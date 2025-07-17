Joint CICG-RCIPS operation nets 400lbs ganja

CICG vessel intercepts drug boat, 16 July 2025 (image from video by @caymanwastes)

(CNS): During a joint Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service operation on Wednesday, officers recovered more than 400lbs of ganja from the sea off East End that had been thrown overboard from a suspected drug boat. According to a release, the RCIPS helicopter and a CICG vessel were sent to find and apprehend a vessel suspected of engaging in illicit maritime activities.

When the vessel was located around noon, the two men on board were seen offloading packages believed to contain ganja. The CICG caught up with the vessel, and the men, aged 33 and 44, both residents of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja and other drug-related offences.

They were handed over to the police and remain in custody pending further investigation. The packages that had been thrown overboard were recovered and found to contain over 400 lbs of ganja.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.