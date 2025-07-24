DoT’s onerous bid leads to Canadian ‘Red Alert’
(CNS): The Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) has taken the unusual step of calling on media agencies not to proceed with a pitch to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for a CI$1.5 million media contract, after receiving complaints through its Pitch Watch service that the requirements are too onerous and require “an inordinate amount of speculative work… in an open call process.”
The DoT had issued a request for proposals through the Central Procurement Office for media services in the country to promote Cayman Tourism. However, the ‘Red Alert’ was issued because multiple agencies reached out to the ICA, complaining that the bid required agencies to essentially do most of the work for the contract before a bidder is selected.
ICA President and CEO Scott Knox told industry magazine Campaign that the RFP requires a fully worked up 12-month media strategy. “In other words, the entire planning bit of the account needs to be done to win the business,” he said. Knox described it as the type of RFP that is bad for the industry, and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism showed no willingness to discuss it with ICA or entertain changes.
“To ask in an open call — without doing a pre-qualifying RFI stage — that everybody who participates has to do this fully worked up strategy is really bad practice,” Knox stated, adding that when the association reached out to the DoT to see if they were willing to modify the procurement process, officials refused.
CNS has reached out to the DoT and the Central Procurement Office about the issue, and we are awaiting a response. However, the matter has already drawn comments from local vendors on social media platforms.
Local businesses have often spoken about the difficulties they sometimes face with the amount of work required to conduct a bid for a government contract. It can impact their bottom line, given the amount of money that can be lost on an unsuccessful bid, which is often too much for small businesses to risk.
This raises questions about genuine value for money for the public purse. If government agencies make it too difficult for bidders and thereby discourage companies from entering the process, it won’t be truly competitive.
Lynne Byles, the owner of local media company Tower and a former director of the local marketing association, told CNS that this is a significant problem and it is time to fix it.
“It’s definitely not just DoT, but across a lot of CIG RFP’s,” Byles said. “The amount of free work agencies are expected to do just to be considered is wild. Full strategies, creative ideas, detailed plans — and all before a contract is even awarded. It’s not fair, especially for local agencies who don’t have massive teams or budgets to throw at speculative work.”
However, Byles said there are solutions to the issue and explained how bids could be made more accessible for local and international companies where needed, lessen the workload for government agencies preparing and dealing with bids and get better value for money for the public purse.
“Let local agencies submit credentials once a year to get on an approved supplier list. Then, when projects come up, just send a clear brief and ask for a quote. Simple, fair, and way more efficient,” she noted. “RFPs should be clear and proportionate — not fishing expeditions for free ideas.”
Category: Business, Government Administration, Marketing, Politics, Tourism
LMAO, no surprise and about time! When will these people try and wake up to 2025, the world has changed whilst you are still cocooned in who knows what year. Try and expand your brains, minds, attitude and intellect to at least try and keep up or just stay in the past and all can leave, including young Caymanians who have to squeeze their expanded minds and brains back into a shoe that does no longer fits. Painful!
This is how they end up with dreadful adverts like those Girl riding an iguana ones with the dark cayman waters at night…. absolutely hilarious.
Those people running that forgot that cayman is like 39580 years behind and people arent doing free work in the real world unless youre desperate (hence the terrible adverts) They have absolutely no clue how to conduct business when it comes to creative work. Its laughable, good thing we have a money laundering name for ourselves in the movies and happen to be one of the better islands in the caribbean otherwise no one would know who we are for sure with the work DoT is doing lmao
happy this happened, they need to learn to catch up with the times
hence when you quote for cig work….you must treble your fees/quotation!
its do as i say not as i do for cig.
cig…incompetence at every level.
ncfc=no change for cayman.
time to boycott cig!
much like the private sector here…..dealing with cig is an exercise in futility swamped in red tape…. and then with the likelihood of not getting paid on time and chasing them for months.
Sounds like CIMA.
I have simply stopped responding to request for proposals from the Government, and I know several other local service providers who now refuse to participate in these procurement processes.
On top of the overly onerous requirements to even be considered, you have processes that drag on for several months, and then just fall silent. You don’t know if the contract was awarded, who received it, or why your bid was not successful.
We have a central procurement office that is supposed to police this, but just take a look at their website for past public opportunities and the hundreds of tenders going back to 2015 that simply say “closed” instead of “awarded” or “cancelled”.
Businesses can spend thousands putting together a response to an RfP. For the Government not to even have the courtesy to inform you of the outcome is really despicable. It is one of the reasons they are not getting value for money as an increasing number of vendors are refusing to participate.
its completely disrespectful to be honest.
CIG also requires local suppliers outside of the media industry to sign a 20-page, overly complex contract, written by them, to provide quotations for relatively small projects. It is possible that many companies chose not to give a quote, especially since CIG sends the contract with a very short deadline.
Rosa Harris’ DOT isn’t qualified to generate internally a template of suitable Tourism ideas, which is why they must rely on full work ups by foreign outsiders. This is how we got the $1mln SpongeBob and $1mln NYC ice cream boondoggles. This headline screams that Cayman has an intelligence problem at the helm of DOT, and that we need to replace Rosa, asap.
you obviously know nothing about tourism! she is a strong leader for our product respected throughout the Caribbean!