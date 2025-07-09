CUC says decrease in power bills is due to investment

CUC generator

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company has said that there has been an overall reduction in its customers’ bills because of its investment in critical infrastructure. CUC, the monopoly power provider on Grand Cayman, has installed a 20MW Battery Energy Storage System and upgraded four of its five diesel engines over the last two years, resulting in a reduction in the amount of fuel being burned and lower bills.

According to a press release from CUC, this month’s bills are expected to be down by around 9% (approximately $33) compared to last year for the average household, a result of its investment in infrastructure as well as falling fuel costs, which lowers its own costs.

Responding to increasing demands resulting from population growth requires significant investment, the release said, noting that the power company invests over $100 million annually to support a secure and reliable electricity system. CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said the company is committed to providing safe, reliable and cost-effective service to customers.

“The energy charge adjustment enables us to sustain infrastructure and invest in sustainable solutions, while ensuring a positive impact on customer bills. Due to our efficiency improvements and fuel cost reductions, the majority of customers will experience lower overall costs compared to previous years,” he added.

The ongoing investment will help offset the expenses of critical future projects, such as placing lines underground to improve Grand Cayman’s response to the ever-increasing threat of hurricanes, the release said.

Explaining the current rates it charges, CUC said that in February, OfReg authorised a reduction in licence and regulatory fees from $0.0155 to $0.0009 per kWh. On July 2, in line with CUC’s Transmission and Distribution licence, energy charges increased by 4%, which was also approved by the regulator.

The increase of $0.004 per kWh for residential customers is currently offset by a decrease of $0.029 per kWh in fuel costs, with a net decrease of $0.025 per kWh. CUC said that this has resulted in a 9% decrease in bills compared to last summer for an average monthly consumption of 1,162 kWh.

Fuel rates are adjusted monthly based on the actual cost of diesel, while energy charge rates are adjusted annually. These are reflected in the part of the bill that relates to the investment into the system as well as the long-term reliability and sustainability of the service.

Meanwhile, CUC continues to advocate for utility-scale solar plus storage as the preferred option to further reduce fuel costs, provide financial relief to its customers, and facilitate the progression of the goals outlined in the National Energy Policy.

While CUC remains locked in a dispute with OfReg regarding the use of solar plus battery storage as part of its ‘firm’ power obligation, the regulator announced this weekend that it has begun a tendering process for a new 22.5MW solar farm.