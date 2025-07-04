CoP: No evidence of third party in Myles’ death

Judiann Myles

(CNS): The mysterious death of the deputy director of CIMA, Judiann Myles (47), will be determined by a coroner’s court, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton revealed at a press conference on Thursday. He said that after an investigation involving numerous international forensic professionals and layers of evidence, and based on all the information at hand and the evidence gathered, “no third party” was involved.

Refusing to give any information about the findings or the conclusions of the police investigation that led to foul play being ruled out, or even the actual cause of death, Walton simply stated that the case would now be examined by the coroner and it would be up to that court to make the official determination on how Myles died.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown confirmed that Myles’ body was found in the driver’s seat of her burned-out vehicle. The car and her body were discovered by police in a remote area of Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town on 3 April.

Despite the refusal of the senior officers to give any other information or discuss any of the findings of their “protracted and complex” investigation, which lasted some three months, the implication was that Myles took her own life, even though the police have previously stated that the car in which she was found was deliberately set ablaze.

Walton said that the family had been kept informed throughout the investigation and had been told about the decision regarding the “high-profile case” earlier on Thursday, and he offered his condolences to them for the “tragic incident”, which had involved multiple lines of inquiry and experts.

“We are at the point… where we are not looking at third-party involvement, and the file will be submitted to the coroner,” Walton told the media. “It is not my role to determine the cause of death, and as such, I cannot discuss cause. This is for a coroner’s inquest, where the case will be properly adjudicated,” he said.

As a result of the decision, it could now be many months before the case will be heard in the Coroners Court and the circumstances of Myles’ death are aired in a public arena.