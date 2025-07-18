Cayman’s storm surge risk mapped out by NOAA

Balboa Beach after a passing storm (file photo)

(CNS): Residents of low-lying areas and oceanfront properties now have access to a storm surge map that shows the potential risk to property in the Cayman Islands in the event of a storm. The CI National Weather Service (CINWS) and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) have been monitoring the development of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hazard Services technology, which has recently created storm surge inundation maps for the Cayman Islands.

This technological advancement promises to significantly enhance the Cayman Islands’ resilience to tropical storms and hurricanes by providing more precise and timely alerts, officials explained in a release.

Building upon an existing collaboration between NOAA’s National Hurricane Center and Caribbean countries, including the Cayman Islands, this beta version of the International Storm Surge Scenario Viewer provides high-resolution inundation maps and wave analysis.

During the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, CINWS meteorologists will evaluate the tool’s potential applications for improving storm surge forecasting and warning capabilities beyond current planning tools. Specialists within HMCI will also use it to aid in risk mapping and support data-driven decision-making during inclement weather events.

CINWS Meteorologist Shamal Clarke said, “This is definitely exciting news and allows us to gain some insights into possible storm surge scenarios while we await access to the full version of the model. The storm surge model is a tool to assist with the decision-making process, allowing us to create scenarios based on the angle of approach, the category of the storm, forward speed, and high tide conditions.

“This additional information will provide better estimates of risk and exposure and allow for the forecast to provide additional details and recommendations for these vulnerable areas.”

Both CINWS and HMCI said they are committed to working with regional partners to ensure that residents receive the most accurate and timely storm surge warnings possible.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said, “While we maintain our own robust hurricane monitoring and warning systems, international collaboration through programmes like the International Storm Surge Scenario Viewer has already enhanced our storm surge planning capabilities.”

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said that leveraging the latest meteorological advances can help protect residents and visitors. “Storm surge and flooding remain a critical risk of hurricanes and tropical storms in the Cayman Islands. Any advancement in prediction and warning technology has the potential to transform local weather forecasting and enhance the Cayman Islands’ Culture of Readiness,” he added.