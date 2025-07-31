Four acres of GT primary forest bulldozed for new mall
(CNS): A controversial project has stirred up more anger and resentment from the public about the over-development across Cayman that is costing the country more and more of its dwindling natural resources. Sam Thevasaeyan, the president of Yarl Holdings, has begun clearing a more than four-acre site, destroying some of the last remaining old-growth forest and primary habitat in the capital to pave the way for a mixed-use development off Walker’s Road and Ellery Merren Drive in George Town.
The $40 million proposed development, consisting of the mall and townhouses, received planning permission last September. That approval is being challenged by objectors, who are waiting for their appeal to be heard by the Planning Appeals Tribunal, scheduled for October. However, under the law, the developer is allowed to press on with the project, which means that even if the appeal succeeds, the natural resources will still be lost.
According to the minutes of the Central Planning Authority meeting when the application for the International Mall was heard, the board did not appear to consider the loss of important and increasingly rare endemic flora and fauna that would be lost to the project.
The Department of Environment had pointed out to the CPA that this type of habitat is in severe decline, particularly in George Town, and is becoming a scarce and highly threatened resource as a result of development.
“The site coverage is dense and the proposed site plan does not appear to provide much opportunity to retain the existing native vegetation on the site,” the DoE said in its submissions as it urged the applicant to reconsider the site layout so that as much primary native vegetation as possible could be retained and incorporated into the development.
But because the National Conservation Council’s powers are still extremely limited when it comes to land that is not formally protected in some way, the DoE could do no more than urge the developer to manage the damage. However, after the recent clearing, a significant amount of the forest has already been lost.
The project includes three 2-storey commercial buildings and seven 2- and 3-storey townhouse buildings, a pool and a 2-storey amenity building with a gym and meeting area. In total, there will be over 30,000 square feet of retail space and more than 81,000 square feet of residential space. The replacement of natural green resources with concrete is staggering, as there will also be some 210 parking spaces.
Dozens of residents in the area objected to the project. Many were concerned about the impact on traffic, and the change that such a significant development would have in a relatively quiet residential part of Walkers Road. Several were also deeply concerned about the loss of the primary habitat, given how rare trees of all kinds are now in the capital.
The CPA dismissed their objections, stating that they didn’t raise sufficient grounds for refusing permission, but they are pursuing their appeal.
When work began at the site earlier this month and people began to see the old forest being cleared, it sparked a social media backlash as trees and bush were uprooted, pulled up and crushed under the bulldozer.
However, public concern about the loss of natural spaces is rarely considered by the CPA. Even though the loss of this type of primary habitat impacts all residents, only landowners within 100 feet of such a project can weigh in on the discussion, and even official objectors rarely manage to stop a project.
The lack of wider public consultation on large developments that significantly change neighbourhoods and lead to the loss of pristine and increasingly rare habitat is a growing concern. It goes hand in hand with the very real public view that Cayman is being sold off to developers against the wishes of the people purely for the profit of those who sell and develop to the detriment of the rest of the population.
There is a growing movement in Cayman calling for more accountability, transparency and public consultation on development projects, especially given that all planning applications, regardless of their size and impact on the broader community, are being guided by an outdated and woefully inadequate National Development Plan.
See the minutes of the CPA meeting in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
dart gor premier! ha ha ha…he better watch out them duppies dont chase him on his private bicycle track in little cayman…lotsa boo boo out deh! kinda like maui waui shit! lol
Question: Did any of the 100s of Caymanians who drove past the “Coming Soon” sign next to Vigoro Nursery for nearly two years as the we’re stuck in traffic think to raise the alarm? Did we think the mall would float over the forest? We are reactive. Not even when we see the manure heading for us do we take a stand to stop it — and we act like that for everything.
McLaughlin in Parliament: It is not the government selling land, but Caymanians seeking to improve their lot in life and who could blame them. ‘Nuff said.
