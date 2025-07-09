Expats enjoy Cayman life more than locals

George Town Harbour (photo credit: Tyler Stewart)

(CNS): The second biannual Cayman Islands Quality of Life survey found that expatriates appear to be enjoying their life here more than Caymanians, though the overall score was 0.7% less than the first results assessed in the spring of 2024. The comprehensive survey, which looks at many aspects of life and happiness, not just wealth, found Cayman has a score of 82.9% among all residents, but is more than a point lower for Caymanians at 81.8%.

While all residents appear most content with their economic and physical safety, which scored 85.7%, the total score was brought down by the natural and living environment, which scored 75.4% for everyone and 74.1% for local people.

While this is higher than the spring survey result, it is also directly related to the addition of significant new indicators that have allowed a more realistic measure of this category. These include environmental preservation, natural disasters and emergencies, household disaster preparedness and economic and social development.

Caymanian respondents’ answers revealed strong dissatisfaction with most economic and social development indicators, as well as some environmental preservation indicators. Almost one-third of Caymanian respondents were dissatisfied with the green spaces and walkability in our communities. Over a quarter of local people also recorded being unhappy about waste management practices and recycling, as well as the state of protections for both land and marine resources.

This reflects how much more important the environment is to our quality of life than politicians have been inclined to give it credit for, as they often focus on the dollar-and-cents aspect of living. However, these results demonstrate that the public remains less than satisfied with the continued overdevelopment of the islands and the depletion of natural resources, which are eroding the country’s relatively high quality of life score.

One of the most significant yardsticks for quality of life also relates to health and wellness. Residents ranked their health as the most essential quality of life at 34.5%. Across the population as a whole, the score came out at 84.8%, the second highest, but for Caymanians, it was lower at under 83%.

But the figure disguises the clear frustrations with waiting times for services from public hospitals and clinics, which scored under 71%, with 27% of Caymanians dissatisfied with these services. The score was boosted, however, by a very high spiritual rating of over 92%.

Despite the relatively high score of 84.7% for the material living conditions for most people, an estimated 11.6% of households are overcrowded. A higher number of families have bills in arrears and have been disconnected from utilities. Overall, the quality of life rating has dropped by 3.9% since the spring.

The score for leisure and social activities was 80.7%, based on work-life balance (76.4%) and social cohesion and connections (85.0%), which measures the interconnectedness of different social groups, including the prevalence of loneliness.

For Caymanians, the satisfaction score was 80.5%. The data suggest that approximately 27.4% of the population recorded feeling lonely, and while this could be explained by the country’s high number of expat workers who are here alone, the survey found that about 24% of Caymanians also said they were lonely.

In all six of the main areas measured, Caymanians had a lower score than the general population. Officials from ESO said the public’s engagement with this report is crucial for the collective efforts to improve the quality of life in the Cayman Islands.