Construction sector boom continued in 2024

Hyatt hotel under construction in George Town

(CNS): The construction sector showed no signs of slowing down during 2024, according to the Economics and Statistics Office’s Third Quarter Economic Report for the year. Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.3% in the first nine months of last year — more than in the United States. In addition to robust demand for services, which fuelled the expansion of the economy, the business of physical development and real estate continued at pace.

However, there are growing concerns that this section of Cayman’s economy is no longer benefiting the majority of local people. The sector is largely manned by guest workers and the properties are largely being built and purchased by overseas developers.

It is also impacting the quality of life in the Cayman Islands, given the negative implications for both the terrestrial and marine environments, as well as dwindling beach access. Pristine natural habitats, including mangroves and wetlands, are being lost at an alarming rate as bulldozers move in to build luxury condos for high-net-worth individuals from all over the world.

According to the ESO report, there were 36,359 active work permits at the end of September 2024, up by 0.8% from 36,079 for the same period in 2023. However, this figure increased as the year went on, and immigration statistics revealed a high of more than 37,000 by the end of 2024.

The construction sector accounted for the largest share of work permits, accounting for 17.4% (6,331) at the end of September. According to the results of the fall 2024 Labour Force Survey, there were a total of 7,600 people employed in the sector in November last year, suggesting that fewer than 1,000 local people are now employed in construction work, despite the continuing development boom.

Over the years, successive administrations have justified giving wealthy developers concessions and waivers because they provide employment. However, it is clear that a vicious circle is emerging: Development fuels the demand by foreign buyers for luxury property, resulting in increasing demand for overseas labour, adding further pressure on the infrastructure.

The demand for accommodation to house the guest workers results in rising prices for rents and affordable homes. But low-cost accommodation is increasingly rare as developers focus on building for wealthy international buyers to maximize profits.

Despite the growing problem of over-development, the Cayman Islands’ golden goose — the financial sector — remains the largest contributor to GDP. This sector expanded by 2.7% between January and the end of September 2024.

Meanwhile, by the end of the third quarter last year, the civil service had expanded by 4% to reach a high of 4,812 employees, of whom less than 69% were Caymanian.