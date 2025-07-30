Landowner wants blue iguana protective order lifted

The endangered blue iguana only exists in Grand Cayman and nowhere else in the world (Photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): Local landowner James Bergstrom, who, without planning permission, cleared pristine, primary habitat in East End between two nature reserves that are home to Grand Cayman’s endangered blue iguanas, is seeking to get an interim protective order, put in place by Cabinet, overturned so he can continue clearing roads and trails on the land.

Bergstrom, a well-known local attorney and the owner of Bon Crepe, the name under which the land is registered, is at the centre of a long-running saga over the roads on his property, which pose a threat to the iconic animals that are indigenous to Grand Cayman and one of the rarest iguanas in the world.

At a Central Planning Authority meeting last week, an application for after-the-fact clearance by Bergstrom was on the agenda. The hearing was ultimately adjourned, but not before members heard that Bergstrom had asked Cabinet to overturn the protective order, which was put in place because of the threats posed by his unapproved land clearance.

The order was made because of the risks to the blues that will need to be mitigated and managed if the CPA eventually grants planning permission to regularise the clearing that has already been done and allow more bulldozing of the dwindling natural habitat that the iguanas depend upon for their future survival.

The bitter battle involving the Department of Environment, the National Conservation Council, the Cabinet, the courts, the Department of Planning, other surrounding landowners and the blue iguana has become a test case for the government.

It raises the question of whether the Cayman authorities are willing to protect the islands’ valuable natural resources and a species brought back from the brink of extinction in the face of the qualified right of landowners to unrestricted development.

The battle looks set to continue, as the DoE and the NCC are now in further dispute with Bergstrom over the extent of the land clearance, among other issues. The DoE has said it has drone evidence that the actual clearance is almost double that claimed by Bergstrom in his survey evidence.

As a result of this significant discrepancy, the DoE has not completed the work needed for its scientists to advise the CPA on the application, or for the NCC to direct the board if necessary.

In a separate but related issue, Bergstrom also told the CPA that he would be appealing a conviction against him and a fine imposed in Summary Court for the illegal removal of mangroves, which were cut down in the original unapproved land clearance in breach of the National Conservation Act.

The case is expected to return to the CPA after Cabinet makes a decision over whether or not it will maintain the protective order. That decision will have implications for the NCC, as without the directive, it has few if any cards left to protect the iguana territory.

Bergstrom said he expected Cabinet to deal with his application shortly. However, there has been no news from the government’s inner circle over whether or not it intends to maintain the critical protection for the iguanas.