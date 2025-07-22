Cayman status to take decades under new rules
(CNS): Foreign nationals married to locals will have to wait more than two decades before they will be able to secure Caymanian status under significant new changes proposed to the immigration law. Over the past week or so, Immigration Minister Michael Myles has appeared on various talk shows offering hints about the changes, which are expected to be published next month and brought to parliament when it resumes in September.
The proposed amendments to the immigration law are shaping up to be some of the most significant in decades, impacting all areas, from acquiring status to the point system relating to residency applications.
Some of the most dramatic changes will affect those who marry locals, as their journey to obtaining Caymanian status will now be significantly longer. The new legislation, which is still being drafted, is expected to require new spouses to wait seven years before they can apply for a Permanent Residency Certificate (PRC). That’s a big leap from only twelve months as the law currently requires. After that, foreign spouses will need to be married for 22 years before they can become Caymanian.
Currently, expatriates who are seeking status through right, based on the time they have lived here, must successfully apply for permanent residency and have lived continuously on the island for 15 years before they can apply for status. The government has not said whether or not that timeline will also be extended.
However, the minister has spoken about the amendments he wants to make regarding the increasingly controversial point systems, which will alter the balance of who is granted residency rights in the first place.
Wealth and property ownership will no longer be the overriding elements that lead to the most points. Instead, the minister has said the points system will shift to focus on the contributions people make to the community and whether the individuals applying are the ones who bring the most benefit to the wider community.
It is widely believed that earning points for property ownership has contributed to soaring house prices, making it almost impossible for local people to get on the housing ladder, and has fuelled the excessive over-development of Grand Cayman.
The unintended consequence of PR applicants rushing to buy property to help them get the required points is an issue that was raised and discussed by the last two administrations. However, neither seemed willing to make changes regarding wealth and property ownership due to fears that allowing people to gain status who don’t own their own homes or don’t have sufficient finances may mean that they end up becoming a burden on the state when they retire.
However, Myles seems more than willing to shake things up and has stated that collecting points by walking dogs or passing the PR culture test will no longer guarantee residency rights. He said he wanted to see a substantial contribution to Cayman from those who go on to get residency.
Speaking on Radio Cayman last week, Myles said he wanted to see people take the culture test long before they apply for residency, adding that newcomers need to learn about the culture when they first arrive, not when they’ve already been here for almost a decade. He said the reforms will include a requirement for permit holders to participate in cultural integration programmes within months of arriving as a condition of the permit.
Myles has said that the changes are based on the original report conducted by the labour ministry and not the discussion paper published by the UPM administration shortly before the election, which he dismissed as a joke that fell far short of what is required.
He said the changes coming have been shaped from the original work and research done by the ministry’s technocrats, which had indicated the need for complete reform, but many of the recommendations they made were not included in the UPM’s white paper.
22 years married to a Caymanian? Nobody is going to last that long
The system needs reform, but this isn’t the way to do it.
Fewer Jamaicans knocking up local women and getting PR/Status on the back of that is sensible, but as the article highlights, the most important criteria should be to avoid importing future NAU clients. In practical terms, this means ensuring that no low-income workers can ever get PR or status: they are the potential NAU cases of the future.
The high price of property needs to be addressed by CIG-led social housing. The market will NEVER voluntarily build cheap housing when the alternative is to build expensive housing aimed at tourist rentals. Playing with the PR/Status system doesn’t change that economic reality.
Politicians blaming house prices on the points system is a convenient misdirection: they don’t get kickbacks from PR applicants. They DO get kickbacks from developers. They’re not stupid – they know who they need to keep on side!
Hopefully these rumours are just red meat for Cayman Marl Road viewers, and the actual policies will be more coherent.
If you married for love it doesn’t affect you but theirs a lot that married to stay here it will affect.
Remember you voted for this.
There is absolutely no chance the decent and influential Caymanians married to foreigners are going to allow this to fly and there are many of us. Not a single chance. We married who we married, many of us have children in happy, loving marriages and family lives.
There is not a single one of our moronic politicians that is going do anything that could impact my son and daughters ability to be with their father (who is another hard working, productive member of society on these Islands).
This is coming from a average Caymanian.
You are a very respectable person and certainly not average. The problem here is the average Caymanian man that is painfully aware that the foreign woman that he married cannot wait for the moment she will be a citizen and finally able to leave him.
