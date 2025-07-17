Cayman’s insurance sector aims at record-breaking year

IMAC Chair Kieran Mehigan

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ international insurance sector is on track for a record-breaking year in 2025 after the Q2 licensing figures from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) revealed further growth in this jurisdiction’s business, the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) has said. CIMA issued 21 new international insurance licences in the first six months of 2025, with another nine applications approved in principle and 14 more currently under review.

If those additional licences are all officially approved, then the sector would have already exceeded last year’s full total of 42.

There are now 712 Class B, C and D insurance companies domiciled in the Cayman Islands, collectively writing around $41 billion in premiums and managing $152 billion in total assets. These figures don’t include individual segregated portfolios, which highlights the broader scale of activity in the jurisdiction, a press release from IMAC said.

IMAC Chair Kieran Mehigan said the industry continues to show strong and sustainable growth. “We are particularly encouraged by the continued expansion of both single-parent and group captives, as well as the increasing number of new commercial reinsurers contributing to the jurisdiction’s momentum,” he added.

Of the latest new licences, nine were Class B(i) captives, while six were Class B(iii) reinsurers, as well as one Class C insurer.