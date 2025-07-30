Landowner wants blue iguana protective order lifted
(CNS): Local landowner James Bergstrom, who, without planning permission, cleared pristine, primary habitat in East End between two nature reserves that are home to Grand Cayman’s endangered blue iguanas, is seeking to get an interim protective order, put in place by Cabinet, overturned so he can continue clearing roads and trails on the land.
Bergstrom, a well-known local attorney and the owner of Bon Crepe, the name under which the land is registered, is at the centre of a long-running saga over the roads on his property, which pose a threat to the iconic animals that are indigenous to Grand Cayman and one of the rarest iguanas in the world.
At a Central Planning Authority meeting last week, an application for after-the-fact clearance by Bergstrom was on the agenda. The hearing was ultimately adjourned, but not before members heard that Bergstrom had asked Cabinet to overturn the protective order, which was put in place because of the threats posed by his unapproved land clearance.
The order was made because of the risks to the blues that will need to be mitigated and managed if the CPA eventually grants planning permission to regularise the clearing that has already been done and allow more bulldozing of the dwindling natural habitat that the iguanas depend upon for their future survival.
The bitter battle involving the Department of Environment, the National Conservation Council, the Cabinet, the courts, the Department of Planning, other surrounding landowners and the blue iguana has become a test case for the government.
It raises the question of whether the Cayman authorities are willing to protect the islands’ valuable natural resources and a species brought back from the brink of extinction in the face of the qualified right of landowners to unrestricted development.
The battle looks set to continue, as the DoE and the NCC are now in further dispute with Bergstrom over the extent of the land clearance, among other issues. The DoE has said it has drone evidence that the actual clearance is almost double that claimed by Bergstrom in his survey evidence.
As a result of this significant discrepancy, the DoE has not completed the work needed for its scientists to advise the CPA on the application, or for the NCC to direct the board if necessary.
In a separate but related issue, Bergstrom also told the CPA that he would be appealing a conviction against him and a fine imposed in Summary Court for the illegal removal of mangroves, which were cut down in the original unapproved land clearance in breach of the National Conservation Act.
The case is expected to return to the CPA after Cabinet makes a decision over whether or not it will maintain the protective order. That decision will have implications for the NCC, as without the directive, it has few if any cards left to protect the iguana territory.
Bergstrom said he expected Cabinet to deal with his application shortly. However, there has been no news from the government’s inner circle over whether or not it intends to maintain the critical protection for the iguanas.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Well, well, well. Jimmy showing his true colours.
Greed and avarice!
Where’s all the usual ‘evil expat developer’ comments? Oh wait, he’s one of your own. Just like the rest who are willing to destroy Cayman in pursuit of the dollar.
We know, but whoever has this mentality like Bergstrom, are all the same greedy a$$holes.
Is there any animal that is safe in the Cayman Islands? The environment destruction reached the point where you may as well turn the entire island into a cement platform, which would at least fix the dump issue
Yes the developi greedipus is very well protected.
James, for a long time I actually thought you were one of us!! I guess you really just one of them $$$.. the blatant insult added to injury of asking for Government to make your wrongs right after you knew fully well what you were doing was wrong. A Caymanian who can’t see the cruel and greedy irony in his actions considering the obvious analogous nature of his people’s plight to that of an endangered Caymanian symbol should be jailed for treason alone. But when oh when are the powers that be going to actually punish these developers that keep ignoring the law, instead of rewarding them for their crimes. Nobody have enough foresight to overcome their greed? Nobody have a care for the future or anybody other than themselves?
1:34 pm Are you serious right now? The man built a trail in the exact place he had a legal registered vehicular right to access his property. It wasn’t until the DOE police trespassed on his property and saw the trail being built that they imposed the “Interim Directive” protecting species on PRIVATE PROPERTY. Something is seriously wrong with that. And not Mr. Bergstrom’s fault for assuming he could build a trail in the place where legal access is registered. And of course, he immediately stopped the work as soon as DOE took over.
Is James Bergstrom a practicing attorney?
One would think that constructing a private road without obtaining necessary permits and permissions violates various regulations and potentially leading to disciplinary actions for a legal professional.
Lawyers, as members of a regulated profession, are expected to uphold the law and adhere to ethical standards in all their dealings, both professional and personal.
Violating legal regulations and ethical standards could lead to investigations and disciplinary action by the relevant bar association or regulatory body (CILPA), potentially resulting in penalties such as fines, reprimands, or even suspension of their license.
12:24 You’re grasping at straws. Mr Bergstrom was simply building a trail in the place where he has legal vehicular access to do so. When he started the work, there was NO protection on the site. As soon as the DOE slapped that on him, he stopped construction. Nothing unprofessional, let along unethical about what he’s done so far.
Good point. If this was the UK, he would likely be struck off.
Here, it’s all down the Chief Justice…
LOL
This!!!
Granting a developer after the fact planning approval in this context makes about as much sense as granting an after the fact driving license to someone who drives recklessly and without a license and in doing so badly injures someone.
KABOOM!
30@11:37am. Agreed! But watch it happen nevertheless. There is much precedent on Bergstrom’s side.
