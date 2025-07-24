Jail house arson gets inmate additional time

Justin Kyle Jackson

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (25), who is serving a 14-year sentence for manslaughter, will stay in jail for ten and a half more months after that for arson. Jackson killed Harry Elliott, a former prison officer, in April 2022 during a botched robbery at an illegal numbers shop. In regard to the additional sentence, he admitted setting a fire at HMP Northward in November 2023 when he was on remand for both the robbery and the possession of another gun.