Home Gas helping in home explosion probe

(CNS): Home Gas, the largest of the two local propane gas suppliers in the Cayman Islands, has said that they were not directly involved in the explosion at a home in Bodden Town last week, but they are helping with the investigation. In a press release issued this weekend, the company said a team of its experts is working closely with the authorities, providing necessary information.

Offering its deepest sympathy to those at the house and the surrounding community. The company also urged customers to ensure they have gas detectors installed along with gas tanks.

“At Home Gas, safety has been our utmost priority serving Cayman since 1957. We adhere to the strictest safety standards and regulations to ensure the safe storage, distribution, and use of propane,” General Manager John Corallo said. “While we were not directly involved in the incident, we understand the importance of cooperation and transparency to help prevent such events from occurring in the future.

As part of its commitment to safety, Home Gas said propane users should take the proper precautions, as is the case when using any fuel source.

The company said that customers should make sure their propane tanks, pipework and appliances are installed by certified propane technicians or LPG providers. If you smell propane in the house, Home Gas recommends that all residents should evacuate immediately and leave the area, after extinguishing any flames and leaving doors open. People should not use electrical devices if they smell a leak, and if possible, shut off the tank valve.

Call 911 from a safe location. Do not re-enter the property, but wait for professional clearance. Customers are also advised to have any leaking systems checked before use them again. Propane tanks and appliances should be serviced regularly.

Home Gas said that given the concerns and questions that may have arisen from this incident, staff members are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with customers and the community.