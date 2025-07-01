CAL passengers get a ‘serving’ of Cayman dialect

Cayman Airways’ “Speak like a Caymanian” napkins

(CNS): Cayman Airways is teaching its passengers a little Caymanian vernacular with the introduction of napkins featuring select authentic Caymanian sayings and phrases. The additional serving of in-flight entertainment has been developed with the help of The Cayman Islands Dictionary by Kevin Goring, giving passengers a fun introduction to the unique linguistic heritage of the Cayman Islands, a release from the airline said.

Each napkin showcases a familiar Caymanian phrase, its pronunciation and an example of how it’s used, such as “Ereckleh” (eh-reck-leh), an adverb meaning “soon come” or “coming soon”, and the term “galavantin” (gal-a-vahn-tin), a verb meaning “exploring joyfully in search of fun or excitement”.

Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer of Cayman Airways, said the “Speak like a Caymanian” napkins were part of the airline’s broader “Uniquely Caymanian” initiative aimed at celebrating local heritage through thoughtful touches.

“This latest addition to our in-flight service is a small but meaningful way to further infuse the richness of our Caymanian culture into the travel experience,” Tibbetts said. “We are proud to be Caymanian, and we take great pride in showcasing the warmth, hospitality and craftsmanship that make the Cayman Islands so special. Our passengers deserve an experience that reflects the heart of our people, and that’s what we aim to deliver every time they fly with us.”

The new napkin series underscores Cayman Airways’ ongoing commitment to promoting local culture, celebrating community partnerships, and offering an in-flight experience that is, at its core, uniquely Caymanian, the release said.