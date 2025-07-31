Four acres of GT primary forest bulldozed for new mall

The site of the new mall before work began (Source: Google Maps)

(CNS): A controversial project has stirred up more anger and resentment from the public about the over-development across Cayman that is costing the country more and more of its dwindling natural resources. Sam Thevasaeyan, the president of Yarl Holdings, has begun clearing a more than four-acre site, destroying some of the last remaining old-growth forest and primary habitat in the capital to pave the way for a mixed-use development off Walker’s Road and Ellery Merren Drive in George Town.

The $40 million proposed development, consisting of the mall and townhouses, received planning permission last September. That approval is being challenged by objectors, who are waiting for their appeal to be heard by the Planning Appeals Tribunal, scheduled for October. However, under the law, the developer is allowed to press on with the project, which means that even if the appeal succeeds, the natural resources will still be lost.

According to the minutes of the Central Planning Authority meeting when the application for the International Mall was heard, the board did not appear to consider the loss of important and increasingly rare endemic flora and fauna that would be lost to the project.

The Department of Environment had pointed out to the CPA that this type of habitat is in severe decline, particularly in George Town, and is becoming a scarce and highly threatened resource as a result of development.

“The site coverage is dense and the proposed site plan does not appear to provide much opportunity to retain the existing native vegetation on the site,” the DoE said in its submissions as it urged the applicant to reconsider the site layout so that as much primary native vegetation as possible could be retained and incorporated into the development.

But because the National Conservation Council’s powers are still extremely limited when it comes to land that is not formally protected in some way, the DoE could do no more than urge the developer to manage the damage. However, after the recent clearing, a significant amount of the forest has already been lost.

The project includes three 2-storey commercial buildings and seven 2- and 3-storey townhouse buildings, a pool and a 2-storey amenity building with a gym and meeting area. In total, there will be over 30,000 square feet of retail space and more than 81,000 square feet of residential space. The replacement of natural green resources with concrete is staggering, as there will also be some 210 parking spaces.

Dozens of residents in the area objected to the project. Many were concerned about the impact on traffic, and the change that such a significant development would have in a relatively quiet residential part of Walkers Road. Several were also deeply concerned about the loss of the primary habitat, given how rare trees of all kinds are now in the capital.

The CPA dismissed their objections, stating that they didn’t raise sufficient grounds for refusing permission, but they are pursuing their appeal.

When work began at the site earlier this month and people began to see the old forest being cleared, it sparked a social media backlash as trees and bush were uprooted, pulled up and crushed under the bulldozer.

However, public concern about the loss of natural spaces is rarely considered by the CPA. Even though the loss of this type of primary habitat impacts all residents, only landowners within 100 feet of such a project can weigh in on the discussion, and even official objectors rarely manage to stop a project.

The lack of wider public consultation on large developments that significantly change neighbourhoods and lead to the loss of pristine and increasingly rare habitat is a growing concern. It goes hand in hand with the very real public view that Cayman is being sold off to developers against the wishes of the people purely for the profit of those who sell and develop to the detriment of the rest of the population.

There is a growing movement in Cayman calling for more accountability, transparency and public consultation on development projects, especially given that all planning applications, regardless of their size and impact on the broader community, are being guided by an outdated and woefully inadequate National Development Plan.