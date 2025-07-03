Law firm fined $8k for passing over Caymanians
(CNS): A well-established local law firm was recently found guilty and fined CI$8,000 for violating immigration laws, officials from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman have said. According to a press release, the firm failed to disclose Caymanian applicants during a recruitment process earlier this year. A WORC spokesperson told CNS that the firm was Maples and Calder, which has not yet commented on the conviction.
An investigation began after a complaint was made to the WORC’s compliance and enforcement unit. WORC then submitted the case findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which resulted in multiple charges brought against the firm.
“This case underscores WORC’s unwavering commitment to promoting accountability across all sectors — not only in traditionally scrutinised industries like construction, janitorial services, and landscaping, but also within white-collar professions,” Deputy Director of Compliance Mervin Manderson said.
WORC Director Jeremy Scott credited the successful outcome to the diligence and commitment of the compliance officers. “We have zero tolerance for violations of this nature and will continue, when necessary, to pursue businesses who try to circumvent our immigration laws,” he added.
All businesses have ongoing legal obligations under the Immigration (Transition) Act (2022 Revision), the release said.
“Reports of non-compliance will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken where necessary. Penalties upon conviction range from administrative fines up to CI $20,000 or imprisonment,” it said. “WORC remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the immigration system and will continue to act on credible information to ensure that businesses operate within the law.”
yawn…don’t worry maples, i’ll pay the fine for you.
this whole thing is a storm in a teacup but will claimed as some huge victory by small minded entitled caymanians….
caymanian unemployment and discrimination is a myth and the exact opposite is true
We might assume that WORC functions just about as well as HM Customs, who give themselves 3-4 weeks to clear packages.
Lmao 8k? so less than the month salary for someone in the associate pool… That’s not a fine, that’s an accounting error.
Why is it that a caymanian can’t start up a law firm and hire only caymanians? I would love to see how this concept would work. Please show us how it’s done and show us how it will operate as a top notch law practice.
Appleby started by Caymanians
Walkers started by Caymanians
Dentons started by Caymanians
Bedell Cristin started by Caymanians
This is not a question of hiring only Caymanians. It is a question of not lying to regulators and not going out of your way to avoid burning, training, promoting, and retaining them – especially those that have proved themselves.
After reading these comments, I am left with the impression that some people think there are actually hundreds of Caymanians with law degrees that are not employed who are looking for work at a law firm and are unable to get work.
Almost any Caymanian with a law degree who actually desires to work at a law firm would be able to get multiple offers. There is no shortage of opportunities.
No shortage of opportunities to be provided with crap work, unconscionable treatment, no career progression, no international experience in overseas offices. Those opportunities you apply for and the firms don’t even tell the authorities? Those opportunities?
Oh, yeah?! How often do you see law firms (and we have plenty!) inviting CAYMANIANS to apply for articleship? We are tired of being treated as if we do not understand how the game is being played! These law firms clear significant profits annually and beyond sponsoring causes, they invest very little in Caymanian human capital. It is disrespectful.
Did you read the article? Absolute moron.
I do agree with this statement. Some of the newer lawyers though are not for the burnout (and rightfully so!). Some of these “bigger” firms have really bad reputations for work/life balance.
I think they are struggling to attract law graduates to come, when the smaller firms offer the same salary and less expectations for working 23 hours a day.
Completely false statement.
There are hundreds of Caymanians with law degrees in other professions now because they could not get employed at a law firm.
What a load of crap!
The Cayman’s Finance arena is made up of smallish boutique firms, who hire by appointment only. If you don’t have an inside contact at partner level, you might not even get an acknowledgment of an application, let alone an exploratory nil commitment interview. Many of the larger firms are hiring less than 5 summer interns, mostly nepotism hires, and even then, only for a few weeks in slow season. Cayman is not a learn-as-you-go training ground, and with laughable fines like this, unlikely to be changing spots anytime soon.
Just because you have a law degree, does not mean you automatically qualify for employment in any job you apply for.
I hope WORC keeps a close eye on this new Mandarin Hotel project. The foreign builder has plans to bring in over 2000 overseas workers. Will they be allowed to put up man camps to house them? Why was this foreign company allowed to come in here in the first place? Who is the local partner? The new government should be checking everything on this one very very close.
Don’t worry, that is never going to get built!