BS. Everything has to be within reason, and you know it. They can just as well make it 50 years. This is going to be a costly legal route and it is going to give them the complete opposite to what they want. Cayman is not America, thankfully.
From the Compass ‘Glidden: Immigration changes necessary, but balance must be struck’ July 21st
“Asked if there may be any potential legal implications to changing legislation, Glidden, a lawyer at Ogier, noted that there could possibly be challenges by individuals who are already on the path to Caymanian status and citizenship that could lead to the courts “saying those people will have reasonable expectations to be treated based on the system that was here when they came”.”
On top of Human Rights issues and potential Constitutional challenges about family life, if they don’t grandfather in the people that have already dedicated a decade or more of their life in Cayman following the rules that we already set, it will be another layer of challenges and expense to CIG.
CIG does not pay for any of it – we do.
I think the main reason why they want to push back naturalization for expats is they know once there are more expats on the voting rolls none of these jokers would ever get elected. Their “relationships” with high a percentage of voters on the polls goes out the door and they will actually have to be qualified to get elected.
Yeap! You are right!
Myles wants us to marry our cousins it seems…
Only if we don’t have siblings
Criminalizing DUI and deploying the RCIPS, would pack a lot of hopeful PR/Naturalization/Status applicant bags, and also make this a safer place to live. It would also ensnare many Caymanians with serious addiction and abuse issues. Possibly making Caymanian households nicer places to live and raise kids, maybe even with a present father figure that makes sure their kids complete their homework and attend the school they are enrolled in. Dare to dream.
However, it makes all and every sense, therefore it’s not going to happen. They are too trump inspired.
Typical responses so far, everyone screaming about human rights for the very few this will actually affect and failing to offer any worthwhile alternatives.
I don’t know what to do, but i can see with my own eyes that we cannot continue with the policies in place. The loudest voices tend to be the entitled. I’d suggest everyone take a step back and try to consider how our country looks in one generations time – it’s not good for anyone, its gridlocked, poverty stricken and gated.
This trope of walking dogs a couple of times to help get status is nonsense, too.
Those who dedicate many hours of their time to walk dogs at the Humane Society are the kinds of people you want in Cayman. There will be some people who do it for the social media likes, but the regulars, who do it all year round, are very community minded.
The thing is, there is a lot of abuse of “community” involvement. I have seen radio hosts ask charities for letters because they promoted an event. Does that count? No probably not.
I’ve heard of people asking for letters for participating in a sea swim or walk/run?
Yes, you’re absolutely right, I do believe consistent helping is what this is about. But I think the trope comes when people want to sit on boards without having spent any time volunteering with the charity, because it will look good on a CV.
It should be about hours, not just a letter. How many hours were spent. Give a minimum amount. Is there a current minimum?
Hold on, the spouse of a Caymanian will have to be on permit for 7 years before being able to apply for RERC? Can’t make this nonsense up, got to be real. So what happens if the job isn’t available or permit denied? This is human rights violation right here, therefore legal action and a guaranteed win. For all. Good luck.
No, they will get RERC, but wont be able to get Permanent Residency until after 7 years of marriage.
This used to be the case prior to RERC came into play. A spouse remained on permit.
Not going to stand a chance in court.
Really? And yet is how the UK operates.
I hope they pass it, because UK is definitely going to step in and issue another Order in Council with status for all affected. They are playing trump too much, forgetting this is not an independent country. Kattina and her nonsense recently yet again reminded who has an upper hand. Go for it. Waiting for JR and further outcome.
How long has Myles been married to his non Caymanian wife? She should be made to wait 22 years too! Revoke her citizen ship and reinstate it when she hits the 22 year mark! FAIR IS FAIR!!
Typical trump inspired nonsense and hypocrisy. Words ‘direct rule’ come to mind.
I like how Myles and Rutty both married non Caymanians and got their partners citizenship, and now want to make anyone else who marries a non Caymanian wait 22 years for citizenship. How about immigration just works harder to detect marriages of convenience?
Shall we call this the incest law? They want Caymanians to marry Caymanians only now?
WHERE does it say they cant work and live here… they can apply and be on RERC but have to wait more yeas rather than the 7 to apply for citizenship NO where says they cannot be in the country… what???
Populist rhetoric. Never going to happen.
