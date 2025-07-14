Half Cayman’s population moved here after 2009
(CNS): More than 23,000 people living in the Cayman Islands moved here over the five-year period from the end of 2019 to the end of 2024, and they now make up 26% of the current estimated population of almost 90,000 people. The ESO’s 2024 Fall Labour Force Survey includes new segments that give more details about Cayman’s growing population, including where people moved here from and when. It also shows that around 50% of the people living here now came within the last 15 years.
The ESO estimates that the population was 88,833 at the end of 2024. Caymanians made up just over 46% of the resident population, and permanent residents accounted for just over 9%. The Caymanian population increased by 4% from the 2023 Fall LFS, and those with PR by 6.4%, while the number of non-Caymanian residents increased by 5.4%.
The labour force (those either working or looking for a job) was estimated to be 60,828, and its distribution by nationality status showed that 37% were Caymanians, 54.9% were non-Caymanians, and 8.1% were permanent residents with the right to work. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 15.2% of all residents, while those 65 years and older made up 8.5%, which means there was a total ‘dependent population’ of 23.7%.
At the end of 2024, around 55% of the labour force were expatriates, and just 37% were Caymanian, the rest being PR holders with the right to work. The survey also revealed that 30% of the working population (estimated to be 59,393) earns less than $2,400 per month, and almost 63% earns less than $4,800 per month.
George Town is still home to almost half of all residents (48.5%), while 22.4% live in West Bay and 19% in Bodden Town.
People born in the Cayman Islands still form the largest single nationality, accounting for 32.2% of the population (28,563 people). Those born in Jamaica, including those with status, account for 26% of the population (23,095 people), and more than 8,000 people (9% of the population) were born in the Philippines.
Of those born in Jamaica and living here now, 36.7% have either Caymanian status or permanent residency. In contrast, only 13.3% of people living here who were born in the Philippines have either status or residency.
However, one of the most startling revelations in the report is the number of people who moved to the Cayman Islands in recent years. Of the current population, 26% moved here after 2019, and 44,220 — around half the current estimated population — arrived in the last 15 years, of whom more than 8,000 now have status or permanent residency.
See the full Labour Force Survey Report Fall 2024 here.
This might seem counterintuitive but what about scrapping the rollover policy completely? I believe that one of the biggest problems that Cayman has is that the majority of the population is transient and disenfranchised because they believe they will never be able to remain in the Cayman Islands and therefore have to be committed to eventually living elsewhere. If these people were allowed to stay, they would commit to the islands: buy property, invest, start businesses and become part of the community. Now more than half the population see Cayman as a temporary means to an end before they have to move somewhere else, that is not a recipe for bright, all inclusive, healthy social environment.
When Hernan Cortez arrived in the New World, he ordered his ships to be scuttled or burned to eliminate the possibility of retreat, thereby forcing his men to fully commit.
The way I see it, the fix for granting Caymanian Status is quite simple. Anyone applying for Caymanian Status must provide evidence of having renounced any other citizenship. Commit fully, or don’t bother applying.
Small problem, Cayman Status is not citizenship
Put limitations on nationalities eligible to receive PR/Status. Other countries do it. Enforce the rollover policy for everyone for the next 9 years where the only way to get PR/Status is through marriage. Family member points count for 5. As people are trying to have anchor babies.
There are already nationality and vocational criteria for points. Babies are extra dependents that count against.
The impact on points is nominal and non existent for most applicants, no matter how many children they have.
…all while at least another 1,500 Civil servants and their thousands of dependants continue to exempt themselves from the very laws they are charged with enforcing.
We are screwed.
Government, this has to stop! Now!
Hon. Michael Myles, keep up what you’ve started, esp 22 years before PR eligibility, and plan for a second term. Thank you!
This country is finished lol, just use it as a stepping stone at this point there’s no going back from this mess. I feel it most for the children being born today, by the time they get of age, all the memories we had growing up here will be legendary folktales to them.
Momento Mori. This is a bad way to cope with with aging and change.
More nationalism for the masses!
The 2006 administration was warned that their policy decisions would be catastrophic. The people in the street told them, the opposition told them — they would not listen. They were convinced that because we have a service-based economy, we needed more people in order to maintain the economies of scale. They did not listen in 2017, when foreign workers could withdraw their pension if they left the jurisdiction; and when foreign workers left during COVID, that administration was urged to create a policy so that qualified Caymanians had to be hired, as opposed to those foreigners returning. They *still* would not listen. Now here we are. As a people, we need to make some hard decisions and relay them to our MPs so that impactful changes to the relevant laws are made inside of four years.
