Woman denies helping Cubans escape CBC custody

(CNS): Adriana Argueta Lobo has denied helping at least seven Cuban migrants escape from the Fairbanks detention centre. When she appeared in Grand Court Friday, the Cuban woman from Bodden Town, who was assisted by an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to all seven counts. She was bailed by the court to return for trial in July.

The charges allege that in November 2023, Lobo helped several Cuban migrants detained at the Customs and Border Control detention centre escape and then evade capture until the following February by letting them stay at an address in Bodden Town.