workforce continues to be dominated by work permit holders and non-Caymanian residents with the right to work. In the fall of 2024, just 22,535 of the 60,828 people employed in the Cayman Islands were Caymanian. The rest of the workforce comprises well over 33,000 permit holders and almost 5,000 permanent residents.

The survey reported an increase in the local population from 84,738 in 2023 to 88,833 a year later. Out of the current population, just 28,563 people, less than one third, were born here in the Cayman Islands. Almost 60,000 living here were born elsewhere, of whom 23,000 were born in Jamaica.

A new section of the survey asked when people who moved to the islands from overseas settled here. These figures showed that about half of the residents of the Cayman Islands today moved here during the last fifteen years, with over 23,000 coming to Cayman since 2019.