They wanted to copy all of Bermuda’s mistakes with rollover.
Opinion: Breakers Cargo Port
The Catalyst for Cayman’s Future Communities
The discussions around the proposed cargo port at Breakers represent far more than just an infrastructure upgrade; they herald a transformative era for the Cayman Islands.
This is our chance as a government and as a people to leverage vital development and spark an unprecedented wave of mixed-use community growth that will benefit every Local Caymanian.
Imagine a future where the increased efficiency of a Modern Cargo Port at Breakers fuels not only our economy but also the strategic expansion of our islands.
By relocating cargo operations, we free up our capital, George Town, to truly flourish as a Premier Cruise Tourism and Luxury Destination, while simultaneously unlocking immense potential in North Side and East End and communities.
This is not just about building a port; it’s about enhancing or building our nation.
The socio-economic stimulation generated by the Breakers Cargo Port – from reduced import costs to new job creation – provides the perfect catalyst for dynamic mixed-use community developments across these historically less-developed districts.
Think of it, thoughtfully planned mixed use surrounding communities featuring a blend of truely affordable apartment housing, retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, commercial buildings and supermarkets, to shopping and commercial spaces and amenities, all built and designed to foster our vibrant way of local life.
With the estimated 10,000 high school graduates anticipated to graduate in the next decade, the demand for accessible new investments of Craft Markets out east, new In-Land Luxury Hotels, Botique Hotels and Loges, Condos and Villas, all speak melodies to our growing employment and housing concerns; along with addressing our housing concerns of 1, 2 & 3 Bed Room Apartment/Housing starting at $70,000, $90,000 & 125,000 respectively; that is built by our National Housing Development Trust is critical.
The Breakers port development offers a unique opportunity to address these needs head-on, while easing the cramped George Town and Seven Mile Beach congested and living quarters.
We can proactively encourage local stake holders to become private developers to invest in these areas, creating new multi-family apartments and condos that cater to our growing population and provide affordable options for young Caymanians starting their careers.
And it goes beyond housing. These burgeoning communities will naturally draw a wealth of new businesses and services.
Picture modern supermarkets, diverse restaurants, lively bars, and a variety of retail stores, all creating convenient hubs for residents and attracting visitors.
New hotel developments could easily emerge, catering to business travelers and those seeking a more relaxed community focused on the Caymanian experience.
This holistic approach requires the rapid completion of our Development Plan aligned with our Plan-Cayman Vision that ensures a better managed population growth, so too does the infrastructure and opportunities that support a high quality of life.
By embracing the Breakers cargo port, we’re not just moving freight; we’re laying the groundwork for a more balanced, prosperous, and sustainable Cayman.
It’s a strategic move that distributes economic activity and stimulation that creates jobs where they’re needed and builds the integrated communities our islands deserve.
Let’s unite in supporting this path forward for the Cayman Islands.
This helps to explain the change in values and attitudes.
Social media plays a larger role.
Caymanian culture has been overwhelmed and discarded. It is a tragedy.
Yeah, for the better.
Isn’t this obvious? When the islands shut down for an extended period of time due to covid-19, almost all of the ex-pat workers had to leave. No diving, no hotels, no tourists etc. So they all lost their jobs and left Cayman.
Then when the islands reopened all of the businesses went on a massive hiring spree and therefore many of the hires were from overseas. So naturally, most of the workers in those sort of businesses arrived here after 2019.
Statistics can be a devil unless you understand what is behind them and how to interpret them.
Nothing scandalous in these numbers.
That’s a brilliant point. One question might be what did these numbers look like “as of” 2019. Given that many of the lower paid expat workers were on a time-limited rotation, what would you have expected to be the proportion of the non-native-born population having arrived within the previous nine years?
Unscientific polling 📊 how many reading this get island fever 🏝️ and really find it very challenging being on a small island for 7+ years? It is paradise beaches that’s for sure.
You all locals betrayed yourselves.
Didn’t anyone stand up and object to the Mass Grants?
or did they also add names to the damned list? Pitiful.
@14/07/2025 at 7:54 pm Yes, there was certainly significant push back from the public in relation to MAC’s status grants. At the time, it was proposed as a way to solve the mess of hundreds of long-term residents and work permit holders who had lived here for several years but did not have a path to permanent residency or Caymanian status. However, while many of those granted status were well deserving, the argument for granting them was disingenuous at best. There were other reasons for those grants that benefitted MAC, particularly the grants that went to Dart family members and employees. The grants had to be Gazetted and made public, so once the list of names were released, the real reason became crystal clear.
