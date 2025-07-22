Cayman status to take decades under new rules

BOTC (Cayman Islands) passport

(CNS): Foreign nationals married to locals will have to wait more than two decades before they will be able to secure Caymanian status under significant new changes proposed to the immigration law. Over the past week or so, Immigration Minister Michael Myles has appeared on various talk shows offering hints about the changes, which are expected to be published next month and brought to parliament when it resumes in September.

The proposed amendments to the immigration law are shaping up to be some of the most significant in decades, impacting all areas, from acquiring status to the point system relating to residency applications.

Some of the most dramatic changes will affect those who marry locals, as their journey to obtaining Caymanian status will now be significantly longer. The new legislation, which is still being drafted, is expected to require new spouses to wait seven years before they can apply for a Permanent Residency Certificate (PRC). That’s a big leap from only twelve months as the law currently requires. After that, foreign spouses will need to be married for 22 years before they can become Caymanian.

Currently, expatriates who are seeking status through right, based on the time they have lived here, must successfully apply for permanent residency and have lived continuously on the island for 15 years before they can apply for status. The government has not said whether or not that timeline will also be extended.

However, the minister has spoken about the amendments he wants to make regarding the increasingly controversial point systems, which will alter the balance of who is granted residency rights in the first place.

Wealth and property ownership will no longer be the overriding elements that lead to the most points. Instead, the minister has said the points system will shift to focus on the contributions people make to the community and whether the individuals applying are the ones who bring the most benefit to the wider community.

It is widely believed that earning points for property ownership has contributed to soaring house prices, making it almost impossible for local people to get on the housing ladder, and has fuelled the excessive over-development of Grand Cayman.

The unintended consequence of PR applicants rushing to buy property to help them get the required points is an issue that was raised and discussed by the last two administrations. However, neither seemed willing to make changes regarding wealth and property ownership due to fears that allowing people to gain status who don’t own their own homes or don’t have sufficient finances may mean that they end up becoming a burden on the state when they retire.

However, Myles seems more than willing to shake things up and has stated that collecting points by walking dogs or passing the PR culture test will no longer guarantee residency rights. He said he wanted to see a substantial contribution to Cayman from those who go on to get residency.

Speaking on Radio Cayman last week, Myles said he wanted to see people take the culture test long before they apply for residency, adding that newcomers need to learn about the culture when they first arrive, not when they’ve already been here for almost a decade. He said the reforms will include a requirement for permit holders to participate in cultural integration programmes within months of arriving as a condition of the permit.

Myles has said that the changes are based on the original report conducted by the labour ministry and not the discussion paper published by the UPM administration shortly before the election, which he dismissed as a joke that fell far short of what is required.

He said the changes coming have been shaped from the original work and research done by the ministry’s technocrats, which had indicated the need for complete reform, but many of the recommendations they made were not included in the UPM’s white paper.