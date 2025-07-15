CICA: Bush can be retried over indecent assault

McKeeva Bush outside the courtroom with defence lawyer Dennis Brady (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has confirmed that former MP McKeeva Bush can be retried on charges of indecently assaulting a civil servant at an official cocktail party during a tourism conference in September 2022. Bush was accused of indecently assaulting two women who were at the event, which he has consistently denied. However, the case against him was thrown out by a Grand Court judge halfway through a trial in February 2024.

Bush’s legal team successfully argued that there had been an abuse of process regarding one of the two women and that the trial should be stopped because the behaviour of prosecutors had tainted the whole case.

However, the crown appealed, and the CICA held a hearing in May. Last week, the court delivered its ruling through a Grand Court judge, Justice Emma Peters, stating that the case could be retried on two of the four counts — those relating to one of the women involved.

Despite finding that the trial judge had been wrong to throw out the entire case — an issue that the trial judge, Justice Stanley John, has already conceded — the appeal court panel questioned whether it was in the public interest for the crown to press ahead with another trial, given the amount of time that has passed since the incident.

The appeal court has given the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) until 5 September to make a decision. CNS has contacted the office to ask whether or not the director intends to proceed with the case, and we are awaiting a response.

According to the appeal court, they allowed the ODPP’s appeal because the trial judge didn’t specify with sufficient detail what it was that had compromised the case to the extent that the whole trial had to be stopped. Therefore, they sent the case back to the Grand Court.

At the time of the trial, Justice John found that one of the witnesses, who was reluctant to give evidence because she did not believe Bush had committed a crime against her, was manipulated into doing so.

The civil servant, who had known Bush for many years, told the court that Bush’s behaviour was “creepy and weird” and needed to be documented to her bosses because it happened during an official event. However, she was not interested in supporting a criminal prosecution over it.