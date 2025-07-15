Fishing ban in the works for non-Caymanians

Photo credit: DoT

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the development of new legislation to prohibit non-Caymanians from harvesting any marine life from Cayman’s waters, with limited exceptions for regulated catch-and-release fishing, according to a release from the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Sustainability.

This proposal forms part of a broader effort to protect marine biodiversity and preserve fishing resources for Caymanians. It also includes new protections for vulnerable species that would apply to all anglers, regardless of nationality.

The proposed framework introduces comprehensive restrictions for non-Caymanians while protecting access for local fisherfolk, the release said. Currently, there are no fishing licence requirements or fees for anyone, whether resident or visitor, to fish in designated areas.

The National Coalition for Caymanians is considering measures that would prohibit non-Caymanians from taking any species at all, including fish, conch, lobster and other marine life from Cayman waters. However, limited exceptions may be established through a licensing system that would allow near-shore catch-and-release fishing of designated game fish and offshore catch-and-release of certain billfish species.

Environment Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said it was important to balance tradition and conservation. “Our marine ecosystems are under increasing pressure from overfishing and climate change,” she said in the release.

“By introducing additional restrictions, we are taking a proactive step to manage our marine ecosystem responsibly. These measures will help maintain the health of our reefs and marine life, safeguarding both our natural resources for this and future generations.”

She continued, “Initiating legislative drafting is an important step. While the legislative drafting work is underway, government will consult with the various stakeholders to develop the implementation and operational plans for the new regulation, including enforcement and managing visitor access through controlled catch-and-release opportunities.”

Ebanks-Wilks noted that this was just the start of the process to change the law, and no changes have been implemented yet.

The problem of overfishing has been a significant issue for years. It has led to the introduction of marine parks and various restrictions on take for everyone, and eventually the National Conservation Act. At one time, there was legislation that required non-Caymanians to obtain a licence to fish, which cost around $400 to fish from shore.

However, the regime was abandoned when a court found it to be discriminatory and was subsequently completely repealed by the NCA. It remains to be seen how the proposed legislation would differentiate between locals and foreigners, given that the courts have already found the previous licensing regime to be unconstitutional.

Nevertheless, some have consistently argued that only locals should be allowed to fish in Cayman waters, and over the years, the Department of Environment has been tasked with examining the possibilities.

In 2023, DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said they had submitted proposals about restricting fishing to locals, but noted the cost of enforcement. Speaking on Radio Cayman, he pointed out how difficult it can be for marine enforcement officers to determine who is Caymanian.

Then in 2024, Bernie Bush, then MP for West Bay North, brought a private member’s motion to parliament seeking the reintroduction of a licensing regime for non-locals to fish, which was passed by parliament and accepted by the UPM administration.

However, it appears that the new government may be taking it a step further, possibly introducing blanket protections for certain vulnerable species that would apply to both locals and foreigners.

Even with the current protections, given Cayman’s growing population and the fact that anyone can fish in the designated areas, fish stocks in Cayman are under constant pressure. A law that only allows Caymanians to fish is an obvious step, likely to be welcomed by locals.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks explained the ministry’s dual priorities. “Our team will now begin the important work of developing and implementing these protections in a way that both safeguards our marine environment and respects Caymanian fishing traditions. We’ll be working closely with the community to ensure these measures achieve the right balance for our future.”

The Ministry of Health, Environment and Sustainability will now begin a consultation period, and the release noted that the final regulations may differ from initial proposals. Once internal consultations have been completed, implementation will occur only after the necessary work is done, following a public consultation period and legislative approval, the release said.