4 acres is now a ‘forest’ in Grand Cayman. The situation practically reached the point where a small backyard has to be protected as a natural reserve. And Mt Trushmore will soon be elected a valuable eco-niche where rats, after the killing of all cats, will be protected wildlife
Caymanians sell the land
Caymanians approve the planning
Caymanian Build on the land
Those pesky expats.
He is a SRI LANKAN. He’s about as Caymanian as a cup of Tim Horton’s. Came ya and paid to become one of us because NATIVES sell out our homeland.
The Watlers and Merrens are one of Cayman’s original families – they have generational wealth from long time. Evidently wanted more quick millions, not to sell half to the trust below market and keep the other half for affordable housing to help the lower class native Caymanians have a chance to get on the property ladder with them.
No, we import poverty to build luxury we’ll never afford and sell acres in our captial to a man who wants to cottu and various eastern/curry spices in his “international” mall.
SO sick and tired of how we’ve ruined this place. Can’t hear the Caymanian accent anymore outside of visiting the retirement homes. We are a dying breed.
Only yourselves to blame.
Actually, he’s Caymanian
https://portal.elections.ky/home/revised-list?q=Thevasaeyan
You’ve said nothing differently from the original comment, if you don’t consider the gentleman building on the land he purchase, the author’s comment is still valid, blame Caymanian’s and give the pesky expats a break.
Why would you people want to sell the property, enjoy the money then restriction the purchaser from building on his property? Should people simply donate the land to Government?????
So he’s a dual citizen.
Dear OFREG,
Please investigate Yarl Holdings! XXXX The finished product for [its] developments look nothing like the drawings. Leaky roofs and windows are common, complexes look like construction sites when they claim to be completed. Please do something about this terrible developer and protect the people!!
Yarl Holdings homes…rows of cookie-cutter “homes”…not sure why people even buy it..other subdivisions aren’t any better…I was shocked by the size of the bedrooms and bathrooms
Do you mean it has vibrant colors, large verandas, high ceilings, and open-air spaces designed for natural ventilation and passive cooling? Sarcasm.
how unfair that you people chose not to donate the land to government, you instead sold it, enjoy the money then want to stop the purchaser from building on his land.
Why don’t you all stop selling your lands, no one will by your land from you only to conserve it for you.
Everyone please ring the PPM HQ to find where Sam is ? I dare you!
Australia!
PPM need to come out against this eh Kurt wey u deh? PPM Sam is in a spot of trouble it looks like. Soon past BoBo and we can get back to counting deh $$$$
It is now perfectly clear that the Caymanians/electorate have NO voice. You want to find out what the people want? ASK them!!
The CPA has become the biggest threat to the preservation of our natural resources. A project of this magnitude should have been discussed with the people, not just summarily passed. Money here talks louder than legislation, much louder than the will of the people.
WE have NO voice. Please, new government, take vital steps to prevent us from being a giant concrete and asphalt slab that caters to the rich, serviced by hoards of underpaid expats.
As it turns out, the electorate do have a voice.
https://portal.elections.ky/home/revised-list?q=Thevasaeyan
You always had a voice, you just did not use it, you watched it, now you complain and whine about it!
You crushed yourselves!
The man says his 5 million dollar investment interest payments is far more important than unnah environmental rubbish and concerns. Mr Sam Thevasaeyan of Yari investments is right about one thing unnah outrage need to be directed at those very Greedy Merrens and absolutely disgusting Watlers who sold it out and he is absolutely right about some of these same hypocrites who now protesting foreigners taking over them and their businesses in Cayman hypocrisy. I wonder what the PPM have to say about this crickets no doubt cause PPM Sam money is secured by PPM HQ aaah Cayman our hypocrisy is never ending boy I tell you mann.
The Merrens are just angry that Yarl that beat them to building big retail in this area.
So true!
