DoT’s onerous bid leads to Canadian ‘Red Alert’

Department of Tourism Director Rosa Harris

(CNS): The Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) has taken the unusual step of calling on media agencies not to proceed with a pitch to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for a CI$1.5 million media contract, after receiving complaints through its Pitch Watch service that the requirements are too onerous and require “an inordinate amount of speculative work… in an open call process.”

The DoT had issued a request for proposals through the Central Procurement Office for media services in the country to promote Cayman Tourism. However, the ‘Red Alert’ was issued because multiple agencies reached out to the ICA, complaining that the bid required agencies to essentially do most of the work for the contract before a bidder is selected.

ICA President and CEO Scott Knox told industry magazine Campaign that the RFP requires a fully worked up 12-month media strategy. “In other words, the entire planning bit of the account needs to be done to win the business,” he said. Knox described it as the type of RFP that is bad for the industry, and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism showed no willingness to discuss it with ICA or entertain changes.

“To ask in an open call — without doing a pre-qualifying RFI stage — that everybody who participates has to do this fully worked up strategy is really bad practice,” Knox stated, adding that when the association reached out to the DoT to see if they were willing to modify the procurement process, officials refused.

CNS has reached out to the DoT and the Central Procurement Office about the issue, and we are awaiting a response. However, the matter has already drawn comments from local vendors on social media platforms.

Local businesses have often spoken about the difficulties they sometimes face with the amount of work required to conduct a bid for a government contract. It can impact their bottom line, given the amount of money that can be lost on an unsuccessful bid, which is often too much for small businesses to risk.

This raises questions about genuine value for money for the public purse. If government agencies make it too difficult for bidders and thereby discourage companies from entering the process, it won’t be truly competitive.

Lynne Byles, the owner of local media company Tower and a former director of the local marketing association, told CNS that this is a significant problem and it is time to fix it.

“It’s definitely not just DoT, but across a lot of CIG RFP’s,” Byles said. “The amount of free work agencies are expected to do just to be considered is wild. Full strategies, creative ideas, detailed plans — and all before a contract is even awarded. It’s not fair, especially for local agencies who don’t have massive teams or budgets to throw at speculative work.”

However, Byles said there are solutions to the issue and explained how bids could be made more accessible for local and international companies where needed, lessen the workload for government agencies preparing and dealing with bids and get better value for money for the public purse.

“Let local agencies submit credentials once a year to get on an approved supplier list. Then, when projects come up, just send a clear brief and ask for a quote. Simple, fair, and way more efficient,” she noted. “RFPs should be clear and proportionate — not fishing expeditions for free ideas.”