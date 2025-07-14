Half Cayman’s population moved here after 2009

(CNS): More than 23,000 people living in the Cayman Islands moved here over the five-year period from the end of 2019 to the end of 2024, and they now make up 26% of the current estimated population of almost 90,000 people. The ESO’s 2024 Fall Labour Force Survey includes new segments that give more details about Cayman’s growing population, including where people moved here from and when. It also shows that around 50% of the people living here now came within the last 15 years.

The ESO estimates that the population was 88,833 at the end of 2024. Caymanians made up just over 46% of the resident population, and permanent residents accounted for just over 9%. The Caymanian population increased by 4% from the 2023 Fall LFS, and those with PR by 6.4%, while the number of non-Caymanian residents increased by 5.4%.

The labour force (those either working or looking for a job) was estimated to be 60,828, and its distribution by nationality status showed that 37% were Caymanians, 54.9% were non-Caymanians, and 8.1% were permanent residents with the right to work. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 15.2% of all residents, while those 65 years and older made up 8.5%, which means there was a total ‘dependent population’ of 23.7%.

At the end of 2024, around 55% of the labour force were expatriates, and just 37% were Caymanian, the rest being PR holders with the right to work. The survey also revealed that 30% of the working population (estimated to be 59,393) earns less than $2,400 per month, and almost 63% earns less than $4,800 per month.

George Town is still home to almost half of all residents (48.5%), while 22.4% live in West Bay and 19% in Bodden Town.

People born in the Cayman Islands still form the largest single nationality, accounting for 32.2% of the population (28,563 people). Those born in Jamaica, including those with status, account for 26% of the population (23,095 people), and more than 8,000 people (9% of the population) were born in the Philippines.

Of those born in Jamaica and living here now, 36.7% have either Caymanian status or permanent residency. In contrast, only 13.3% of people living here who were born in the Philippines have either status or residency.

However, one of the most startling revelations in the report is the number of people who moved to the Cayman Islands in recent years. Of the current population, 26% moved here after 2019, and 44,220 — around half the current estimated population — arrived in the last 15 years, of whom more than 8,000 now have status or permanent residency.

Source: ESO Labour Force Survey Report Fall 2024

