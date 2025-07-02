‘Affirmative action’ could get women on ballot

CPA BIMR Election Observers

(CNS): Women make up just 26% of Cayman’s MPs, and just 19 of the 58 candidates who ran for office in April were female. The election mission from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association that watched over the 2025 General Election has suggested introducing affirmative action measures to encourage more women to run for office.

This is just one of eleven recommendations the observers made in their final report, published last week, which also included one on the growing concerns surrounding campaign finance. The observers gave the elections an overall thumbs up, commending the staff and the process. However, they noted a few areas that need to be addressed to improve things.

Head of Mission Rob Ward (Jersey) said he was impressed by the professional, well-organised and smooth-running operation on Election Day.

“In particular, the Elections Office went ‘the extra mile’ to ensure persons with disabilities could cast their vote, either in their own home via mobile voting or in polling stations, where accessibility was clearly prioritised. I hope our observations detailed in this report are a helpful reflection on the operation of these elections and play a part in bolstering democracy in the Cayman Islands.”

Encouraging women to enter the political arena is a challenge worldwide, and one piece of advice the observers offered to achieve a more equal gender balance here is to implement some form of affirmative action to encourage more women to run for election.

“It may be valuable to learn what steps other small jurisdictions have taken in this area,” the observers said in the report, noting that while there are no legal barriers restricting the participation of women, there is, “in practice, a significant under-representation”.

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) was extended to the Cayman Islands in 2016, but the observers noted that the affirmative action provisions have not yet been used to advance women in the political arena.

In 2024, the CEDAW Committee clarified the obligation upon states to achieve equal and inclusive participation of women in public life through fifty-fifty parity in all decision-making systems. This includes political life.

Another of the election observers’ recommendations is for the Law Reform Commission to take a look at the residency requirements for potential candidates in the Elections Act, as this is acting as a barrier for both men and women. “Residency requirements for standing for election are considerably more onerous than for voting and are arguably unreasonable when compared to international standards,” the mission found.

The law currently requires Caymanians born in the Cayman Islands to have resided in the jurisdiction for at least seven years before Nomination Day. Those born elsewhere must have lived in Cayman for at least 15 of the preceding 20 years. No candidate may have been abroad for more than 400 days in the seven years immediately before being nominated.

“These are, arguably, unreasonable restrictions on the right to stand for election,” the observers said in the report and also recommended a review of the strict exclusion of individuals who have been convicted or served time in prison, even when a criminal offence is spent or happened when a potential candidate was a juvenile.

Among the other recommendations made by the observers were issues that have been raised before by local activists, previous missions and the local political class. The report said Cayman should consider drafting comprehensive legislation to regulate the conduct of referendums, reflecting international good practice.

They also noted the significant disparity in the size of constituencies. They pointed out that the vote of one elector should be equal to that of another, and revising constituency boundaries before the next general election would advance the equality of the vote.

One recommendation that has become a hot political topic concerns the rules surrounding campaign finance, as it is broadly agreed that these need to be revised. Some candidates want to see the amount they can spend increase, especially following the significant overspend this year by the PPM, but the public wants to see much more transparency around who is donating, how much, to whom, and why.

Campaign finance issues that the observers believe should be reviewed include the reporting requirements for unsuccessful candidates, the expenditure limit for candidates, the lack of regulations regarding foreign donors, and the reporting of accrued campaign costs.

“Campaign finance emerged as a key concern with significant gaps in transparency and accountability,” the report stated, noting that accrued campaign expenses may be underreported. They said that campaign finance was “one of the most contentious issues amongst stakeholders who met with the mission”, and the current framework lacks critical mechanisms.

Expenditures made before Nomination Day are not regulated or required to be reported, creating a transparency gap, the mission noted. And while a significant amount of money can be spent prior to the official campaign, none of it needs to be reported, which significantly limits transparency and enforcement.

The Election Office is responsible for receiving the financial reports, but it does not have the power or capacity to investigate candidates’ income and expenditure in detail.

“There is no designated body responsible for reviewing, validating, or investigating discrepancies in campaign finance declarations. The Commission for Standards in Public Life maintains a public register of interests, but there is no requirement for candidates or political parties to submit, publish, or have audited reports of donations or expenditures before polling day,” the observers wrote in the report.

They added that, despite efforts of the elections supervisor and others to reform campaign finance rules, no action has been taken.

The mission also highlighted the “regulatory void” regarding the financing of referendums and the potential for unregulated and undisclosed funding to influence outcomes and undermine fairness.

“The Cayman Islands’ campaign finance laws lack transparency, accountability and oversight, comprehensive regulation and enforcement, particularly outside the official campaign period and in referendum contexts,” the report states, which they suggest potentially undermines the fairness of elections and referendums.