Grocery boss takes over top seat on ethics committee

Woody Foster

(CNS): Woody Foster, the managing director of the Foster’s Supermarket chain, is the new chair of the Commission for Standards in Public Life. Foster has served on the commission as a member since October last year and was appointed chairperson in May. The other members are Tonicia Williams, Keith Blake, Jay Ehrhart and Diana Deopersad (see bios below).

In a press release announcing the new lineup, Foster said he aimed to make a difference.

“I am excited to lead this distinguished team and make a meaningful difference in driving up standards and accountability in public life. I look forward to working with my fellow members to ensure we drive and uphold the highest standards of governance in the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Acting Governor Franz Manderson said the appointees brought “distinct expertise and a proven dedication to public service, which will enhance the CSPL’s essential role in upholding integrity and accountability across our public institutions.”

The CSPL is focused on upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service. It also oversees the Register of Interests, for which everyone in public life must file a declaration each year in July.

All public officers at head of department level and above, board members of statutory authorities and government companies, elected and official members of parliament, and other designated positionsmust declare their interests, assets, income, and liabilities. New post-holders, which includes MPs elected to office on 30 April, must declare within 90 days of assuming office.

The register is described by officials as “a cornerstone of good governance, ensuring transparency and helping prevent conflicts of interest”.

The register is a public file, but it is not available online and it is not easily accessible to members of the public. There are also existing concerns that the Commission Secretariat is under-staffed and therefore unable to fully enforce compliance. During a previous visit to check the register, CNS found a number of board members had failed to submit any declarations at all, while others were clearly incomplete.

The CSPL, however, is tasked with dealing with complaints from members of the public who find that public officers required to declare have failed to register.

The register is now open for declarations, which can be submitted via the online portal here before 30 July.

See the bios of the full lineup of the CSPL below:

Woody Foster, Chairman: Managing Director of Foster’s Food Fair Ltd and an integral member of the Foster Group Board of Directors. A respected community leader, Foster serves on multiple boards, including Caribbean Utilities Company, and chairs LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone) Ltd. He was first appointed as a member of CSPL effective 21 October 2024 for a four-year term. He was subsequently appointed Chairman on 1 May 2025 until the end of his tenure.

Tonicia Williams, Member: Senior Associate in Litigation and Restructuring at Conyers, called to the Cayman Islands Bar in 2014. She served as Deputy Chairperson of the Cayman Islands National Minimum Wage Committee in 2023 and has volunteered extensively with local charities. Williams was appointed effective 1 May 2025 for a four-year term.

Jay Ehrhart, Member: Retired civil servant with over 20 years of service to the Cayman Islands across public relations, media, and tourism sectors. He most recently served as Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and previously held senior roles with the Department of Tourism and Radio Cayman. He was appointed effective 11 December 2024 for a four-year term.

Keith Blake, Member: Recently retired from a distinguished career in insolvency and restructuring, with over 20 years in the Cayman Islands. He is a former Senior Director with Alvarez & Marsal and previously with KPMG. Blake was reappointed for a second four-year term from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2029.

Diana Deopersad, Member: Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants with 20 years of external-audit and fund administration experience in the Cayman Islands financial services industry. She recently retired from her accounting career and eager to apply her expertise to improve governance standards. She was appointed effective 7 July 2025 for a four-year term.