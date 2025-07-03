Law firm fined $8k for passing over Caymanians

Ugland House, Maples headquarters in George Town

(CNS): A well-established local law firm was recently found guilty and fined CI$8,000 for violating immigration laws, officials from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman have said. According to a press release, the firm failed to disclose Caymanian applicants during a recruitment process earlier this year. A WORC spokesperson told CNS that the firm was Maples and Calder, which has not yet commented on the conviction.

An investigation began after a complaint was made to the WORC’s compliance and enforcement unit. WORC then submitted the case findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which resulted in multiple charges brought against the firm.

“This case underscores WORC’s unwavering commitment to promoting accountability across all sectors — not only in traditionally scrutinised industries like construction, janitorial services, and landscaping, but also within white-collar professions,” Deputy Director of Compliance Mervin Manderson said.

WORC Director Jeremy Scott credited the successful outcome to the diligence and commitment of the compliance officers. “We have zero tolerance for violations of this nature and will continue, when necessary, to pursue businesses who try to circumvent our immigration laws,” he added.

All businesses have ongoing legal obligations under the Immigration (Transition) Act (2022 Revision), the release said.

“Reports of non-compliance will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken where necessary. Penalties upon conviction range from administrative fines up to CI $20,000 or imprisonment,” it said. “WORC remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the immigration system and will continue to act on credible information to ensure that businesses operate within the law.”