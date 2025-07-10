Lawyers and NRA staff get help crossing roads

Pedestrian crossing on Elgin Avenue

Pedestrian crossing on North Sound Road

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) says it has installed two new pedestrian crossings as part of ongoing efforts by the National Road Safety Committee to make the Cayman Islands safer and more accessible for all road users. The first crossing has been installed on North Sound Road, directly across from the NRA offices, and the second is in front of the Walkers offices.

Crewe Road paving works taking place on 12 July

A release from the NRA said the crossing by its offices provides staff safe access to a newly designated parking area across the road. The location of the second crossing was selected due to the high foot traffic on Elgin Ave and the proximity to key business and government offices, the release said. The new crossing is expected to improve pedestrian safety in this busy corridor of George Town.

The NRA urged all motorists to remain alert, reduce speed when approaching pedestrian crossings, and always yield to pedestrians using them.

Meanwhile, in the continuation of NRA projects around George Town aimed at tackling traffic congestion, paving works will take place on Saturday, when the eastbound lane of Crewe Road between the CUC and Grand Harbour roundabouts will be closed from 7:00am to 5:00pm. Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the active work zone, stay alert, adhere to the posted speed limits, and follow all signs, including temporary diversions.