West Bay man murdered, two men arrested

Crime scene of fatal shooting on Watercourse Road, West Bay, 23 June 2025

Crime scene of fatal shooting on Watercourse Road, West Bay, 23 June 2025

Crime scene of fatal shooting on Watercourse Road, West Bay, 23 June 2025

(CNS): Police have begun a murder investigation after a local man was shot dead at an address on Watercourse Road and Worthing Drive, West Bay, sometime on the morning of 23 June. Two West Bay men aged 38 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The RCIPS has given very few details about the shooting, which was reported to them at about 11:20am Monday.

The police said late last night the man had not been formally identified, but the family of the suspected victim had been notified. The RCIPS said they were being supported by a trained family liaison officer, but at the scene early Sunday afternoon, officers appeared to be involved in angry exchanges with family members.

In a brief press release, police stated that the two suspects were in custody as investigations continue. However, they have not yet said what they believe happened or the motivation for the killing.

This is the third murder in the Cayman Islands so far this year. Kendra Bodden has been charged with the murder of Lincoln Silburn in George Town in March and remains in custody. Meanwhile, police have given no details about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder of Judiann Myles in April.

The Major Incident Room (MIR) has been opened to support the investigation, and police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact the MIR at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.