Death of Mother Earth, never a rebirth
Evolution’s end, never will it mend
what the definitions of ‘forest’… ‘old growth forest’..’primary habitat’….and ‘bush’.. or ‘dense vegetation’????
yawn…rule of law will play out here.
its private land…if a real forest of note…cig should buy the land and preserve it.
all of sudden i never knew cayman had so many ‘forests’ and valuable ‘wetlands’….zzzzzzzzzzzzz
I was just thinking the other day that this island needs more nail and hair salons, off-brand convenience stores and maybe a fast food restaurant.
We’re desperately short of churches too!
And liquor stores
lololol
And more bars with beds n their loaded clientele, go Cayman so classy and respectable!
CNS your article is flat out wrong stating that the NCC and DOE extremely limited powers, that is a biased opinion when you read the relevant laws. But you have your agenda of one sided reporting.
If the NCC wanted to protect and conserve this land they could designate it and offer to buy it from the owner. They could consult with developer and offer to relocate trees…But they did not….
To be fair they’ve never really been shy about their anti development agenda.
CNS: Correction. Anti-over-development, anti-irresponsible development agenda. To be fair.
You are misinformed. The previous government pulled the teeth of the DOE to stop projects; currently, they can only advise.
Clear it and develop it.
really they only thing to do with the plot of land other than make it a park.
“Yes the planet got destroyed. But for a beautiful moment in time we created a lot of value for shareholders”
agree. Pay over the entire island. Take the money and run. Wait for Jesus and the rapture. Abraham religions are about exploitation.
I feel that most of us agree with your sentiment, but despise so much the reality of what you said, that you got thumbs down.
When will there be a change of the members of the Central Planning Authority??
You’re not going to like it when it’s revealed.
I assume old growth means something different than virgin. GC was logged out entirely.
Trees on that land are much older and most likely wiser than you. This rock will be too hot to live on if your kind of thinking prevails.
https://www.globalforestwatch.org/dashboards/country/CYM/
The government wants to force me to drive an Electric vehicle but allows every path of green on this island to be turned into concrete. Make it make sense. All concrete does is retain heat, you ever wonder why Cayman is getting hotter just look around you. Hopefully this mall will be blended with lush Trees to at least stem some of the damage.
Sold by multi-generational Caymanians, then the same family riots on social media and sends death threats to a man (who bought his Caymanian status) for clearing his privately owned land that he purchased from them.
Sink this damn place yo. A joke.
No no no you have it wrong everything wrong here is due to expats, if we left this would be paradise, the fish would magically reappear, street dog would poop gold, there would be zero corruption and all god fearing caymanians would be successful, happy, employed on massive salaries and there would be no crime
And you know for a fact that 90% of the other protestors would sell their family land in a heartbeat if they had something worth selling.
Yet as seen in the above image, all the surrounding land, previously “old growth forest and primary habitat” has been cleared, filled, developed and is now occupied by the very same objectors.
ZZZZZZ…hopefully dart..who owns a big chunk of little cayman will preserve its natural beauty…he seems to be a responsible developer…but in owning a large part of the country…can you immagine if ge sells off to yhe chinese or russians! this place a nightmare happening in the works!
Dart is responsible for more concrete and parking spaces in Cayman than anyone else! “responsible”?!? Come off it – he places a few trees in between thousands of cars. talk about drinking the koolaid
Parking spaces required by law, resulting from the ineptitude of the Civil Service and inability of elected officials to develop a functional public transportation system.
Hahahahaha imagine thinking daddy dart is here to protect the environment!
Exactly! Camana bay was a pristine mangrove area before he bought it. He wants a beach bar at Barkers (on his land)& a helipad at NS for his cross country cycling (on his land). He cleared north of Public Beach SMB for future development including wanting a cut through coast to coast.
You really think he’s here for the environment?
He’s not a responsible develepor – the Britannia owners won’t let Dart build on the 50 odd acres old golf course. Even though he does want to destroy even more green space to put up 10 storey towers. Come plant some trees on there.