…THE definition of an oxymoron….”…..granting after the fact planning approval…”
We all know for decades now that land area is dedicated to the blues. Surely Bergstrom knew this when he bought the land. Furthermore, someone of his legal stature cannot claim ignorance of the laws. Everything he did, he did knowingly and to then approach cabinet like this, is surely an abuse of his position, and a bad reflection on Ogier. I hope he gets refused.
Dropping iguanas on privately owned land without the owners consent does not make it their primary habitat and should in itself be a crime.
I mean, if this is the case I’d feel the same way.
some people have the mentality that if their greed results in destroying the island but allows their descendants to live well in another country they will do it.
Not really. The nearby 600+ acre Salinas reserve and 190 acre Colliers reserve are protected blue iguana habitats.
so we make an exception because it’s him?
11:37 WRONG !!!! That land area was NOT dedicated to the blues until after the DOE saw the work Mr. Bergstrom was doing and slapped an Interim Directive on his PRIVATELY OWNED land. If you read the CPA minutes you will see that the land was NOT previously protected and only because of the success of the blue iguana breeding program has the species spread onto property that wasn’t previously “protected”.
Yeah, our declining natural environment is definitely expats fault zzzzzzzzzzzzz
“It raises the question of whether the Cayman authorities are willing to protect the islands’ valuable natural resources and a species brought back from the brink of extinction in the face of the qualified right of landowners to unrestricted development.” Isn’t this why the National Trust has over 800 protected acres of blue iguana habitat??
Our new Cabinet has made it through 3 months without public evidence of corruption. I wonder how they will decide on this issue. I doubt that it is back before Cabinet without some type of expectation of success.
new cabinet has done nothing 3 months.end of story.
Not true. Michael run his mouth plenty.
And what did previous cabinets achieve throughout the last 2 decades?
There is a welcome article on efforts to rebuild our blue iguana population on CNN today –
https://edition.cnn.com/science/gallery/blue-iguana-near-extinction-conservation-photos-c2e-spc
To bad that it does not mention that the development cabal and their political and politically appointed puppets continue to work hard to wipe the species out.
The phrase “application for after-the-fact clearance” should not exist within the planning law. Either you need planning permission to begin or not, in such cases as where you begin clearance or construction without approval or clearance your application should be automatically refused and a minimum of 8 months to a year waiting period before you can resubmit along with a fine equal to a set percent of the overall cost estimate of the project.
Until such times as something like this or something more stringent is in place, then we don’t have planning real planning laws.
9:39 I like this suggestion. Be sure you participate in any Development Plan and Laws/Regulations public review. At the moment, after-the-fact development requires applications for planning permission at 10X the usual permit fee but the enforcement and appeals processes themselves are long and onerous. We definitely need changes here.
I can think of at least three heavy equipment companies who routinely build the ATF fine into their bid. If you want to know who they are, look at CPA minutes and Sister Islands Planning minutes to see the repeat offenders.
The minimal penalty is not punitive, but — for them — a cost of doing business as usual.
Well Bergstrom is relying on the new cabinet which includes his best buddy Peanut to overturn.
and his business partner Wayne
And his other buddy the CPA chairman.
Simple: the judge can follow the prescribed law and order him arrested for contempt of court, and hold him at HMP Northward. This is the only way that the white collar after-the-fact alliances of evil will come to learn, via intimate personal experience, that the wind has now changed against historic developer corruption. While they’re at it, order the arrest the construction company management that okayed this destruction in the absence of permission they would know they would need in hand to proceed. Cancel their DCI trade and business license for breach. This is a perfect test case for this regime to demonstrate that our laws matter, and that the sun has set on the “seek forgiveness” playbook they have historically relied upon.
Mark “The Canary” Scotland admitted that he was or is the project manager and built the road.
If he cant be jailed for all of the scandals that he has been involved with (Minister responsible at the time for the CIFA scandal and the CarePay scandal), then at least he needs to have his professional engineer qualifications removed on ethical grounds at the very least because he carried out major engineering works without obtaining proper permission(s).
Alas, the Cayman Society of Architects and Engineers (CASE) is loaded with employer-centric reps from DRCL, and DECCO. Same as RICs. Might as well ask Satan to turn on the a/c.
because the government of the Cayman Islands has P****footed around with people like this, who behave with impunity, the tale no wags the dog. This man should have had a lean put on his land for the Brazen law breaking he engaged in.
Who is in charge really? is it the developers? or is the people we elected to be in charge? Please government make an example out of this. This madness has to stop.
LTD Da Unboozler
Why bother having all these agencies if ‘cabinet’ can overturn anything they wish to?
If the NCC and Cabinet can do this to his land, they should buy it. It’s 300 acres of worthless land, it cannot be developed, it cannot be used for farming. What good is it? Preservation? Fine, but that should not come at a cost to the land owner. GOV should purchase from him and expand the Salinas.
how much should they pay for worthless land?
The value of it prior to them rendering it worthless, plus the increased market value since.
You just said its worthless! What increase in value?
500 worthels an acre
The issue is not “he can’t develop the land” rather “he can’t develop the land without permission”.
This guy has (repeatedly) bulldozed ecologically sensitive habitat without any planning permission and then asked for after-the-fact permission.
Ofc, compulsory eminent domain was the entire reason why Bergstrom bought this so-called “worthless” parcel. He wants to sell it back to CIG to either become part of the Salinas Reserve, or more likely, gambling on value uplift from selling an improved pavement-ready section for the East-West Arterial.