Lawyers and NRA staff get help crossing roads
(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) says it has installed two new pedestrian crossings as part of ongoing efforts by the National Road Safety Committee to make the Cayman Islands safer and more accessible for all road users. The first crossing has been installed on North Sound Road, directly across from the NRA offices, and the second is in front of the Walkers offices.
A release from the NRA said the crossing by its offices provides staff safe access to a newly designated parking area across the road. The location of the second crossing was selected due to the high foot traffic on Elgin Ave and the proximity to key business and government offices, the release said. The new crossing is expected to improve pedestrian safety in this busy corridor of George Town.
The NRA urged all motorists to remain alert, reduce speed when approaching pedestrian crossings, and always yield to pedestrians using them.
Meanwhile, in the continuation of NRA projects around George Town aimed at tackling traffic congestion, paving works will take place on Saturday, when the eastbound lane of Crewe Road between the CUC and Grand Harbour roundabouts will be closed from 7:00am to 5:00pm. Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the active work zone, stay alert, adhere to the posted speed limits, and follow all signs, including temporary diversions.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
No footpaths is insane. Fix it. Bury the powerlines while you are there.
only cayman could bring in pedestrian crossings that are more dangerous than crossing a road normally…
they mess up traffic but pedestrians should always have preference over the ‘bad guys’ in cars.
just please put the on time delay so people have to wait to cross instead of someone pressing a button and walking out onto traffic…where cars can barely see these lights during the day.
anyway just another cayman/nra mess-up….the incompetence never ends
Crossings are fine, but how do you get pedestrians to use them? It is my experience that most cross yards away and ignore the fact there is a crossing; others push the button and cross immediately not giving cars the chance to stop; many people hover near the crossings but do not intend to cross the road; parents push out pushchairs onto the crossing before they hit the button; and cyclists ride their bikes over them.
For the love of christ please stop installing these death traps all willy nilly.
Ps. Paving could and should be done at night rather than screwing up everyone’s Saturday.
Can the NRA explain why they NEVER tell the driving public BEFORE they install a new pedestrian crossing? It would be preferred to know of these a few days in advance before they just appear without warning.
two days notice of major roadworks, that’s an improvement.
Please put another in front of the Hyatt construction project on West Bay Road. The construction workers simply cross the road wherever they please, sometimes en masse in several different places.
It’ll help some what. But it doesn’t fix the issue that drivers here are truly awful. A pedestrian will begin crossing and the far side lane car will just speed right through. Disgusting drivers we have here. Just disgusting. Our quality of life just keeps deteriorating.