E-bikes and scooters cause road safety concerns
(CNS): Local authorities are warning the public about the unlawful use of electric bicycles and scooters amid mounting safety concerns following a “significant increase in dangerous and unlawful use”. This has led to traffic disruptions, near-misses and heightened risks for all road users. Riders are urged to read the section of the Cayman Islands Road Code that pertains to motorcycles and motor-assisted vehicles before using them.
Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) Director David Dixon pointed out that ignorance of the law is no excuse.
“We continue to see unlicensed, uninsured e-bikes and scooters on our roads, some capable of dangerous speeds,” he said. “Riders and importers must understand that these are not toys. They are vehicles under Cayman law and must be registered, licensed and insured. Failure to comply will result in fines, confiscation and legal liability in the event of an accident. The responsibility lies with you.”
Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that too many riders are ignoring basic safety measures, such as not wearing helmets, not having lights, and speeding in pedestrian areas.
“This behaviour endangers not only the riders but also pedestrians and motorists,” Walton said. “Let me be clear: these are enforceable laws, not guidelines. RCIPS officers will be taking action. Riders who flout the law face prosecution, fines and seizure of their vehicles. Safety on our roads is non-negotiable.”
Under the Traffic Act (2021 Revision), motorised scooters and e-bikes capable of speeds exceeding 15 mph are legally classed as motorcycles or motor vehicles. Riders must register and license these vehicles with the DVDL, hold a valid driver’s license, and have insurance. Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSVs), including some e-bikes, are permitted only on roads with posted speed limits of 30mph or lower and are strictly prohibited from high-speed roadways.
Riders are required to always wear an approved helmet and ensure their vehicle is equipped with functional lights and reflectors. They must also obey all road rules, including travelling in the direction of traffic flow. Using sidewalks or travelling against traffic is illegal and dangerous.
NRA Managing Director Edward Howard also expressed concern about the growing misuse of these machines. “We’ve observed several unsafe behaviours, such as riders weaving through traffic, travelling against the flow, using sidewalks, and entering high-speed zones, all of which create serious risks for all road users.
“While the NRA does not have direct enforcement powers, we are working closely with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and other government agencies to support the safe and responsible integration of these devices into our road network.”
Chief Officer Eric Bush, who chairs the National Road Safety Committee (NRSC), said the planning ministry, which has policy responsibility for roads, is deeply concerned about the escalating misuse of electric mobility devices.
“These vehicles can enhance connectivity across our communities, but when operated irresponsibly, they become a threat. Riders and importers must understand that compliance with the law is not optional. Our collective priority is safeguarding all road users, whether on two wheels or four,” he added.
However, there is increasing interest in these inexpensive, convenient and environmentally friendly modes of transport, which could help Cayman reduce its emissions and road congestion, and there is room for encouraging their use. However, many believe that more designated safe lanes need to be created to keep those choosing these eco-friendly ways of travelling safe and expand their use.
For more information on licensing or the lawful operation of e-bikes and e-scooters, contact the DVDL or the NRSC Secretariat at PLAHI.
How many motorists have been run over, and left for dead by cyclists and scooterists, to form this opinion of “alarm”. Zero. Cyclists, scooters, pedestrians are not the ones injuring the drunk drivers speeding and swerving in the steel cages.
Dixon might be the ignorant one. He should go to his own DVDL website and show us the forms that don’t exist, the procedure for licensing and inspection that his staff don’t know about, the insurance that doesn’t underwritten, and the enforcement division that is MIA on all things Traffic Regulations. Class A e-bikes are speed-limited to 20mph, not 15mph. If 15mph is what the law says, then this is the only place on Earth with that speed limit, routinely surpassed by analogue pelotons of cyclists, which include Mr Eric Bush.
Every time I drive through GT and up SMB Road, there are plenty of Ebikes and scooters in the middle of the driving lane, holding up traffic.
Impound and crush every last one of the menaces!
If this is administered and policed as well as cars and motorbikes are, well, you may as well have held off on publishing this information.
Fix the roads, fix the DVDL, fix roads policing, and you might just have a chance!
Fair enough that ebikes and scooters should be licensed. Actually, every bicycle should be licensed and required to have front and rear lights, like we did until the 80s.
But, I have a problem with DVDL and other agencies waging this campaign now, after the place is already flooded with ebikes and scooters. Where were they and these rules when the imported flood of ebikes was taking place?
Typical CIG wisdom, “let’s deal with a problem after the fact.”
Hope they never track down every ebike or scooter here.
Franz, do us a favour and retire, take Eric with you!!
All words no enforcement!
Uninsured cars with no license plates driving around daily. Nothing done.
But the police are going to enforce e-bikes and scooters. Yeah right
4 wheels and unlicensed off-road bikes flying through traffic pulling wheelies.
Police were not bothered as I personally watched one wheely past a police car and was told by the officer they are not allowed to chase them. I think they meant can’t be bothered.
Couldn’t agree more, especially when tourists are using them. We had some teenagers who were running rampant on the road with the Bird scooters. One ran infront of my sisters car and she had to jam brakes. Then he had the audacity to flip her off while laughing. Some type of policy needs to be created.
There will be a lot of push back from some members of the public on this, but the law is the law. Yes, these vehicles provide a low-cost (and more ecofriendly) transportation option for a lot of people, but it is the few that is ruining it for the many. Too many ding dongs riding those things recklessly on public roads every day. Last Friday I drove out to East End in 5 o’clock traffic, and there was this guy on an e-bike popping wheelies in the middle of the flow of traffic heading east. From Tim Horton’s all the way through Savannah until I lost sight of him. Didn’t care who saw him (and no doubt recorded him!), he just kept on riding a wheelie right down the middle of the road. No one could go around him for fear of running him over. This crap has to stop and enforcing the law is just the way to stop it. Especially these really fast e-bikes that can keep up with traffic. Get the damn thing registered and licensed, get yourself insured and wear a damn helmet.