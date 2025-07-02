Driver arrested after smashing into light pole

The car involved in the crash in Prospect on Wednesday

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from George Town who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he collided with a light pole on Shamrock Road in Prospect Wednesday morning has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police said the driver was pulled from the single-vehicle wreckage after an off-duty police officer came across the crash at around 2:10 this morning near Marina Drive.

The vehicle had been travelling westbound on Shamrock Road when it hit the CUC pole, resulting in severe damage to both the vehicle and the pole. After the driver, who was the only person in it, was pulled from the vehicle, he fled the scene. But he was apprehended shortly afterwards at a residence on Mangrove Avenue.

He had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital before he was arrested. The road was closed for the morning to allow CUC to repair the damaged pole. Meanwhile, footage circulating on social media reveals that at some point, the car caught fire.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the George Town Police Station at 649-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.