Same local general contractor as Grand Hyatt Pageant Beach- same local subcontractors, local labour brokers, lunch nyam vendors, same same same…
There are no hordes of ‘overseas workers’ nor new mancamps to house them. The ‘overseas workers’ are all already here and have been for some time- the ‘mancamps’ are the 8-to-a-room tenements found behind George Town, Bodden Town, West Bay and all over.
Lets hope the Mandarin is preparing to send a couple of hundred Caymanians to intern in Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai – and have sent others to the world’s finest training schools on everything from culinary arts to languages and cultural considerations of guests. Otherwise, if our laws are truly being followed, no permits for them!
Hopefully BSP Board will dust off the Business Staffing Plan filed by Maples and review the plan for compliance.
They should do it for every law firm. They should provide a safe mechanism for Caymanians who have applied for jobs to provide details of their applications. They should then compare it with the applications received by WORC. This Maples sideshow is nowhere near the story of what has actually been happening.
I wonder what Maples Business Staffing Plan says from the days when Andrew Reid, Maples Partner, was chairman of the board – ably assisted by deputy chairman Canover Watson. Chris Saunders was also a member of that Board. Bwoy, that would be an interesting read.
Chris Saunders has repeatedly said that the BSB needs to revamped and measures taken. Has been saying that since he first got elected; employment, the banks, health cost and housing.
So how many milliseconds does it take for Maples to turn over $8K? Maybe Maples might think twice if the fine was $800K.
exactly! for Maples that’s not even a slap on the wrist. Disgusting.
The fine should be no less than the salary offered for the advertised position, with a minimum penalty of CI$100,000, aligning with CIMA’s fine for serious violations.
So not even a slap on the wrist. The fine was a glass of their cheapest wine. My question is what happens to the awarded work permit holder? What happens to the Caymanians that didnt even got a phone call? Come our politicians we just voted in, the BS has been going on for too long at the expense of the competent Caymanians. This needs to be corrected immediately!!
$8k? They make over $100 million every year …zzz
It is well known all of the law firms pass over Caymanians. It is an old boys club and if you don’t look or talk like them they don’t want you.
Some things never change …
This is just not factual. All the large law firms in Cayman would gladly take Caymanians with law degrees, who are will to work in the somewhat stressful environment of a large law firm. In fact, it is a challenge to find enough to go around.
The same applies to the large accounting firms, who would all take on Caymanians with a CPA (or equivalent) designation.
Absolute unmitigated bullshit. The actions of some firms has been unconscionable, even criminal, and without any accountability. They have become a law unto themselves. Their regulators appear inept at best, complicit at worst.
One can empathise with the token heritage Caymanian partners at Maples – who really have no say on any matter.
Way more than 100mil, probably over 500mil… Theres 50,000 entities registered at Ugland house. Caymanians at Maples should strike over this news!
productivity would increase ten fold if they did.
Slap on the wrist. This type of stuff is blatant. I know of cases where former Partners call in favors and get jobs for family members for legal jobs!
You should see some…a lot…of the applications coming into these law firms and other companies in the island. “I is a graduate of John Gray High School”.
I came in there with a 15yr strong career, impeccable grammar and a beaming resume. I very much seemed out of place off the bat. Its like my accent was a problem, not their British, Irish, South African ones as we were clearly somewhere in Europe.
Caymanians at the top are a thing of the 80’s,90’s and pre Ivan 2000’s
…pre Cabinet status grants 2000’s.
South Africans can’t get admitted as attorneys in Cayman
But was the bad permit cancelled??!
There were 11 charges. Was that because 11 Caymanians were not disclosed for a single job? – or were there 11 jobs that had the fact and identity of Caymanians applicants withheld? Anyone know the details? Assuming any breaches to have been intentional, or it wouldn’t have gone to court, were the HR individuals or managers responsible fired?
And the rest, bullying, intimidation …
CI$8,000 is less than the cost of the work permit that they rather paid instead of hiring a Caymanian. it is not going to make any difference for their recruiting process
Great! Some of our students are coming out with six, seven, eight passes, and can’t even get a receptionist position to begin from.
According to the Expats, Caymanians are not qualified, nor do they have the requisite experience to fill such a position. So, another Expat must be brought in to fill it and then the Caymanian file room clerk will be made to train them.
Maybe hire the upper-year college educated Caymanian students that have applied for summer jobs? Your HR hiring misfires aren’t a good metric of the talent that is idle here, and ready to work, albeit for a couple months.