All this seems fine and dandy, but the extension to get PR or a work permit-less situation for spouses of a Caymanian seems a bit ridiculous, if you want to extend the timelines go for it for everyone else, but all your doing with this is punishing the few who get fraudulent marriages at the expense of all those who are getting married for the right reasons and potentially stopping them from enjoying a life in the Cayman Islands due to WP rules, etc.
maga nonsense is clearly permeating into the backward, small minds of cayman and elsewhere…..sad times for the world
feel free to head to whatever Part of the world you originated from.
Very smart. UK will fix you and your bad mind again. And again, if required.
Squashing one ant bed opens the pathway for ants to build more beds.
Think about MLAs. Do it for the good, not for pride.
just loving the caymankindness of ncfc!
question for the great christians of cayman…what would jesus do???
That line has no more effect on us, Jesus was Crucified by people like you.
All i can do is laugh HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Go try your luck in Jamaica or any other caribbean destination of your entitled choosing.
Cayman is going to be Jamaica soon with all this nonsense. And whose fault will it be? I know who will be blamed, expats
don’t hear rich people arguing about this.lol. if you can’t wait for cayman status, just drop 2 mil in the country and be done with it. see.. modern issues require modern solutions.
cayman tried this(anti-expat nonsense before) before and led to a crash in the property market that took around 10 years to correct itself.
You own the properties and especially the most luxurious and expensive ones. So it is YOU who are really worried about the crash.
Doors are shut buddy. All you ungrateful expats who have been badmouthing us for years can now head back to YOUR paradise.
just stop. that was due to a recession.. go spread that garbage somewhere else. People are lining up to get in cayman from Europe due to allowing stupid policies ruin their own country.
This is fully idiotic.
22 years of marriage and living in what is still the UK before equal status is not going to hold up in court.
Changing the points system away from one based on skills and wealth as an indication of who would not be a burden on society and CIG finances might be possible. But we didn’t fully adopt that points system or properly vet things under the current system. Anyone remember priority occupations? Also having the wealth point determined by a % of earnings doesn’t make sense and certain people were “sharing” the same assets for points upon application.
Now if Myles moves the approval for PR to more of a qualitative system, I’m sure we are all highly confident that it will be done fairly and won’t be open to corruption.
If you make it too strict the court cases will come especially once you start to affect peoples’ children. Cayman will eventually lose at the highest level and status/citizenship will be forced to mirror that of the UK based on human rights, natural justice and all that rot. Thankfully they are starting to tighten up on things in the Mother Country.
any comment Mrs governor?
who cares
courts going to busy with legal challenges to this nonsense….and as usual cig will lose and end up with egg on its face.
michael myles needs to be replaced asap…
Doesn’t seem right to punish legitimate marriages and family units. They are the foundation of society and Christian values. Vet the marriages, but don’t keep legitimate families divided for 22 years.
Doesn’t say they cant live with their spouse – just cant get status and the right to vote based only on marriage.
Shouldn’t it match the laws of the UK? It changes BOTC citizenship as well as status.
Exactly!!!! They didnt say that they couldnt live and work here. It will just take longer to get what they want. But by some of these comments sound like they are the ones who are married for convenience. people who are in marriages for real love, wont make any big deal of it.
Exactly!!!!
Who the hell wants to live with their spouse? Not going to make it to 22 years that way!
So what you’re saying is a mother or father of Caymanian children should have absolutely no voice in the future of their Caymanian children’s homeland? or more specifically, a swathe of Caymanian children should be deprived of 50% of their familial protections?
It’s a parents duty to do everything possible for the betterment of their children’s lives. Voting happens to be one of many of those things but a rather significant ones.
No chance bobo.
Don't worry: it won't be lawful, and it won't survive judicial review.
Fewer Jamaicans knocking up local women and getting PR/Status on the back of that is sensible, but as the article highlights, the most important criteria should be to avoid importing future NAU clients.
The high price of property needs to be addressed by CIG-led social housing. The market will NEVER voluntarily build cheap housing when the alternative is to build expensive housing aimed at tourist rentals. Playing with the PR/Status system doesn’t change that economic reality.
Hopefully these rumours are just red meat for Cayman Marl Road viewers, and the actual policies will be more coherent.
here we go..more marriages of convenience…lol…like i said before..una na gettin holda my assests in marriage! no sah! marriage only a financial contract these days…u invite govt into your life that mosta time if things go bad…u on the street! been there ..dont dat…i thriving financially as a single..native caymanian!