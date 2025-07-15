E-bikes and scooters cause road safety concerns

Scooters for rent at Camana Bay (from social media)

(CNS): Local authorities are warning the public about the unlawful use of electric bicycles and scooters amid mounting safety concerns following a “significant increase in dangerous and unlawful use”. This has led to traffic disruptions, near-misses and heightened risks for all road users. Riders are urged to read the section of the Cayman Islands Road Code that pertains to motorcycles and motor-assisted vehicles before using them.

Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) Director David Dixon pointed out that ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“We continue to see unlicensed, uninsured e-bikes and scooters on our roads, some capable of dangerous speeds,” he said. “Riders and importers must understand that these are not toys. They are vehicles under Cayman law and must be registered, licensed and insured. Failure to comply will result in fines, confiscation and legal liability in the event of an accident. The responsibility lies with you.”

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that too many riders are ignoring basic safety measures, such as not wearing helmets, not having lights, and speeding in pedestrian areas.

“This behaviour endangers not only the riders but also pedestrians and motorists,” Walton said. “Let me be clear: these are enforceable laws, not guidelines. RCIPS officers will be taking action. Riders who flout the law face prosecution, fines and seizure of their vehicles. Safety on our roads is non-negotiable.”

Under the Traffic Act (2021 Revision), motorised scooters and e-bikes capable of speeds exceeding 15 mph are legally classed as motorcycles or motor vehicles. Riders must register and license these vehicles with the DVDL, hold a valid driver’s license, and have insurance. Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSVs), including some e-bikes, are permitted only on roads with posted speed limits of 30mph or lower and are strictly prohibited from high-speed roadways.

Riders are required to always wear an approved helmet and ensure their vehicle is equipped with functional lights and reflectors. They must also obey all road rules, including travelling in the direction of traffic flow. Using sidewalks or travelling against traffic is illegal and dangerous.

NRA Managing Director Edward Howard also expressed concern about the growing misuse of these machines. “We’ve observed several unsafe behaviours, such as riders weaving through traffic, travelling against the flow, using sidewalks, and entering high-speed zones, all of which create serious risks for all road users.

“While the NRA does not have direct enforcement powers, we are working closely with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and other government agencies to support the safe and responsible integration of these devices into our road network.”

Chief Officer Eric Bush, who chairs the National Road Safety Committee (NRSC), said the planning ministry, which has policy responsibility for roads, is deeply concerned about the escalating misuse of electric mobility devices.

“These vehicles can enhance connectivity across our communities, but when operated irresponsibly, they become a threat. Riders and importers must understand that compliance with the law is not optional. Our collective priority is safeguarding all road users, whether on two wheels or four,” he added.

However, there is increasing interest in these inexpensive, convenient and environmentally friendly modes of transport, which could help Cayman reduce its emissions and road congestion, and there is room for encouraging their use. However, many believe that more designated safe lanes need to be created to keep those choosing these eco-friendly ways of travelling safe and expand their use.

For more information on licensing or the lawful operation of e-bikes and e-scooters, contact the DVDL or the NRSC Secretariat at PLAHI.



