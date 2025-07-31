DoT: Media bid not hurt by Canadian agencies’ boycott

A previous DoT ad created by an overseas agency

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has said that an industry ‘Red Alert’ issued by the Institute of Canadian Agencies calling on media companies in Canada not to bid for a $1 million campaign did not negatively impact the number of submissions.

Responding to questions from CNS about the recent call to boycott the tender by the ICA because of onerous requirements, the DoT told us that, contrary to the idea that the requirements deterred participation, the request for proposals had received “above-average participation” compared to other government RFPs.

Meanwhile, responding to more general complaints that Cayman’s overall tendering process can be burdensome for local businesses, especially smaller ones, officials from the Central Procurement Office told CNS that it had conducted multiple initiatives over the years to reduce process complexity and encourage Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) participation.

Talking about the specific bid that led to the ‘Red Alert’, the DoT said it acknowledged the ICA’s position and welcomed the feedback. However, given the timing, it would have been unfair to potential bidders who may have prepared or already submitted a response to change the requirements of the procurement mid-way through the process.

“Tourism marketing is a critical economic driver for the Cayman Islands, directly impacting visitor arrivals and government revenues. Given the value of this contract and its strategic importance to our economy, CIDOT requires comprehensive evaluation criteria to ensure public funds are invested wisely in what is a highly competitive global tourism marketplace with complex seasonal patterns and diverse target markets,” the department stated.

The tender was open and agencies were free to decide whether or not to participate, the DoT officials noted.

“All requirements were clearly outlined in the RFP document along with a stated mechanism for submitting questions or raising concerns, which remains the appropriate channel for such feedback. CIDOT responded with an addendum to all questions submitted by agencies through the official procurement platform,” officials added.

The procurement office explained that it continues to simplify the process and provide internal training on tender document development and engagement with SMEs locally. This has resulted in a 33% increase in average participation rates since 2022, demonstrating that efforts to improve accessibility are having a positive effect.

“The procurement Regulations require that entities avoid the use of restrictive specifications and unnecessary requirements which may arbitrarily preclude capable suppliers from participating,” the office stated about the advice it gives to government departments looking for a private sector organisation to deliver whatever services it is looking for. However, the office noted that it is up to each agency to draw up its own bid.

“Procuring entities set their own requirements based on their specific project and what their entity needs… in order to be in a position to determine vendor competency and ability to perform the contract,” the procurement office added.

The office also acknowledged that improvements could be made. Some have already been implemented, such as an outlet for vendors to express concerns. “We welcome feedback from vendors and the public for process improvements,” officials stated.

To report a concern with the tender process, visit this webpage.



