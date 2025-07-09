DG announces ‘new’ members of Constitutional Commission

Constitutional Commission Chair Lemuel Hurlston (file photo)

(CNS): While all three current members of the Constitutional Commission have been in place for some months, Acting Governor Franz Manderson chose to announce their appointments over the holiday weekend to celebrate Constitution Day, held this year on 7 July. The national holiday is held each year on the first Monday of July to remember the Cayman Islands’ first written constitution, which came into effect on 4 July 1959.

The commission advises the government on the evolution of the legal document that shapes our legal landscape and democracy. The members also oversee its implementation and help raise public awareness.

The commission is now headed by John Lemuel Hurlston, who was appointed as chairman in November 2024 to serve for four years until 17 November 2028. A press release about the appointments said that Hurlston brings decades of public service and leadership experience to the role. He served as chief secretary (now deputy governor) until his retirement in 1995 after 26 years in the civil service. A respected figure in both the public and private sectors, he has held numerous directorships.

Annalisa Shibli, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the Cayman Islands, was appointed as a member in January 2025 to serve until 12 January 2029. The release said she is a dual-qualified litigation lawyer who has practised law in both the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong. Her international perspective and commercial acumen bring valuable diversity and insight to the Commission’s work.

Justice Alex Henderson KC was appointed as a member in March 2025 to serve until 2 March 2029. The former Grand Court judge has 48 years of experience in litigation and arbitration, having delivered the second highest number of judgments in the history of the Grand Court. He remains active in legal development as an editor of the Cayman Islands Law Reports and a member of the Law Reform Commission.

The commission is expected to publish new materials to foster informed public discussion and promote understanding and awareness of the constitution and its values. The members will also advise on questions concerning constitutional status and development in the Cayman Islands.

All three commission members are volunteers. The release stated that the appointments, made by the governor in consultation with the premier and the opposition leader, underscore an ongoing commitment to upholding and strengthening the Constitution, the rule of law, and good governance in the Cayman Islands.

Manderson said he was pleased about the appointments, made between four and eight months ago, saying they were three highly accomplished individuals. “Their extensive experience, diverse perspectives, and unwavering commitment to public service will be invaluable to the Commission’s important work in strengthening understanding of our Constitution and supporting good governance in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

A spokesperson for the commission explained why the appointments were not announced until July. “As members’ appointment dates were staggered, we waited for all members to be appointed and the Commission to be fully constituted before making the announcement.

“In the past few years, the Commission has released its annual update in time for Constitution Day, so this year it was decided it would be appropriate to time the announcement of the Commission membership with the holiday to help bring awareness to the Commission’s role at a point when the country is reflecting on the importance of the Constitution,” she added.