Jail house arson gets inmate additional time

| 24/07/2025 | 2 Comments
Justin Kyle Jackson

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (25), who is serving a 14-year sentence for manslaughter, will stay in jail for ten and a half more months after that for arson. Jackson killed Harry Elliott, a former prison officer, in April 2022 during a botched robbery at an illegal numbers shop. In regard to the additional sentence, he admitted setting a fire at HMP Northward in November 2023 when he was on remand for both the robbery and the possession of another gun.

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/07/2025 at 3:00 pm

    Silly boy, waste of life.

  2. Anonymous says:
    24/07/2025 at 11:54 am

    Make him pay restitution as well.

