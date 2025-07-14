Driver denies killing 2 people in 2 separate collisions

Scene of fatal crash on 16 January 2021

(CNS): Tarrick Kevin Crawford (31), from West Bay, has denied killing two people in two different collisions just two months apart. When he appeared in Grand Court on Friday, Crawford denied causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Chuck Elvis Ebanks in November 2020 and Shayne Ewart in January 2021. Although Crawford has learning difficulties, he was cleared to enter his pleas by the court last year following various expert reports, which delayed the progress of the cases against him.

The crown alleges that at 7:20pm on 7 November 2020, Crawford was driving an unlicensed and uninsured motorcycle, without permission, dangerously on Powell Smith Drive in West Bay when he and hit and killed Ebanks (53), a resident in the district who was working along the road cleaning up in the immediate wake of Tropical Storm Eta.

The second collision took place a little more than two months later in the early morning hours of 16 January 2021. Prosecutors say that Crawford was driving a 2003 Honda Accord with two passengers — Ewart in the front and Paris Ebanks sitting in the back seat. Following a police chase, the Honda crashed into a concrete wall in West Bay. Ewart died from his injuries, while Crawford and Ebanks were both badly injured.

Crawford also pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of GBH in that crash in relation to Ebanks. He is now scheduled to stand trial on 17 November in relation to both crashes.

In May 2023, Ebanks filed a legal action against the police because of the chase. She claimed this caused the collision and the life-threatening injuries she sustained as a result. However, there are no public records available that suggest the case has been advanced. According to the filing, the chase began after the Honda had driven through a police checkpoint on the Easterly Tibbetts Highway. During the pursuit, both vehicles reached speeds in excess of 80mph.