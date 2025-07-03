Coalition sets out details of portfolio responsibilities

Government Administration Building on Elgin Ave

(CNS): Premier André Ebanks said the changes the National Coalition for Caymanians has made to the ministerial areas of responsibility for Cabinet members will help it deliver “meaningful and measurable outcomes”. The Cayman Islands Government published its final organisational chart on Wednesday, showing all the portfolios each minister will manage, as well as the boards, authorities, and other entities they are responsible for.

With only eight ministers but numerous authorities, boards, councils, commissions, companies, departments, ministries, and portfolios, all Cabinet members oversee a diverse range of subjects. The new government structure formally took effect on 1 July, and residents can now go online to see in detail who is responsible for what.

The subject reshuffle reflects the strategic alignment for the NCFC, based on certain synergies and skill sets that strengthen the government’s ability to deliver on priorities, Ebanks said in a press release.

“Restructuring our ministries to create more focused and coordinated portfolios enables us to give greater attention to critical policy areas like Caymanian employment, education and housing. Our goal is to deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes for our people, and I am pleased that work is already well underway,” he added.