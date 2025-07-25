Dr Lockhart to chair Poinciana Advisory Council

Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Poinciana Mental Health Advisory Council, which officials say will be instrumental in enhancing governance, accountability and community responsiveness at the residential rehabilitation facility in East End. The council will be chaired by Dr Marc Lockhart, Cayman’s leading psychiatrist, who has returned to the project after resigning from the Mental Health Commission in 2023 over the myriad problems related to the development of the facility.

The Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre, which is desperately needed, given the Cayman Islands’ growing mental health challenges, has been plagued by delays and problems related to building codes and standards. It will be largely focused on providing a home for adults with long-term mental health problems who are currently housed overseas and whose families want to have them back in Cayman.

Although the original plans have been expended, Poinciana is not large enough to cater to young people, and is unlikely to meet the demand for mental health care for adults. Children will continue to be treated at the HSA hospital’s mental health ward, though it is clear from the pressure on the services that the government will have to consider a new and separate facility for children and adolescents.

It may also need to consider building a secure mental health facility for people convicted of crimes who are also suffering from severe mental health problems. These inmates are currently housed at HMP Northward and Fairbanks in inappropriate conditions as there is no secure place anywhere in Cayman other than the jails for the criminally insane.

The Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre is a first step in an attempt to modernise care for people with severe mental health problems, and the council will serve as a crucial link between the day-to-day operations of the facility and the evolving mental health needs of the Cayman Islands community.

Dr Lockhart, who is now Poinciana’s Consultant Psychiatrist and Programme Manager as well as chair of the council, said in a release about hs appointment that he was ready to take on the role.

“After 24 years of contributing to the development of a comprehensive mental health system, I am ready, with dedicated assistance of a committed team, to enhance the Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre. We will fulfil its mandate to create a structured, trauma-informed residential facility providing comprehensive, dignified care for the mentally ill, prioritising recovery, reintegration and lasting stability,” he said.

Poinciana Mental Health Advisory Council members, who are appointed by Cabinet, will provide oversight across clinical, operational and governance functions, ensuring that ethical standards, evidence-based practices and proper diligence are consistently upheld, the release said.

The council’s composition will remain flexible, allowing it to adapt to emerging needs and provide well-informed guidance. Membership includes the programme manager, clinical director, a family representative, a programme staff representative, and individuals from key community agencies and mental health services.

The Cayman Islands Government has said it is fully committed to the success of the centre and to ensuring that it delivers meaningful, high-quality care to those who need it most. Improving mental health outcomes across the Cayman Islands is a top national priority, and this council will play an integral role in achieving that goal.

Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said the council was a vital step. “By embedding accountability, clinical excellence and community engagement into the governance structure, we are building a foundation that truly supports recovery and long-term wellbeing,” she added.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said the council will ensure that the voices of clients, families, clinical staff and the wider community are integral to the decision-making process. “This is how we create a service that is not only clinically robust but also compassionate and culturally responsive,” she said.

According to the release, the primary purpose of the Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre is to provide a safe, therapeutic and recovery-oriented environment for individuals with moderate to severe mental health conditions who require structured residential care. The facility is designed to support stabilisation, rehabilitation and ultimately reintegration into the community.