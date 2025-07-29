Bee problem around governor’s residence resolved

Government House, Cayman Islands Governor’s Residence

(CNS) Updated at noon Tuesday: The RCIPS has said that the problem of swarming bees in the vicinity of Government House has now been resolved. The beehive has been successfully removed from the area by a local beekeeper with the assistance of the Public Works Department. It will now be relocated. Earlier today, the police warned that a large beehive has been disturbed in the area of the governor’s residence on the West Bay Road, causing a massive swarm of bees that should be avoided.

The incident began at around 8:00am. Police cordons were put in place to ensure public safety, as efforts were made to bring the situation under control.