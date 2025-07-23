Drivers urged to replace decommissioned vehicle plates

The white Cayman Islands licence plates are now required

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is reminding drivers that all vehicles currently displaying decommissioned or temporary plates, including EVR (Electronic Vehicle Registration) plates, must replace them before 14 November. A release from the DVDL said this mandate is part of a broader initiative to modernise Cayman’s vehicle registration system, enhance road safety and ensure regulatory compliance.

The plates being recalled for replacement with new white plates include all temporary plates, Quincentennial Plates (with white letters), personalised plates with a yellow or orange background, and old-style orange-yellow plates.

To facilitate this process, the Crewe Road DVDL location is open Monday through Friday during regular business hours. Customers should present their current plates, windshield coupon and vehicle logbook to the licensing officer in exchange for new ones.

Owners of vehicles still displaying any of the decommissioned plates after 14 November will be reported to the police for prosecution, and non-compliance could result in a fine of up to CI$2,500, up to six months in jail or both.

Drivers can renew their vehicle and driver’s licences online via the DVDL website.