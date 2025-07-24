Jail house arson gets inmate additional time
(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (25), who is serving a 14-year sentence for manslaughter, will stay in jail for ten and a half more months after that for arson. Jackson killed Harry Elliott, a former prison officer, in April 2022 during a botched robbery at an illegal numbers shop. In regard to the additional sentence, he admitted setting a fire at HMP Northward in November 2023 when he was on remand for both the robbery and the possession of another gun.
Silly boy, waste of life.
Make him pay restitution as well.