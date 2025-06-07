Two injured, one arrested for DUI after crash on ETH

One of the cars involved in the crash on the ETH on 5 June (from social media)

(CNS): Two men who were standing by the roadside on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Thursday night were injured when a Honda Civic crashed into two parked cars. The police said that the two injured men were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, where one of them remains in critical condition with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCIPS said that shortly after 11:00pm on 5 June, officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the ETH, south of Lawrence Boulevard, involving a Honda Civic that was travelling north and two cars that were parked on the roadside — another Honda Civic and a Honda Accord — and two men who were standing beside the stationary vehicles.

The driver of the first Honda Civic, a 29-year-old resident of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was breath tested with a result of 0.229%, and has been granted bail as investigations continue. While one of the injured men remains in hospital, the other has since been discharged.

The RCIPS continues to remind the public of the dangers of drinking and driving. “If you are drinking, you must make alternative arrangements to get to your destination, which do not involve getting behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Traffic and Roads Policing Unit Inspector Andrey Tahal said.