CoP remains mum on toddler’s murder inquiry

Alissady Azalea Powell and her mother, Yvanne Powell

(CNS): Police commissioner Kurt Walton declined to answer almost all questions put to him by members of the media at last week’s press briefing, which was called after Devon Emmanuel Wright Jr (33) was charged with the abduction and murder of two-year-old Alissady Powell, who was killed on Cayman Brac in July 2022. Wright was one of three people arrested in December last year, but is the only one to have been charged following a protracted and, at times, controversial investigation. However, Walton said that because the case is now before the court, he would not discuss it.

Wright is currently on remand at HMP Northward and is due to appear in the Grand Court on Friday to answer the charges.

While the commissioner confirmed that Wright is not related to the child, he refused to say how he was connected to her. However, CNS understands that he was in a relationship at some point with the child’s mother, Yvanne Dixon-Powel.

Dixon-Powel, Wright and Wright’s sister were all arrested at the end of last year in connection with Alissady’s death because they were the last people with the child before her body was discovered on the ironshore along South Side East of Cayman Brac. The two women have now been released from police bail.

While the investigation had begun as a missing person case and then an unexplained death, Dixon-Powel had told police from the outset that she didn’t believe her daughter’s death was an accident. Almost a year after Alissady died, she hired a private forensic investigator to find out what had happened to her daughter. An early autopsy appears to have misdirected the police investigation, although the RCIPS has denied this.

It is understood that the private investigator’s findings contributed to the RCIPS reviewing the inquiry up to that point, which led them to also believe the child was murdered. The police have denied making wrong turns in this inquiry, and during a press conference on Friday, Walton said the police have been committed to finding out what had happened to Alissady during a complex and protracted inquiry.

Asked about the twists and turns and what led to the decision to charge Wright, Walton remained mum, saying he refused to have “a trial by media”. However, the police have agreed that the case could be subject to further review, given that it involved the death of a child.

“I think it’s only right to have an open, transparent process,” Said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kaye, who was head of the police on the Sister Islands at the time. “We can learn from any mistakes that may have been made along the way.”