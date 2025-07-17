Defendant in theft case fails to answer bail, again

Pink Beach House

(CNS): A man accused of stealing CI$10,800 from staycation guests in 2021 during the COVID pandemic lockdown has been given one more chance to make contact with the courts before a warrant will be issued for his arrest, as the crown and his defence attorney appear to have lost touch with him.

Fernando Mota Mendes (57), who is on bail, had denied three counts of obtaining property by deception last year and was allowed to travel for health reasons ahead of his trial. However, he has now missed two court dates. On Friday, Justice Cherryll Richards gave his attorney one last chance to track him down before a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

The court heard that the police had managed to speak with his son, who stated that he was unsure of his father’s whereabouts but had provided a new phone number for them to use to contact him. The number has been passed to Mendes’ attorney, who said she would make contact as soon as possible.

As a result, the case was adjourned until 25 July, giving him one last chance to answer his bail, after he failed to appear as bailed last month.

At the time of the alleged offence, Mendes was running a property management and maintenance company. The crown contends he posed as the owner of a holiday home in North Side, known as the Pink Beach House, which he was managing. He then allegedly took money from three different people who wanted to rent the beach property by telling them he was the owner.