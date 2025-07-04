CoP: No evidence of third party in Myles’ death
(CNS): The mysterious death of the deputy director of CIMA, Judiann Myles (47), will be determined by a coroner’s court, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton revealed at a press conference on Thursday. He said that after an investigation involving numerous international forensic professionals and layers of evidence, and based on all the information at hand and the evidence gathered, “no third party” was involved.
Refusing to give any information about the findings or the conclusions of the police investigation that led to foul play being ruled out, or even the actual cause of death, Walton simply stated that the case would now be examined by the coroner and it would be up to that court to make the official determination on how Myles died.
Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown confirmed that Myles’ body was found in the driver’s seat of her burned-out vehicle. The car and her body were discovered by police in a remote area of Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town on 3 April.
Despite the refusal of the senior officers to give any other information or discuss any of the findings of their “protracted and complex” investigation, which lasted some three months, the implication was that Myles took her own life, even though the police have previously stated that the car in which she was found was deliberately set ablaze.
Walton said that the family had been kept informed throughout the investigation and had been told about the decision regarding the “high-profile case” earlier on Thursday, and he offered his condolences to them for the “tragic incident”, which had involved multiple lines of inquiry and experts.
“We are at the point… where we are not looking at third-party involvement, and the file will be submitted to the coroner,” Walton told the media. “It is not my role to determine the cause of death, and as such, I cannot discuss cause. This is for a coroner’s inquest, where the case will be properly adjudicated,” he said.
As a result of the decision, it could now be many months before the case will be heard in the Coroners Court and the circumstances of Myles’ death are aired in a public arena.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
It’s amazing how people jump to conclusions. Nobody said this was a suicide. Additionally, nobody said the fire was the cause of her death. There are several unusual sequences of events which could have occurred which could result in someone being rendered unconscious, unresponsive or having passed away from some cause, followed by a car fire. There are also sequences that could include someone committing suicide from one cause, and having the car ignite subsequently. Are people’s minds really so narrow as to jump from “no evidence of a third party” to “she committed suicide by fire” and leave out the universe of other possibilities for the condition in which she was found?
Who is asking for this to go away? Who are these police answering to? What does that mean for the safety and stability of the jurisdiction?
CIPS does NOT deserve its Royal charter!!
Remember, at first this same police department said Alyssady Powell’s death was not suspicious, until her mother hired private investigators. So now they have her alleged murderer?
Let’s see how well that works out.
Senior CIMA official dead. Senior reporter missing. Nothing to see here and 2+2=5.
Most likely the Police suspect exactly the culprit(s) but for now need time to ensure perpetrator(s) can’t get away with it. Everything can be reopened. Look at the poor child in the Brac.
patience. Not great, but needed. they’ll get the evidence they need to be assured of a conviction.
Sorry but there is no way on earth someone would choose to kill themselves in that manner.
Wow! Absolutely no way. There can’t be that many people who have the clout to have a murder swept under the carpet. That’s terrifying.
The police had given up on the death of the toddler in Cayman Brac as well. Only because of the mothers determination for justice has an arrest been made. We all know that something more sinister happened to this lady as well.
I have no words that can be expressed in this forum without being censored. Seriously.
So who is the second party involved???
Her.
1st Party – Death (Cause)
2nd Party – Victim (Person)
3rd Party – Killer (Perpetrator)
They can’t be right, more seriously.
Sounds like the police are either completely incompetent OR they were instructed to sweep it under the rug. Not sure which is more scary… Probably the latter.
