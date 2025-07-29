Bee problem around governor’s residence resolved

| 29/07/2025 | 4 Comments
Cayman News Service
Government House, Cayman Islands Governor’s Residence

(CNS) Updated at noon Tuesday: The RCIPS has said that the problem of swarming bees in the vicinity of Government House has now been resolved. The beehive has been successfully removed from the area by a local beekeeper with the assistance of the Public Works Department. It will now be relocated. Earlier today, the police warned that a large beehive has been disturbed in the area of the governor’s residence on the West Bay Road, causing a massive swarm of bees that should be avoided.

The incident began at around 8:00am. Police cordons were put in place to ensure public safety, as efforts were made to bring the situation under control.

Comments (4)

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/07/2025 at 1:36 pm

    The beehive was there for years – maybe a decade – without being disturbed, what happened? Did it fall?

  2. Anonymous says:
    29/07/2025 at 1:06 pm

    I’ve said it beefore; CNS, we need a giggle emoji.

  3. Anonymous says:
    29/07/2025 at 11:10 am

    Well I’ll bee damned.

  4. Anonymous says:
    29/07/2025 at 11:02 am

    Nothing to see here…move along…just a bunch of bees…

«