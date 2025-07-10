Imports grow by 8.3% as local population booms

George Town cargo port, Grand Cayman

(CNS): With a population now of around 90,000, residents’ imports in 2024 increased by 8.3% when compared to 2023 to a whopping $1.65 billion, according to statistics released by the Economics and Statistics Office. The growth was driven mostly by non-petroleum goods, which grew by 9%, rather than fuel. Food was also up by 9% and alcohol by 9.2% driven in part by an increase in the beer and whiskey brought into the country and an ever-growing headcount heavily dependent on imports.

Petroleum related imports grew by just 4.6% to a value of over $225 million, driven by both higher than average prices and volumes. The growth in manufactured goods (classified chiefly by materials) reflected larger imports of manufactured goods made of metal, non-ferrous metal, as well as cork and wood.

Despite efforts by successive governments to spread our import dependency to more countries, over $1,308.9 million worth of goods came from the United States, an increase of 6.8%, though the overall share did fall slightly by 1.2%.

Meanwhile, exports grew by 22% over 2023. The value of the goods exported last year from here was just $56.4 million, leaving the country with a visible trade deficit in excess of $1.5 billion.