Drivers urged to replace decommissioned vehicle plates
(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is reminding drivers that all vehicles currently displaying decommissioned or temporary plates, including EVR (Electronic Vehicle Registration) plates, must replace them before 14 November. A release from the DVDL said this mandate is part of a broader initiative to modernise Cayman’s vehicle registration system, enhance road safety and ensure regulatory compliance.
The plates being recalled for replacement with new white plates include all temporary plates, Quincentennial Plates (with white letters), personalised plates with a yellow or orange background, and old-style orange-yellow plates.
To facilitate this process, the Crewe Road DVDL location is open Monday through Friday during regular business hours. Customers should present their current plates, windshield coupon and vehicle logbook to the licensing officer in exchange for new ones.
Owners of vehicles still displaying any of the decommissioned plates after 14 November will be reported to the police for prosecution, and non-compliance could result in a fine of up to CI$2,500, up to six months in jail or both.
Drivers can renew their vehicle and driver’s licences online via the DVDL website.
Category: Local News
What is the RCIPS action deadline for the plateless, unmuffled, full-face mask dirt bike riders pulling noisy wheelies through traffic for miles? How many more years of this can we journal in?
Why can’t the RCIPS show up and do the job they already have now? It’s always “soon come”, with hundreds of no-shows on fulltime pay. The public should fine the RCIPS for their perennial “we’ll do that later” attitude. They have the gall to say e-bikes are a ticketable problem when hundreds of other tickets could be written every hour at a half dozen roundabouts.
I recently saw a car in the parking lot behind the government admin building with a set of the old plates. Guess that employee didn’t get the memo.
Vehicles on the road with no plates at all… Why?
I know you can drive from the port once in-clearing has been done with Port Authority & Customs, but I see the repeated same vehicles with no plates on multiple occasions.
Makes a mockery of the rest of us that go thru the proper protocols.
It is obvious that the cars with the old plates are either not inspected and not properly registered, or there vehicle licensing is ignoring the issue.
I recently tried to exchange my yellow license plate for my motorbike for a replacement white plate but was told at the DVLA counter that I needed to hand in two original plates in order for them to be exchanged. I pointed out that motorcycles only have one licence plate but was told that when the bike was licenced it would have been issued two plates, which sounds like nonsense, and regardless the bike is over twenty years old and has had over 8 different owners since new. Completely bonkers. How can I comply with the law if the DVLA itself will not exchange my plate for a compliant white one???
Go to the police station and make a report you lost your plate. Then pay for the police report and bring it to DVDL.
I can pay to license my vehicle online but cannot pay for my police report online. Why?
I clicked on the “angry” for this reason: If this is done online, then it will likely be just as horrible as the rest of the recent online requirements. I get it that there is a learning curve for US, but there shouldn’t be a learning curve for government! What are they doing? We are being required to do things, such as renewing business licenses, and when the system doesn’t work, well, woops! Sorry, sucks to be you, oh and by the way, your fee increases every month.
Ever spiraling down the drain. I still have hope that the new government will get on these issues. To me, if you’ve gone from an in-person service to an online service, those people previously servicing in person should be polishing up the system! It should be flawless!
dreamer.
Where can I report my police officer neighbour who is driving a car with old yellow plates and nasty tailpipe emissions to boot?
This is rubbish, why was almost threatened and forced to hand in personalised plates last year which were not included in any of these categories and never mentioned on their website from the beginning:
‘The plates being recalled for replacement with new white plates include all temporary plates, Quincentennial Plates (with white letters), personalised plates with a yellow or orange background, and old-style orange-yellow plates.’
Wonder what happened to the personalised plates once handed in….sure they were destroyed?
Why would you have to hand them in it’s yours. The other normal numbered ones are basically rented
I have personal plates and have had since before the new plates were introduced and I was told that those are my plates to keep when I went to trade for the new set (still personalized just in the new style) my old yellow are decoration now.
Sounds like you were a victim of someone not knowing what they are doing and they took your plates.
Perhaps DVDL and the Police will read this!
Personal plates were white background with scene, black letters, not even mentioned in their description. You sre correct and told them I paid for them!
Perhaps somebody from DVDL or Police could offer an explanation – whose house msy they now be sitting in or were they sold online?
Same story from last year and same result too. No enforcement.