Thirty-two self-immolation deaths by fire, representing about 1% of suicides, occurred in the province of Ontario (population 9 million), Canada, from 1986 through 1988. The victims, mostly male (male/female ratio, 26:6), were between 21 and 71 years old (mean age, 38 years). Although the scene of self-immolation was usually familiar to the deceased, some chose remote locations. Eleven were found dead in motor vehicles. An accelerant, usually gasoline, was used in most cases. Many of these individuals had, at some time, indicated their intent to commit suicide, a few by self-immolation, but only about half had a diagnosed psychiatric illness. Most of the victims had a reason to kill themselves, but the factors that motivated them to chose self-immolation by fire were uncertain. Fourteen individuals died in hospitals from severe burn complications. The remainder were found dead at the scene. The postmortem findings of soot in the airway and elevated carbon monoxide in the blood of most of these victims [the carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) concentration was in one case less than 10%, in ten cases greater than or equal to 10 to 50%, and in seven cases greater than 50%] were helpful in determining that the individuals were not only alive at the time of the fire but also that a significant number died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. The highest levels of carbon monoxide were observed in victims discovered in motor vehicles.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1545201/
RCIPS must disclose the findings of the investigation.
Google AI couldn’t find a single case of committing a suicide by setting oneself on fire in a car.
Nobody said she committed a suicide by setting herself on fire in a car. Nobody said the fire was the cause of her death. Nobody said her death was not accidental.
So, why are you looking for instances of “a suicide by setting oneself on fire in a car” when nobody said that is what happened?
if I was the killer reading this id be like thank god these police n everyone on the island is so laid back n stupid , good work immigration you let in so much , now they even care if locals are murdered , if I was the killer I’d be like man they are so stupid im gonna kill again and im gonna set the car on fire again and choose a caymanian again and they are gonna say the person killed them selvs XXXX
I’m sorry, but by any standards, it’s highly unlikely she drove to a remote location, set her own fire and sat in the car till it burnt out. C’mon now. As a female who lived near the location for years, memories of Estella remain fresh on my mind and I find the situation highly unsettling.
I don’t know what is REALLY going on but something is not right with the implications in this announcement. It is likely that we will never know the truth of what happened to this wonderful lady; who worked so hard and gave her best to her country. It is so very sad, especially for her children, husband, other family, friends and coworkers. Nevertheless, I pray that the truth will be exposed and that her soul rests in peace.
This is the weirdest conclusion ever
I pray to God that my family never needs to rely on the RCIPS to investigate my death or disappearance
Wow. Just wow. Something’s very fishy about this entire “investigation”!!
Praying for peace for her loved ones.
If Kurt genuinely believes no one else was involved, he should share the reasons with the public. Sure its for the coroner to determine the cause of death, but he owes the public an explanation as to why foul play has been ruled out when the implication appears to be the incredible suggestion she killed herself and set her car alight. After all the inquest will be public so its not as if that evidence wont be made public eventually, and in the meantime he is going to feed a rumour mill to which will now be added the allegations of police cover up or incompetence.
How much of taxpayer funds are being fired down the black hole that is the RCIPS?
Gut the budget and let lawlessness takeover because, if these people have sunk tons of man hours and what is presumably a minimum of six figures into an investigation that has determined that this individual sat in her own vehicle and set it ablaze (before or after taking her own life) then may God be with us all.
How is it possible that no third-party was involved?
What was cause of death? It may not be their job to determine cause of death but that should have been known ages ago. If they have not determined cause of death then how is it that they can say definitively that there was no third-party involved?
Far greater scrutiny and audit must be placed on the police service and their investigations if they believe that feeding this to the public is acceptable.
This announcement is as shocking as the initial sad news of Judyann’s death!! It is no way that she took her own life, however, in a strange way I’m not surprised. So very sad. Heartbreaking really.
This is INSANE!!!
Suicide? Seriously?
Seriously?!!!
OK, what about a second party?
the killer should post a comment saying man you guys are stupid
I wonder if the fact that she was involved with all of the corruption related to her anti money laundering employment, led her to kill herself and light her car on fire to confuse us all as to who did it. Probably yeah, most likely scenario for sure. Well done little piggies.
Second party is her.
1st Party – Death
2nd Party – Person
3rd Party – Killer