There were lots of senior partner-level people that didn’t know McKeeva and had never met him that found their names mysteriously added to the list. There was also a window opened for any professional expat to line up and add their names to the list, many did, other didn’t think it fair and didn’t. We avoided that line because we didn’t want it to get withdrawn for illegality. In hindsight, we should have done it ourselves to spare years of later PPM antics suspending the lawful path to residency and delaying Status earn-in by 8 years.
Yes and that included a “donation ” to the football club.
The status grants can still be withdrawn for illegality.
Ah yes, the hundreds of long term work permit holders who had lived in Cayman for several years but did not have a path to permanent residency or Caymanian Status.
For those that may not have read Extraordinary Gazette No. 33 of 2003 – Examples include:
#673 Dart, Kenneth Bryan
#674 Dart, Robert Charles
#2623 Vandevelde, Mark Robert
#2159 Ridley Doak, Jacqueline Claire
#2243 Rutty, Joanne Patrice
Nice people and all.
I recall the Caymanian Bar Association standing up to challenge the mass grants. They were disbanded by the large firms shortly after.
It all started with the 2006 immigration law. Old friends rolled over and got replaced by hoards of opportunists.
How exactly did your family begin here? Were they not immigrants too?
Yes. And they abided by the laws in place at the time. Many are here today in breach of our laws.
who we failed to then roll over, often despite laws requiring it. Why?
These numbers make me feel sick
Try Pepto Bismol and reason.
Who are we building for?
Jamaicans and Filipinos.
Jamaicans , their imported relatives and dozens of pickney dem bred locally.
Can we stop importing any more Jamaicans now..?
With these population growth statics, it is interesting to note that we are cramped into 25% of the three islands land mass
The other 75% of undeveloped land is not being used and remain a chess game to the elite to build a Mega Medical City with Medical Universities, Medical Research Centers, Hotels, Condos and Retail Stores in East End or Caymana Bay 685 acre property.
It is high time for an open Development Plan discussion that include our locals and our local stake holders
‘It is high time for an open Development Plan discussion that include our locals and our local stake holders’
How many times this been done and not followed…
This should be eye opening for many people who still talk about the Status grants of 2003 as causing the immigration problems. There were 2700 grants of Cayman Status by the Cabinet in 2003, granted that was an abuse of the process but the real problem is the process that has allowed the growth from 2009 to now. What people have forgotten is that at the same time the status grants were done a roll over policy was also implemented to stop the situation that existed at that time from occurring. What these stats highlight is the impact of the amendments to the laws removing the rollover which has allowed so many people to qualify for PR in 2010 and onward.
2,850 were granted status (effectively by Mac) in 2003. Their friends and family are directly accountable for another 10,000. The lack of enforcement of rollover has contributed another 20,000. It is madness, and wholly unsustainable.
Nope, every family member is named that received it that way. Any kids that came later were born Caymanian.
Then explain the problem of hundreds of “ghost” Caymanians that have never been regularized. The were born before the list, are not on it, and are still here.
@ 14/07/2025 at 5:11 pm Sorry, but the status grants of 2003 are definitely part of the problem. Many of the people granted status were Jamaicans who had worked in Cayman for decades, sending their earnings back to Jamaica where those earnings went a long way to supporting their families. When they were made Caymanian, they brought their families over from Jamaica and, guess what? That same income was no longer sufficient to take care of those same family members. Many lacked the education or skills to secure better income opportunities, resulting in families living in poor conditions, undereducation, broken homes, increased crime, etc. The Needs Assessment Unit didn’t exist before those status grants.
Exactly, I know a whole family that was getting monies from NAU right after getting the status. The daughter got pregnant and she was getting NAU too. Many people were undeserving of teh status. People talk about DART. At least he can support himself and didn’t bring his whole family here for government to support.
You don’t think thousands of tourism workers earning $4.50 each hour are part of the DART family?
I’m a born and raised generational Caymanian. It’s truly disgusting and heartbreaking how much we’ve sold out our homeland.
The elite have imported poverty to build luxury that ordinary natives will never afford – pushing the housing ladder out of reach via unchecked gentrification in the name of buying PR points, meanwhile decimating the lower classes by importing expats who don’t mind working on a pb & j sandwich diet living with 4 other people in a shared house.
And when the high school leavers refuse the slave-like living conditions, they are blamed instead of the Caymanians who sold us out to enrich the top 1% here. Minimum wage increase benefits 3.5 expats to 1 Caymanian.
Walk into Foster’s Camana bay any day of the week. You will be lucky to see one native Caymanian out of 20 people. But yet, god forbid I mention halting immigration – the expat community will come for your throat.
