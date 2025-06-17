WB local shop hit in fourth weekend robbery

(CNS): Police are now investigating the fourth robbery that took place last weekend. This one targeted a local grocery store on Stadium Drive around 3:30pm on Sunday. A man described by witnesses as chubby entered the shop brandishing what appeared to be a steel pipe and demanded cash.

He fled the location on foot with the cash register but was confronted outside, near Scholars Park, by members of the public. The suspect then fled north, leaving the stolen register behind but taking an undisclosed quantity of cash that was in it. He then appears to have left the scene in a white Honda Fit.

The suspect was described as being of chubby build and light complexion, with a black shirt covering his face, a long-sleeved light-coloured shirt and long black pants.

The robbery was the second to happen in West Bay this weekend after a liquor store was robbed Friday afternoon. It was the third commercial premises to be robbed — a gas station was held up on Saturday night in Bodden Town — and the fourth overall — a woman was mugged outside a George Town apartment complex in the early hours of Sunday morning. So far, just one suspect has been arrested.

The robbery is under investigation by West Bay CID. Anyone with information is asked to call 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com