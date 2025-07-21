Couple seek potency test over fentanyl conviction

Fentanyl pills (file photo)

(CNS): Renae Hamilton and Dorman Dowaine Salmon have argued in court that the potency of the more than 50 tablets containing fentanyl that they smuggled into the Cayman Islands last year should be tested before they are sentenced, as it could affect what is likely to be a lengthy jail term. One of the attorneys representing the couple told the court the test was required because there is no evidence about how strong the pills are.

Hamilton, who is Caymanian, and Salmon, a Jamaican national, were convicted last year of importing the dangerous drugs in a FedEx package along with benign items and several packs of ganja. Hamilton admitted possession of the ganja, but they both denied knowing anything about the fentanyl, blaming each other.

Their case was only the second involving this particular drug to reach the Cayman Islands courts.

They now want at least one of the tablets to be tested to see what they are made from and how much fentanyl, a very strong synthetic opioid, they might contain. The local defence lawyer argued that the amount of fentanyl in this case could prove to be decisive in their sentencing hearing.

While the pills were tested by the authorities when they were arrested, it’s not normal practice to test potency levels of any drugs once they have been confirmed to contain illicit substances under the Misuse of Drugs Law. The prosecutor in the case explained that the Cayman authorities do not usually test the potency of any illegal drug, such as the amount of MDMA in ecstasy pills, and this is the same in many jurisdictions, including the UK.

Toyin Salako said that the dangers of fentanyl would be outlined in expert evidence given by the chief medical officer during the sentencing hearing in September. The judge will then be able to understand the harm the pills could have caused if they had made it onto Cayman’s streets and come to a decision on the level of harm and consequently how long the couple will serve.

The maximum sentence is 25 years.

Justice Emma Peters, who is presiding over the sentencing, said that the crown did not have to test the drugs, but if the defence attorneys wanted to do so, they could approach legal aid for funding. However, they should make it clear that this had not been ordered or even encouraged by the court, and it was up to them to pursue any testing.