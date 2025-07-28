Local actor jailed over ‘fleeting’ gun possession

Fritz Alberth McPherson

(CNS): Fritz Alberth McPherson (45), who admitted possessing an illegal gun and ammunition for a very short period of time last year, is now serving a seven-year sentence, according to a ruling released by the courts last week. The owner of a consulting business and a well-known actor, who has appeared in Rundown and other local and regional productions, maintained that the gun wasn’t his and was in his house for only a limited period after it was left by a visitor.

The Taurus 9mm PT92AF semi-automatic pistol, 40 rounds of 9mm cartridges and ten rounds of 4mm cartridges were seized by police after a raid at McPherson’s house in the Pedro St James area in the early morning hours of 15 July 2023.

During his sentencing hearing McPherson had pleaded guilty to the offence, which carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years, but had argued that the gun was not his, that he was unaware it had been left in his house until the very morning when the police turned up, and that it had not been there for long, having been brought to the house the night before by someone called “Rasta”, a friend of one of his tenants.

He said he was awakened the next morning by the police banging on the door, and as he awoke, he spotted that a gun and ammunition had been left on a windowsill. Before opening the door to the police, he threw them out of the window. McPhearson claimed there were exceptional circumstances in his case, as the possession was “momentary” as he had thrown the contraband out of his window in panic.

But the court was not convinced. In her ruling, Justice Cheryll Richards said the defendant “well knew from earlier in the night that an illegal weapon was on his premises” but did nothing about it. When police officers arrived, he threw the gun and some of the ammunition out of the window into the bushes in an attempt to hide them.

“But for the diligence of the police it was likely to have fallen into the wrong hands,” the judge said. She noted that he had maintained his innocence throughout the setting of multiple trial dates, but his DNA was found on the gun, and it was this that had likely led to his change of heart.

Although McPherson has no previous convictions other than a traffic ticket, the court found no exceptional circumstances regarding either the case itself or the fact that the local award-winning actor is a hard-working, well-educated businessman and father of three, who was described as being very active in the community.

“He is described as an exceptional citizen, but his behaviour appears to be entirely inconsistent with that description,” the judge found as she imposed the minimum seven-year term with time served to be deducted.