The amount of the fine depends on what the law says. If we all feel it should be increased, we must lobby our MPs to amend the law accordingly
The law says up to five times the cost of the permit, and even then, there is discretion over whether to prosecute. Some law firm work permits are more than $30,000. Was it a janitor’s position they misled about?
guess they have to pay the tokens more
Are any the work permits granted without the applicant going through the process being revoked? What does CILPA have to say about the conduct of its member? CIMA? Cayman Finance? Chief Justice?
CILPA? Ha! Don’t hold your breath
Referencing the legal fraternity is an insult to fraternities. There is no hazing ritual as sordid or disgusting as the inner workings of law firms or the pretense of their regulation and accountability.
Where does it say the applicant didn’t go through the process? It says Maples failed to disclose other applicants on the work permit application, i.e. after they’d already decided to hire the candidate. Presumably if there was a better candidate who could be hired without the expense of a work permit and moving costs they’d have taken that person instead. So Maples screwed up their work permit application, but why should the innocent candidate who probably moved thousands of miles, packing up their old life and quitting their job, perhaps with family in tow, be punished for that error?
Because that this the law, and because a number of Caymanians are able to look at the position and know that it was not lawfully filled, and because maybe a Caymanians cannot even have a family in consequence of the unlawful act. The individual, if innocent, can be paced with another firm – ideally one that operates to a higher standard.
Exactly, it was Maple’s fault, and they should be responsible for the costs of sending that person back home. Possibly even being sued.
WORC is a mess and that fine is a joke!
A lot of companies doing far worse than maples. That fine is peanuts for breaking the law
The need to get fined more than that small amount
More than just Maples lying to WORC the reality is they not really interested in employing, training and developing Caymanians.
They are prejudiced from the very top and view Caymanians as something they must deal with or tolerate.
Lying to WORC is an offense. It warrants criminal sanction. What does a society do if the lawyers are criminals?
Walkers, Mourant, Appleby, Ogier, and the rest of them should have been taken to court years ago.
They also need to investigate the scholarship process. There are almost no generational Caymanians who are awarded, and when they are, it’s to maintain the illusion that they ‘uplift’ young Caymanians.
If they were genuinely concerned, these processes would be means tested.
Except there is no special category for “Generational Caymanians” under the law.
The big firms want to get a return on their investment, so they give scholarships to who they view as the best candidates.
So look at the school system after how many years of JuJu being in charge.
Baloney. There are many plenty of generational Caymanians among their article clerks.
And amongst the partners?
Like Anna Goboult, Brett Basdeo, Winston Conolly, Theresa Pitcairn…yup.
Then what happens?
If this case is legitimate, then well done WORC. However, as we saw with CIMA a few years ago, regulatory bodies here often don’t know what they are doing. We’ll see.
Do these types of things really surprise anyone? Can we be honest about the types of things most of us have know for a long time?
👏👏👏👏 Well done! Keep it up. If Caymanians are qualified, willing and able, there is no excuse. We had Caymanian bank managers, operations managers, F&B Managers, Accounting managers, CFOs, etc. but following the economic crisis around 2009, many companies left the jurisdiction and somehow for the new companies, Caymanians no longer made the cut. Fine their donkey, yes!
Minister Myles as a start please put an end to the category of permanent residence which is equivalent to a 25 year work permits (which are renewable for another 25 years).
CI Immigration law allows certain industries (including exempted companies) to apply for a 25 year work permit for senior executives like Head of HR, CFO, CEO, MD etc. Employees with 25 year work permits are shutting the door for progression of Caymanians. The biggest culprits are in the Captive Insurance Industry.
Also persons with 25 year work permits are job hopping without any real immigration oversight…as this is a sort of permanent residence with right to work.
Those categories are supposed to be bound to a particular employer.
Too bad we don’t have a competent lawyer working for US at WORC?
Hopefully under Michael Myles MP he will focus on truly getting our experienced Caymanians back into white collar jobs. We know Michael works well with our youth, but “Ministry of Youth” is not his remit.
It is sad to see so many local professionals passed over- when is he going to open the doors for a town hall meeting and meet with experienced Caymanians who are still looking for work?
where can you report?
WORC.
This should be the Headine!
Copy your application to WORC rom the Start!!
Then follow up with them.. even if you are given a token Interview but not hired.
Bullshit. Does not work. Has not worked for years. Corruption is real and has been pervasive.
lol, $8K. That’s a nice lunch for these guys.
without the wine?