Let me make it clear to unna – I would gladly give up many, many of these “luxuries”, camana bay, whatever to hear the Caymanian accent just a fraction more. Our culture and heritage is being diluted and lost to time while Caymanians like YOU sip on Canadian franchisee coffee before shoving your heads back in the sand with your rears pointed to the arrivals terminal.
Now imagine anyone in any other western country writing this.
Insert any minority in your drivel and the racsism is obvious and even the morons understand.
Imagine 60 million foreigners moving to your country (if your country is the UK) and changing your whole way of life – your food – your culture – all in 15 years and frequently in breach of your countries own laws.
@ 14/07/2025 at 7:46 pm Please give your accusations of racism a rest (or at the very least spell it correctly). Voicing concern over the current conditions and future direction of our country is not racism. Calling it so is just an attempt to shout down any argument that doesn’t align with your own. These are real issues that require frank and open discussion to come up with real solutions. Simply not talking about it for fear of being called xenophobic or racist is part of the reason we’re in this mess in the first place.
Xenophobia, anyone?
how is this Xenophobia lmao una want to add a phobia to everything… aint no one scared of yall. You never fear for your life here EVER. so cut that shit out its not a hard concept to grasp that people sometimes wants their home back or at let back to a place where yall arent the priority.
A disgusting betrayal of the Caymanian people – in flagrant disregard for our laws and the principles underpinning them.
You voted the politicians, made the laws, the politicians flouted the laws. Simple!
How do politicians flout laws while we are paying Civil Servants $400 million every year to make sure the laws are followed and enforced?
Corruption or ineptitude?
Huh? Naive! LOL
the number is not the issue.
its the fact cig has no development plan for the island which leads to the social issues facing cayman today…traffic, housing,schooling, congestions, garbage disposal….etc.
don’t expect any miracles from ncfc (no change for cayman).
there is no-one in cig or civil service with expertise or qualifications to tackle these issues
civil service is filled with poorly educated people with zero ability to tackle these issues.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
It shouldn’t startle anyone that contributors legally domiciled after 15 years are getting their CI Status applications approved, and their right to vote. That’s literally how it is supposed to work.
Hence the need for rollover, and the dangers inherent in its non application and enforcement.
The system wasn’t supposed to be so easy to game. Removing the ‘key employee’ and rollover was supposed to be coupled with making PR more difficult to get. In practice we just made it really easy for rich people to get. This is gentrifying the island, pushing locals out of the western side of the island while expats and children of expats are already on 2-3 properties in South Sound and Seven Mile Beach in their mid-30s. I have a friend who has been here for 6 years, he and his wife got residency through independent means, and their toddler will soon be Caymanian. 20 years from now he will be the “first Caymanian to gold medal at the Olympics” and the reality is he’ll be as Canadian as he is now. Caymanian as a thing is becoming extinct. Put us on the endangered species list. I tried to date another half-Caymanian and there was too much trauma and too much stress trying to survive in this new Cayman. So I guess both of us will have quarter-Caymanian children.
Bottom line: no, this is not how this was supposed to work. You weren’t supposed to be able to do a couple years of token mentoring, throw 100k into a friend’s plan to ruin a local beloved restaurant, buy a house, and voila you’re in. We were trying to get only people who actually really cared and really invested. We were trying to measure, as a percentage of what you made, how much you invested and how much you saved. But we have just attracted so, so much foreign money here, you guys get 60 points for your money, the same automatic 15 for your occupation everyone else gets, then you do some token mentoring when someone tells you it’s time to start, we’re at what 85 points now? The last few PR letters I’ve written I’ve been told ‘my lawyer says they won’t be needed, I’ve already sailed over the requirements, but it’ll be nice to have if you can get it to me this week’. I remember when people used to ask me NICELY for a PR letter.
This is ridiculous and the publication of these figures hopefully will prove a useful impetus for the government to begin closing the doors. And we do not want to hear about how no one will come here anymore. Yes they will.
This rollover system was adopted by PPM to emulate Bermuda’s errors. They did it anyway. It forces the permit workforce to funnel into a lane to prove they are net contributors and are not a drag on social resources. With Caymanian character references and other tests, those that qualify are routing into PR by year 8, then Naturalization by year 10, then CI Status by year 15. They do qualify, as determined by the all Caymanian PR and CI Status Board. Many in this funnel already have a good passport and don’t need to vote or do jury duty. They just want to keep running their operation, which employs Caymanians, and contributes to Cayman. Their dislike of turtle doesn’t affect anyone else.